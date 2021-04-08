Best outdoor games for adults

Remember to count how many players will participate in your outdoor game to ensure fun for everyone.

What are some good games to play outside?

The arrival of spring means the desire to leave the confines of home and head for the outdoors to enjoy sunny and warm days.

Whether you decide to head to a park, a recreation area, the beach or backyard, you may want to consider broadening your gaming palate further than football or frisbee. While there’s nothing wrong with these activities, here are some game suggestions that will keep you busy having fun and enjoy the outdoors for hours.

Oversized board games

Connect 4

There’s nothing like a giant game of Connect 4 to bring out your inner child. It’s not farfetched to find this classic game on outdoor patios of sports bars, but it’s just as easy to set up in your front yard, backyard or take it with you to your nearest park.

In this strategy game, two players take turns inserting either red or blue wooden coins into the frame. To win, a player must get four coins in a row either horizontally, vertically or diagonally. The game is ultra-simple yet enjoyable.

Giant 4 Connect in a Row

With a giant wooden board measuring 31 inches by 23 inches and featuring premium wood and natural finish, this two-and-half foot-tall game is easy to set up outdoors. The 42 solid plastic coins, 21 each in red and blue, are carried in a durable nylon case. Sold by Amazon

Jenga

This classic tabletop game adapted for the outdoors will challenge you and your friends’ ability to concentrate. You’ll be pulling rectangular wooden pieces stacked in threes on top of each other and placing them on top of the column block. You don’t want to be the person who tips it over, at which point you’ll be hearing a collective “Jenga” as you bask in your defeat.

Giant Tumbling Timber Toy

Each of the blocks comprises 100% pine wood and measures 6.4 inches by 2.1 inches by 1.2 inches. A convenient carrying case means convenience and portability. The blocks are numbered to allow players to customize the game to their own rules. Sold by Amazon

Dominoes

Who says you have to sit at a table to play dominoes? Move your next fierce game of dominoes over to the lawn, and bust out these 7-inch dominoes. It’s still the same strategy as the tabletop version, but it’ll require more movement.

Giant Wooden Dominoes

Each of the colorful dominoes measures 3.5 inches by 0.5 inches by 7 inches and is made of natural rustic-inspired wood. They’re great for sand, the yard or camping, and are stored in a large canvas drawstring bag when not in use. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Tossing and lawn games

Horseshoe toss

A quintessential game that’ll have you reminiscing about your childhood and county fairs, an all-rubber horseshoe set is perfect for any backyard party. The set comes with two stakes, or you can set up the flat-bottom poles in the absence of a grass or sand surface.

Champion Sports Indoor/Outdoor Horseshoe Set

The rubber and lightweight horseshoes are much easier to throw and aim than the metal horseshoes and can be played indoors and outdoors. The four horseshoes come in bright colors, and the two rubber mats with bright yellow center pegs are sturdy and easy to see for players. Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Ring toss

The cousin of the horseshoe toss is a proven favorite. This classic game’s giant version comes with a convenient carrying case, easy to set up anywhere. Players are divided into two teams and take turns tossing the rubberized rings on the dowels, with the blue dowels worth one point and the red dowels worth three. The first team to get to 15 points wins.

Yard Games Ring Toss Game Premium Set

Using the six soft-touch tossing rings in blue and red, players attempt to toss each at the targets and rack up more points than the other team. The rings can be used for playing catch after the game, and the set comes with a durable carrying case for portability and easy setup and dismantling. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Bocce ball

Bocce ball is the go-to game for a family gathering or picnic and is ideal for the park or the lawn. It’s simple enough: Break out into two teams, and roll the four bocce balls towards the jack without displacing it.

Bocce Ball Set

These bocce balls are made with poly-resin material to ensure durability over their lifespan and are ready for play on grass, dirt or sand. The set comes with four green and four red balls with two different scoring patterns. Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Cornhole toss

What’s more American than a game of cornhole? Set up the sturdy cornhole boards and get to tossing the eight all-weather regulation bean bags. Few games are as popular and versatile for any occasion, from tailgates to cookouts to backyard parties. Choose from plastic, wooden or fabric materials and various designs to show your style.

GoSports Classic Cornhole Set

Choose between designs such as the American flag, football, and wood for your boards. The set includes eight bean bags, four red and four blue, and a travel case. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Slav Kandyba is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.