Which belt is best for runners?

Always wear your running belt over your shirt and shorts so you don’t have to move any clothing out of the way to access it.

Best running belts

One of the trickiest things about going for a run is figuring out how to carry your phone, keys and ID without your belongings getting in the way or slowing you down. Running shorts usually don’t have very deep pockets, making it impossible to fit all the essentials.

With a good running belt, you’ll have plenty of room for all your must-haves. The trick is finding a running belt that won’t move around and cause chafing during the most vigorous runs.

Here are some of the best running belts that stay in place and don’t cause any irritation, so you can bring along all your essentials on your next run.

What is a running belt?

A running belt is similar to a fanny pack, though it usually has a more compact, streamlined design. Most running belts have a large main compartment for items like your phone, keys and ID, plus a few other smaller pockets. Some belts also have slots for water bottles or a hydration reservoir so you can stay hydrated during your runs.

A running belt shouldn’t be too large or it may slow you down when running. Fit is also important — the belt should be snug enough to stay in place, so the items inside don’t bounce around when you’re moving.

Running belt features

The best running belts usually offer pockets in various sizes, providing plenty of room for all your belongings. Multiple pockets also make it easier to organize your items, so things don’t fall out when you pull out your phone or wallet. A belt with a dedicated phone pocket can be convenient if you bring your phone on runs, though it will likely have a wider design than belts that aren’t designed to hold a phone.

You can find some belts that offer extra security for your keys with a special hook or pocket to keep them in place. If you’re a long-distance runner, you may want a belt with pockets for water bottles that can keep you hydrated. Some belts are designed to hold energy gel packs for easy access.

Many running belts are made of a water-resistant material, which can protect your phone and other items from rain, sprinklers and sweat. If you listen to music while running, choose a running belt with a hole for your headphone wire so you don’t have to leave a zippered pocket open to accommodate it.

If you often run in low-light situations, your running belt should have reflective patches or details to make you more visible in the darkness.

Top running belts

FlipBelt Running Belt

This running belt is known for its comfortable, chafe-free design that can hold up on long-distance runs. It features a stretchy material, flat seams and reinforced stitching, as well as a reflective logo for visibility in low lighting. The belt doesn’t ride up and keeps your items from bouncing around as you’re running.

SPIbelt Large Pocket Running Belt

Thanks to its expandable pocket, this belt can hold larger smartphones and prevents them from bouncing. It’s made of comfortable soft elastic to limit chafing and features a durable buckle to help it stay in place through vigorous runs.

sport2people Running Pouch Belt

This water-resistant running belt features two expandable pockets, including a large compartment that keeps your phone protected. The pocket also contains an earbuds port to make it easy to listen to your favorite music. Your belongings won’t bounce inside the belt, so you don’t have to worry about any rubbing or chafing.

The North Face Run Belt

If you’re looking for a stylish way to carry your belongings on long runs, this running belt fits the bill. It’s made of a quick-drying, cooling material that’s comfortable in warm weather, and the soft binding gives the belt structure even when it’s not full.

URPOWER Running Belt

For runners worried about staying hydrated, this running belt provides two portable water bottles and specially designed pockets to hold them. The belt is made of lightweight, breathable neoprene and features an adjustable strap for a comfy fit. It’s waterproof and tear-resistant as well.

Nike Slim Waistpack 2

This running belt offers a slim profile that makes it an especially comfortable option for women. It’s made of a stretchy material and features an expandable pocket large enough for small essentials. The Nike swoosh logo is reflective for safety in low lighting situations.

Miami CarryOn Running Workout Belt

New runners will appreciate this budget-friendly belt that can hold your phone and other smaller items. It’s made of high-density, water-resistant lycra for improved durability and features a touchscreen-friendly access window that allows you to use your phone without removing it from the belt.

Salomon Agile 250 Belt Set

Thanks to its multiple zippered pockets for a water bottle, keys and other small items, this low-profile belt is an excellent option for short trail runs. It features elastic mesh for a snug but comfortable fit, and the hook-and-strap closure lets you adjust the fit.

G-Run Hydration Running Belt with Bottles

This running belt is made of a soft, breathable material with reflective details for low-light visibility. It not only has a large pocket to hold your phone and keys, but two side slots for water bottles as well. The design keeps the bottles from bouncing, so you’re comfortable during your run.

Bolan Light Up Ultra Light Weight Waterproof Running Belt

If you want an incredibly lightweight belt you won’t even notice, this pouch definitely does the job. It makes running after dark safer with reflective strips and an LED light option that allows you to choose from flashing, blinking or constant light options.

FlipBelt Zipper

If you want a little more security than the original FlipBelt offers, you’ll appreciate this running belt with a zippered pocket. It’s made of comfortable, moisture-wicking polyester/lycra fabric and is machine-washable for easy maintenance. It also offers a convenient key hook.

CamelBak Stash Belt

This runner’s belt features a low-profile and minimalist design that many runners prefer. It still offers 2 liters of space for key items. The durable design makes it the perfect option for trail running on rugged terrain.

Nathan Zipster Belt

If you live in an area with unpredictable weather, this running belt offers two weather-resistant zippered pockets to keep all your valuables protected. The belt itself has a super-soft stretch design that fits comfortably around the waist and moves with you as you run.

Osprey Packs Duro Solo 0.5L Belt

This lightweight belt with an angled slot for a water bottle comes in extremely handy for trail runners. Its air mesh material helps keep you cool because it’s highly breathable, and the touchscreen smartphone window allows you to access your phone during runs.

