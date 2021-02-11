Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
2021 New Mexico Legislature
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
KRQE Investigates
Larry Barker
Politics – Government
Space & Technology
Unemployment News
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
Wildfires
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccine
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Today’s Pollen & Air Quality
Winds
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Weather Forecast Maps
Albuquerque Weather
Rio Rancho Weather
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mountains
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas Weather/Northeast NM
Roswell/Southeast NM
Las Cruces Weather
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Medina Spirit passes drug tests, cleared to run in Preakness
Top Stories
Abreu, Dozier hurt in collision, leave White Sox-Royals game
Top Stories
Fully vaccinated NFL players, staff don’t have to wear masks
Fresh start: Steelers rookies understand high expectations
LaFleur on Rodgers: ‘We want him back in the worst way’
Browns rookie LB Owusu-Koramoah brushes off heart concerns
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
👑 BestReviews
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
📷 Photo Galleries
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
Golf
The most comfortable summer golf shoes
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Mysterious deed claims new ownership of Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch
Video
New Mexico adopts CDC mask guidelines for fully-vaccinated individuals
Will NM get rid of the mask mandate amid new CDC guidelines?
Video
“I’m just living how I want to live”: Man cited for repeat disturbances
Video
People buying old APS portables, but not picking them up
Video
FAQ: What you need to know about New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
Inside a multimillion-dollar, counterfeit Native American art syndicate
Video
Showers beginning across south-central New Mexico
Video
Don't Miss
Multiple agencies investigating possible hate crime against UNM student
Video
People buying old APS portables, but not picking them up
Video
National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum to reopen Friday
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
VIDEO: New Mexico residents report strange lights in night sky
Video
PHOTOS: Deadly tornadoes cause heavy damage in South
PHOTOS: Bobby Unser throughout the years
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
MORE NEWS RESOURCES