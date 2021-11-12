Three brands that are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues

The pandemic has led to limitations in manufacturing and transportation, as well as the mining and growing of materials commonly used in a wide array of products.

Which brands are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues?

Some shoppers are concerned that their gifts won’t arrive in time for the holidays this year. Many politicians have said Christmas supply chain issues will likely continue into 2022, but some brands have found ways to avoid the problem altogether. If you’ve been following the supply chain shortage and want to ensure your Christmas gifts arrive in a timely manner, you’ll be interested in learning how these three brands are making the best of a bad situation.

Levi’s

Many brands focus a big chunk of their manufacturing efforts in Vietnam, but due to their Covid restrictions, factories have had to either keep their employees onsite or suspend their operations entirely. These manufacturing concerns have caused significant issues for companies like Nike and Lululemon. On the other hand, Levi’s does an excellent job diversifying its manufacturing and only focuses about 4% of its global manufacturing in Vietnam. In an interview with CNBC, Levi’s Chief Executive, Chip Bergh stated, “Our supply chain really is a source of competitive advantage. We can move product around with a lot of agility.”

Movado

Movado designs and distributes its own brand of watches and licensed watches through Coach, Lacoste, MVMT, Olivia Burton, HUGO BOSS, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari. Movado has remained relatively unaffected by supply chain shortages so far, but as global demand for luxury watches continues to increase, this may soon cease to be the case.

Crocs

Crocs first came out in 2002 and have recently soared in popularity. Vietnam was supposed to account for roughly 70% of Crocs’ manufacturing by the end of 2021; however, when factories in Vietnam began shutting down, Crocs was quick to shift its manufacturing to new locations. According to Andrew Rees, Crocs CEO, the simple design of the classic Crocs shoe is to thank for their resilience. Because the clogs are made of only three pieces, and two of them are made on-site, it’s been effortless for Crocs to shift their manufacturing to new factories as needed.

Top products from the brands avoiding supply chain issues

Top Levi’s jeans

Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans

Although some buyers felt that the denim is thinner than it used to be, most of the people that purchased these jeans were completely satisfied. The Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans are by far one of Levi’s most popular jeans and for good reason. These pants are comfortable and durable, thanks to their 100% cotton design and superior construction. For most people, the 501s are an excellent fit, although some had to get pants that are 2 inches larger in the inseam.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

With a tight, comfortable fit, these pants fall somewhere between jeans and leggings. Depending on the color you get, you may find that the pants are less stretchy than you would expect. Still, the “Blue Story” style has just as much stretch as you would envision, and all of the styles are incredibly comfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top Movado watch

Unisex Swiss Museum Stainless Steel Mesh Watch

This piece is perfect for nearly any watch aficionado thanks to its understated, sleek design. The black face and stainless-steel band make it ideal for casual wear or even a fancy date. The Unisex Museum Watch even comes with a two-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top Crocs

Crocs Unisex Classic Clog

No matter who you’re shopping for, you can’t go wrong with the classic clog by Crocs. The classic clogs are perfect for customizing with Jibbitz charms or wearing on their own. These comfortable shoes come in over 40 different colors and, although many people begin wearing them ironically, most people truly love them after a while.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

