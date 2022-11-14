Before joining the Avengers in the 1964, Captain America made his comic-book debut in Captain America Comics #1, which had a March 1941 cover date.

Which ‘Avengers’ action figures are best?

Action figures have been a staple in many toy collections for decades as a way for kids to bring their favorite superheroes and supervillains to life. The Avengers have also been around for decades as one of the most well-known superhero teams, going from a successful comic book franchise to a series of blockbuster movies. That makes it no surprise that “Avengers” action figures are popular, plentiful and well worth adding to any toy shelf.

This Hasbro Avengers Titan Hero Series Captain America (Sam Wilson) Figure will stir your imagination and visualize the tech-powered Avengers battling villains in a fight for the fate of the world.

What to know before you buy ‘Avengers’ action figures

There are many of them

“The Avengers” have gained renewed popularity because of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but “Avengers” action figures predate the movies by decades. There are “Avengers” action figures based on the original comic book versions of the characters as well as some based on their video game counterparts. Most of the current “Avengers” action figures are designed after the movie versions because of the success of the movies, but there are multiple versions of most characters out there.

They have small parts

Many “Avengers” action figures come with accessories like Captain America’s shield or Iron Man’s weaponry. These accessories are often very small parts that can easily be lost or be a choking hazard for younger children. If you’re purchasing an action figure for a very young child, it may be best to look for one that comes with fewer parts or a larger one that they can play with easier.

They’ve become collectibles

If you’ve purchased action figures in the past, you’ll be surprised by what constitutes an action figure in today’s world. Earlier action figures were usually smaller at around 6 inches and had many points of articulation because they were designed to be played with. Modern action figures are sometimes as tall as 12 inches and now have more limited articulation â€” if any at all. They’re now considered just as many collectibles as toys. Unfortunately, the collectible part means that the average price has gone up as well.

What to look for in quality ‘Avengers’ action figures

Screen accuracy

Like all “Avengers” toys, the most important thing about an “Avengers” action figure is that it actually looks like the character. Fans should check out all pictures included with a product listing to ensure the figure’s costume has the correct design and colors. Die-hard enthusiasts will also want to look closely at the head sculpt because many subpar action figures have generic faces with little resemblance or expression.

Some kind of accessory

The best “Avengers” action figure gives fans something to interact with. It’s impossible to imagine playing with Captain America without his shield or having a Thor on the shelf without his hammer. An action figure with some sort of accessory included is more interactive and thus has more replay value. Just be sure to keep track of any small parts because if they’re lost, they can’t be replaced unless you buy a whole new figure.

Articulation

Today’s action figures are often lacking in articulation, which is the ability to move the figure’s arms and legs or adjust them into superhero poses. The best “Avengers” action figure will have several points of articulation so that kids can bend their knees or elbows instead of just moving the arms up and down. Some figures also have adjustable heads and torsos for even more fun. If there’s a lot of articulation, it’s normally listed in the figure’s description.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘Avengers’ action figures

The average “Avengers” action figure costs between $10-$20. Larger action figures can cost up to $30.

‘Avengers’ action figures FAQ

Which characters are ‘Avengers’ action figures?

A. All of the major Avengers are an action figure. This includes Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, Black Panther, Hawkeye, and Captain Marvel. Spider-Man is also sometimes sold as an “Avengers” action figure because of the character’s appearance in the “Avengers” films. In addition, the character was part of two “Avengers” lineups in the comic books.

Do ‘Avengers’ action figures come in sets?

A. Most “Avengers” action figures are sold individually. Some special versions will come in two-packs where characters are paired together by a common theme or design. Yet there is no available set that contains all of the core “Avengers” characters. This allows fans to pick the “Avengers” action figure they like instead of having to buy all of them, but also means collectors will have to search if they want the entire team.

What are the best ‘Avengers’ action figures to buy?

Top ‘Avengers’ action figure

Hasbro Avengers Titan Hero Series Captain America (Sam Wilson) Figure

What you need to know: This “Avengers” action figure represents the current incarnation of Captain America with all of his superhero accessories included.

What you’ll love: The figure comes with both Captain America’s shield and Sam Wilson’s wings. The facial sculpt resembles actor Anthony Mackle, who plays the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Both the shield and wings are moveable, and the wings detach.

What you should consider: Some reviewers have received figures with inconsistent paint jobs. There are only five points of articulation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Avengers’ action figure for money

Hasbro Avengers Titan Hero Series Power FX Captain America Figure with Wings

What you need to know: This “Avengers” action figure captures Captain America in his most iconic look from the hit movie “Avengers: Endgame.”

What you’ll love: This figure does an outstanding job of portraying Captain America as he appeared in “Avengers: Endgame.” The costume is very screen-accurate, and the figure has a clear facial expression. Captain America’s shield is detachable.

What you should consider: The figure plays movie sounds and phrases that can only be activated by purchasing a separate Power FX accessory.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hasbro Avengers Titan Hero Series Power FX Captain Marvel

What you need to know: An “Avengers” action figure that’s great for young women as it brings Captain Marvel home in a screen-accurate version.

What you’ll love: The figure gets all the important details right, including Captain Marvel’s trademark red, blue, and gold costume and giving her hair that has actual texture. It includes the Power FX launcher that makes the figure play sounds and phrases from the “Avengers” movies.

What you should consider: The figure does not come with any relevant accessories. The only included accessory is the Power FX launcher that looks clunky and awkward on its arm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

