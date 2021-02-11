Sports Apparel

Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
2021 New Mexico Legislature
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
Larry Barker
Marijuana News
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Space & Technology
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
Wildfires
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccine
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Winds
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Weather Forecast Maps
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Top Stories
Cloudy for parts of central NM
Video
Windy across the west, cloudy across the east
Video
Strong wind gusts in Albuquerque Wednesday morning
Video
State continues to see windy conditions
Video
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Curry’s 42, Green’s triple-double lead Warriors past Thunder
Top Stories
Almost perfect: Rodón throws no-hitter after HBP in 9th
Top Stories
White Sox LHP Rodón loses perfect game on HBP in 9th
Embiid, 76ers top undermanned Nets 123-117 for 1st in East
LEADING OFF: Jackie Robinson Day, Red Sox go for 10th in row
Red Sox beat Twins 7-1 for twinbill sweep, 9th straight win
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
👑 BestReviews
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
📷 Photo Galleries
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Business Hiring Due to COVID-19
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
Sports Apparel
Which shorts are best for cyclists?
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Albuquerque woman blames friary for increase in crime, homeless in her neighborhood
Video
“Holiday in Santa Fe” Lifetime movie now filming in New Mexico
Video
Albuquerque company using hiring bonus to entice potential employees
Video
After crash kills teen, Albuquerque westside neighbors want road improvements
Video
NMSP Ofc. Darian Jarrotts’ widow plans to file wrongful death lawsuit
Video
NM doctors react after CDC says risk of COVID infection from contaminated surfaces low
3 NM schools to temporarily close due to COVID-19 cases
Video
Cloudy for parts of central NM
Video
Don't Miss
NM doctors react after CDC says risk of COVID infection from contaminated surfaces low
NM health secretary to testify before US senators on vaccine rollout
Video
Isotopes Park planning for some changes ahead of opening night
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Protests erupt following police shooting of Minnesota man
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
MORE NEWS RESOURCES