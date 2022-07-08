LeapFrog books are made with the belief that the best way for children to learn is through interactive play.

Which LeapFrog books are best?

When it comes to LeapFrog, it’s hard to tell the difference between a book and a toy. LeapFrog is a company that makes products for early childhood learning. Its entire way of thinking is that the best way for children to learn is through play.

LeapFrog books are designed by educators who specialize in at-home learning for a child’s formative years and early grade school years. If you’re looking for a LeapFrog book about animals, consider the LeapFrog 100 Animals Book. This is a bilingual book that teaches English and Spanish.

What to know before you buy a LeapFrog book

Educational entertainment

LeapFrog creates developmental games that are fun to play and leave indelible impressions. LeapFrog is a technology company, too. LeapFrog toys are games, including books, smart-enabled stuffed animals and playsets. Each item is labeled with the core learning skills it teaches. The age range of LeapFrog books and toys is for children from 3 months to 6 years old.

All the books include ways to learn things from recognizing simple shapes and colors to learning the alphabet and the number system. LeapFrog books increase the challenge as kids get older and smarter.

Ages and stages

LeapFrog books and toys are labeled in several ways. Looking at them in combination is a great way to find just the level you’re looking for in a LeapFrog product for your child. They also indicate mileposts and achievements along your child’s developmental highway.

Numbers

LeapFrog books indicate target ages and age ranges. Looking at kids’ ages only by numbers doesn’t allow for differences in levels of interest.

Life stages

Kids are grouped with names that describe their physical and social development. LeapFrog books are written for toddlers, preschoolers and kindergartners.

Levels

This method is like the grade levels in school, from first grade to 12th grade. Children who successfully complete grade 1 move on to grade 2, and so on.

What to look for in a quality LeapFrog book

The best way to read with your child is by asking and answering questions and making predictions in a friendly and fun environment. This is what LeapFrog books do, and they have several different ways of doing it.

LeapPad

The original LeapPad was designed for children to use a special stylus to tap anywhere in the book and hear the item sounded out by the special e-book. The device would name the shapes, numbers, letters, words, animals and pictures the child tapped with the stylus. It was a toy and tool that allowed children to get a head start on reading. LeapFrog is a technology company, too, and LeapPad was replaced by the more sophisticated Tag reading system.

The Tag reading system

This process also uses a stylus, but one with a tiny infrared camera in the tip. This camera scans and reads the position of the stylus on special dotted paper book pages and sounds out letters, words and symbols. The Tag reading system is designed to help kids from ages 4 to 8 learn how to read and how to read better. It was soon followed by Tag Junior, a simpler system designed for children from 1 to 4 years old.

Read With Me Scout

Scout is a friendly green and white puppy with big eyes and floppy ears. Scout helps children get on the path to reading and helps them develop their ability to comprehend what they see and hear.

LeapStart

This is another stylus system made for reading content on specially printed books. It’s not compatible with earlier LeapReader and Tag books.

How much you can expect to spend on a LeapFrog book

Single books with hardcovers cost $15-$20. Packs of books that work with the Tag system go for $60-$70. Interactive books with specialized point-and-speak reading technology, like the LeapReader system, cost around $100.

LeapFrog books FAQ

Are all LeapFrog toys books?

A. Many LeapFrog toys involve reading, one of the primary goals for parents with young children. Some are e-readers and others combine classic books with special technology. LeapFrog also makes tablets, video games, activity trackers and plush toys.

What is the LeapPad Explorer?

A. LeapPad Explorers are customized learning tablets for children 4 to 9 years old. As kids progress through different grade levels, the Explorer automatically adjusts all its applications and games to the next level. The smarter the child gets, the smarter the Explorer gets.

What are the best LeapFrog books to buy?

Top LeapFrog book

LeapFrog 100 Animals Book

What you need to know: With this book, your child can hold 100 animals in their hands on the touch-sensitive pages.

What you’ll love: It has interactive pages that feature animals from 12 habitats and environments, such as deserts and rainforests. Kids touch the page and hear animal names, sounds and fun facts. This book teaches colors, animals, foods and nature. It’s a bilingual book that speaks English and Spanish.

What you should consider: The included batteries are for demonstration purposes only. New batteries are recommended for regular use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LeapFrog book for the money

LeapFrog My First Violet Book

What you need to know: This touch-and-feel book helps children 3 months and older explore letters, numbers, colors and shapes.

What you’ll love: This peekaboo book has soft and brightly colored pages. Children play a hide-and-seek game to help little puppy Violet find a bone. When little ones press the tabs, songs and sayings enhance their learning. When they press the light-up musical note button, Violet plays a welcome tune and four sing-along songs.

What you should consider: The 2 AAA batteries aren’t included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LeapFrog LeapReader System 10-Book Mega Pack

What you need to know: This LeapFrog book sounds out letters and words with interactive stories.

What you’ll love: This 10-book pack includes a built-in rechargeable battery, a downloadable digital content bundle and 10 Learn to Read books. Books include Casey Cat Has a Hat, The Bike Race, At the Lake in June and I Spy in the Sky. This device works with all LeapReader books.

What you should consider: This LeapReader system isn’t compatible with all Tag books.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

