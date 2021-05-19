Best off-road hoverboards

Although hoverboards have a self-balancing feature making them easy to ride, getting comfortable with starting, stopping and turning may take a little practice. Beginners should take it slow and master the fundamentals before moving to off-road conditions.

Off-road hoverboards

Despite the name, a hoverboard doesn’t ride on a cushion of air. It is a self-balancing, battery-powered board that rolls along on wheels. The best terrain for riding is a flat, dry surface, like a playground.

If you want a hoverboard that can handle hills, bumps, a variety of terrain and wet surfaces, you need to have a few unique features. This article will offer a brief rundown on the most critical elements for off-road hoverboarding and list the top choices for models currently available on the market.

Features needed for an off-road hoverboard

UL 2272 certified

UL 2272 is the standard for determining if an electrical mobility device operates safely. This is not just a requirement for off-road hoverboards. All hoverboards must be UL 2272 certified.

Large wheels

Large pneumatic wheels are the best for navigating uneven surfaces and absorbing bumps for a smoother ride.

Aggressive tread

If you want to ride on loose materials such as dirt, gravel or sand, you need aggressive treads to gain traction. Aggressive treads will also make it possible to ride in slick conditions.

Power

Riding off-road means you will encounter hills. Most hoverboards do not have the power to climb even low-grade inclines. You will want a model that can move you uphill or else your off-road adventure isn’t going to be much fun.

Rugged build

You need a hoverboard that can easily support your weight. If you want to take your hoverboard off-road, you must have a shock-resistant, dust-resistant and waterproof model.

Best hoverboards for off-road use

Organized from highest to lowest, the most expensive hoverboards in this list cost over $500, while the most affordable one is $180.

EPIKGO All-Terrain Hoverboard

If you have the budget, this robust model has a 10-mile range and a dual motor so it can climb slopes up to 18 degrees. The solid rubber tires are suitable for grass, mud, sand and more.

Sold by Amazon

Voyager Air Wheel Off-Road Hoverboard

This ruggedly constructed off-road hoverboard has large tires for a smoother ride and enough power to make it up a 20-degree incline. It can reach a top speed of 9.3 mph and support a rider who weighs up to 220 pounds.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

EPIKGO Sport Balance Board

A slightly lower-priced version of the EPIKGO All-Terrain hoverboard, this model has all the same features. However, the streamlined tires make it better suited for racing while still handling a variety of terrains.

Sold by Amazon

SWAGTRON T6 Outlaw Hoverboard

The SWAGTRON T6 Outlaw hoverboard is the toughest model on our list. Not only can it support up to 420 pounds, but this model can also travel at speeds up to 12 mph while tackling 30-degree inclines. The 10-inch tubeless tires’ design is specifically for navigating any type of terrain.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Gyroor Warrior All-Terrain Off-Road Hoverboard

This model has built-in speakers so you can take your music along with you when you go for a ride. The durable tires can handle grass, dirt, gravel and wet surfaces, while the larger wheels help smooth out the bumps on your trail.

Sold by Amazon

Swagtron Pro T1 Hoverboard

To help protect both you and your hoverboard, this model features headlights and bumpers. It also comes with a system and battery indicator to let you know your hoverboard is in top operating condition. While it has impressive power and speed, the tires on this model are slightly less capable of handling extreme off-road conditions.

Sold by Amazon

GOTRAX Hoverfly E3 Hoverboard

This is the hoverboard to get if style is your primary concern. The sleek design features headlights as well as pulsating blue LED lights in the wheels. This model has built-in handles to make transport easier, so you can quickly grab the unit and go on an adventure.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

GOTRAX SRX Pro All Terrain Hoverboard

While not as sleek as the Hoverfly E3, this model has the same rugged rubber tires, making it suitable for riding all terrains. It also features built-in Bluetooth speakers so you can take your favorite music along with you, no matter where you go.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Hover-1 H1 Electric Self-Balancing Scooter

While this model is not the best fit for off-road adventures, it is worth mentioning because of the fully customizable operation. An app can control this hoverboard on your phone, letting you change the skill level from beginner to intermediate or expert rider. Additionally, it has a 9-mile range, can travel at speeds up to 9 mph and has a weight capacity of 264 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Jetson Flash Hoverboard

This affordably priced hoverboard has smaller wheels, so it might not handle the bumps too well, but the deeper tire grooves can provide traction on various terrains. It is water-resistant, highly responsive and has a maximum range of 12 miles.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Hover-1 – Origin Self Balancing Scooter

Compared to the other models on our list, this is a lighter-duty option. It has smaller wheels, decreased maximum range, long charging times and the top speed is only 7 mph. However, it is more affordable and may make an excellent entry-level model for an individual curious about hoverboards.

Sold by Amazon

Hover-1 Helix Electric Hoverboard Scooter

This is the budget option. It has many features such as built-in Bluetooth speakers, headlights and splash-resistant, but it can only go a maximum of three miles per charge. This model is best for a young rider who won’t be leaving the neighborhood.

Sold by Amazon

