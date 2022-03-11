Which garden auger drill bit is best?

Gardening is an excellent way to blow off steam. Unfortunately, digging holes for your plants can be hard on your back and knees. Hard soil with rocks and debris can make the task even more challenging. Luckily, garden auger drill bits make quick work of tough soil. The Power Planter Extended Length Garden Auger Drill Bit, for example, is durable enough to cut through clay soil with rocks, roots and more.

What to know before you buy a garden auger drill bit

What is a garden auger drill bit?

Garden auger drill bits are large circular bits used in conjunction with a power drill. These tools allow you to dig holes for planting your garden quickly. These bits come in various lengths and widths for multiple plants, bulbs and other jobs. Shorter auger bits are ideal for bulbs and onions, whereas long bits 2 to 6 inches wide are great for perennials and transplants. Additionally, longer garden drill bits may prevent you from working on your knees.

Do garden auger drill bits work?

Many users praise garden auger drill bits for their ability to drill through soil that would be difficult to break with a shovel or trowel. In most cases, these tools are competent. Still, you must buy a bit with superior welding and materials. Even a bit made from the sturdiest metal can break if the welding is poor.

How do you attach an auger to a drill?

In most cases, these bits are just as easy to attach to your drill as a standard drill bit. Ensure the auger drill bit is centered between the power drill’s jaws and press the trigger so the jaws will tighten around the bit. Make sure the drill’s jaws are tight around the bit so that it doesn’t fall out while you’re gardening.

Use a powerful drill

Your garden auger drill bit is only as powerful as the drill you use. Generally, you’ll need to use a 14-volt or 18-volt drill. Corded drills tend to be the most powerful, but the cord may pose a tripping hazard. Still, there are numerous cordless drills with enough power to dig holes in your garden. Additionally, using a drill with a handle on the side ensures you won’t hurt your wrist if the bit catches a rock.

What to look for in a quality garden auger drill bit

Size

Getting the right size is essential. When transplanting small plants, you’ll want a bit that’s at least 2 inches wide and 1 foot long. Buying a 16-inch bit may prevent you from having to bend down too far to use it. Many auger drill bits come in sets of two or three sizes.

Durability

Garden auger drill bits carve through soil that’s too tough for trowels. Still, you’ll need a model made with rigid materials to get the job done. Many auger bits are alloy steel and other sturdy materials.

Versatility

Most auger drill bits are multifunctional. For example, a dependable garden auger drill bit can mix paint quickly. You can use these tools to install termite bait stations and fence posts or make a potting mix. Some people use these bits to clear out plumbing clogs, although you’d need to be careful not to damage the pipe.

How much you can expect to spend on a garden auger drill bit

These bits cost $10-$30.

Garden auger drill bit FAQ

Can you use garden auger drill bits for ice fishing?

A. Some bits are sturdy enough to carve through the ice, but many aren’t. If you aim to use the bit for ice fishing, ensure the product description says it can cut through ice.

Can garden auger drill bits cut through rock?

A. They can cut through the soil with rocks, but not solid stone.

Can you buy extensions for a garden auger drill bit?

A. Most auger bits aren’t compatible with extenders, as they would likely come loose if the bit hit a rock. Still, you can buy lengthy bits that make extenders unnecessary.

What are the best garden auger drill bits to buy?

Top garden auger drill bit

Power Planter Extended Length Garden Auger Drill Bit

What you need to know: This capable drill bit can cut through nearly any type of soil with ease.

What you’ll love: The auger’s weight makes it easy to push down into the soil. This bit is 2 feet long and 3 inches wide. This model is compatible with a .5- or .375-inch drill chuck. The bit is made with solid steel, and the welding is excellent.

What you should consider: You’ll need a drill with at least 18-volts to use this bit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top garden auger drill bit for the money

Codirom Auger Drill Bits for Planting

What you need to know: This set comes with two bits available in various sizes.

What you’ll love: This set includes a 1.6-inch and 3-inch bit. You can choose between a 9-inch, 18-inch or 24-inch length. These bits are alloy steel.

What you should consider: These bits aren’t as sturdy as other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Roto Digger 12-inch x 3-inch Diameter Garden Planting Auger Bit

What you need to know: This sturdy bit works with nearly any 14-volt drill.

What you’ll love: This bit cuts through soil and small roots easily. This bit carves through most types of soil. The bright green design makes this option stand out.

What you should consider: This option is heavy and may fall out of your drill.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

