Which Sasuke figures are best?

If you’re a fan of the popular anime series “Naruto,” you’re likely a fan of Naturo’s best friend Sasuke. Sasuke may have a troubled past and a tendency to hold grudges, but he’s always there for his friends when they need him. If you want to add a Sasuke figure to your collection, you may want to consider comparing the most popular options before you make a purchase. The Naruto Shippuden Sasuke Curse Mark Funko Pop is an ideal choice for Sasuke fans. But if you want something else, there are several other Sasuke figures fans are sure to love.

What to know before you buy a Sasuke figure

What is ‘Naruto’?

“Naruto” is an anime series that follows Naruto and his comrades as they protect the Leaf Village. They strive to learn how to control the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox that lives inside Naruto.

The “Naruto” series leads into the show “Naruto Shippuden,” a continuation of the original series that follows Naruto and his friends as they try to find Sasuke and bring him back to the Leaf Village while facing their enemies, the Akatsuki. This evil organization wants to use Naruto and Sasuke for their unique powers.

Who is Sasuke?

In the manga and anime, Sasuke is Naruto’s friend and rival. Sasuke is from the Uchiha Clan, a ninja clan with unique visual abilities known as the Sharingan. In a surprising turn, Sasuke’s brother eventually kills the entire clan. This tragic moment motivates Sasuke and his primary motivation throughout most of “Naruto” and “Naruto Shippuden” which is to avenge his clan and his parents.

Types of Sasuke figures

There are numerous Sasuke action figures with poseable arms and legs. These figures are ideal for kids who want to play as well as people who want to display them in multiple poses. Many poseable action figures also include sword props or Sasuke’s primary weapon, the Chidori.

Many fans prefer collectible Sasuke statues. These statues often feature incredibly detailed designs and famous scenes or jutsus from the show. Funko Pop figurines are quite popular among pop culture fans and have a massive following. There are numerous Funko Pop toys that feature Sasuke in various positions and outfits.

What to look for in a quality Sasuke figure

Molding

Toy companies use molding to create the figure. If manufacturers rush the molding, the toy will not look entirely accurate. Some lower-quality toys may have small wavy lines in the figure that distort the shape and coloring.

Paint

An essential part of a good Sasuke figure is high-quality painting. You’ll want a toy with paint that doesn’t bleed into unnecessary parts of the figure. You also don’t want incorrect details, like eyes that look off or odd-looking hairlines.

Durability

If you’re buying a collectible statue, you’ll want one that won’t break if you accidentally drop it from a low table or shelf. Durability is essential especially if you want a poseable action figure for a child since these toys will be used in pretend play, and many kids are rough on their toys. Still, many collectible statues will have pieces that could break if dropped, no matter how durable the statue is. For example, Sasuke’s sword or the lightning bolts from his Chidori are often narrower than the rest of the figure. Make sure to get an action figure that’s safe for the recipient.

How much you can expect to spend on a Sasuke figure

Many poseable Sasuke figures and Funko Pop toys cost less than $25. Collectible statues tend to cost anywhere from $50-$100.

Sasuke figure FAQ

Is ‘Naruto’ appropriate for children?

A. Most episodes of “Naruto” have either TV-PG or TV-14 ratings. While many parents are comfortable allowing their children to watch “Naruto,” some feel that the violence and occasional innuendos aren’t suitable for kids. If you’re concerned if it’s appropriate for your kids, you may want to watch the first episode or two to get a feeling for the show.

Is Sasuke a hero or a villain?

A. Sasuke is a complicated character that may occasionally seem to be the antagonist. There is a big division between fans on whether or not Sasuke and his brother Itachi are heroes or villains.

What are the best Sasuke figures to buy?

Top Sasuke figure

Naruto Shippuden Sasuke Curse Mark Funko Pop

What you need to know: Sasuke’s powerful curse mark is on full display in this popular collectible figure.

What you’ll love: This convention-exclusive features an exclusive sticker on the box. Sasuke fans are sure to love this detailed yet fun representation of this complicated character.

What you should consider: Many buyers reported receiving damaged boxes and boxes without the convention sticker.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Sasuke figure for the money

Anime Heroes Naruto Uchiha Sasuke Action Figure

What you need to know: This affordable Sasuke figure is perfect for kids that want to be able to handle their toy.

What you’ll love: This Sasuke figure stands nearly six inches tall and includes a detachable Chidori. The poseable arms and legs on this figure allow your child to act out scenes from the show, or pose your figurine in the perfect way for your collection.

What you should consider: There are some reports of the appendages breaking within a few months of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Banpresto Naruto Shippuden Uchiha Sasuke Toy

What you need to know: This detailed Sasuke statue is ideal for serious collectors, and showcases several stunning details.

What you’ll love: This statue includes two heads you can switch between, one of which features Sasuke’s Sharingan. It also has a detachable Chidori that you can easily attach or remove.

What you should consider: The Banpresto Sasuke toy is quite expensive compared to other figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

