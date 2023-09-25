BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Owning a storage lid organizer will change your life

For too many people, finding the right lid to go with a food storage container means digging through a drawer that’s overflowing with them — or worse, opening a cabinet and having them cascade out from overhead. But it doesn’t have to be that way. There’s such thing as a storage lid organizer, and it can keep the most ungovernable pieces of kitchen clutter neatly stacked in the same cupboard or drawer where you (probably) currently have them in a hopeless heap.

The New York Times’ Wirecutter found what they claim to be the best storage lid organizer, but there are a ton of options out there, and the truth is, they all do pretty much the same things. The key is that they take advantage of vertical space to wrangle storage container lids like they’ve never been wrangled before. Check them out, and enjoy your newfound kitchen nirvana.

6 storage lid organizers to solve a once unsolvable kitchen woe

YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer

The YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer is the one Wirecutter named the best.

“At first glance, the YouCopia StoraLid organizer appears to be nothing more than a basic plastic tray. It’s in the details where this little lifesaver earns its precious piece of real estate in my small kitchen,” Rose Maura Lorre, author of the Wirecutter article, wrote. “This sleek, simple apparatus makes quick work of keeping a wide variety of Tupperware-type lids sorted and within easy reach — without fear of a plastic avalanche scattering all over your kitchen floor. The term ‘game changer’ gets thrown around a lot these days, but that’s what this lid organizer has been for me.”

The YouCopia organizer features adjustable slots so you can size them perfectly to fit the lid sizes you have. It also comes in multiple sizes to accommodate how many lids you need to store. Small can hold around three dozen, while the large size can accommodate a whopped 60-some lids.

Food Container Lid Organizer

This smaller lid organizer doesn’t have adjustable sections, but it’s transparent, making it great for upper cabinets. Its compact size is also a good option for smaller drawers or people without a lot of storage containers.

Umilife Kitchen Cabinet Organizer for Food Storage Container Lids

This bamboo option is very similar to YouCopia’s organizer, with adjustable dividers to create personalized sections for your lids. The wooden materials make it a bit more upscale, though, and because it’s made of wood, it’s also mountable.

DUJEN Bamboo Food Container Lid Organizer

If you’re looking for a more affordable bamboo option, this is it. It’s also a bit more compact, making it a great choice for storing lids in smaller drawers or tighter spaces.

EVERIE Food Container Lid Organizer

If you have shallow cabinets, it can be tough to find a lid organizer that will fit. The Everie organizer is made for 12-inch deep cabinets, making it the perfect choice. It also boasts built-in handles.

SWOMMOLY Expandable Food Storage Container Lid Organizer

For those who have a ton of food storage containers, the Swommoly organizer is the way to go. Its expandable length makes it one of the largest organizers on the market, creating room for dozens of lids in adjustable compartments.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.