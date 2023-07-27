Latest collaboration by the eco-conscious brand features ‘Peanuts’ characters

Whether you are a fan of the “Peanuts” comic and characters, comfortable shoes, sustainable products or all three, you won’t want to miss out on Cariuma’s line of “Peanuts” sneakers that just hit the market. Snoopy and other members of the gang adorn these skate-style shoes for a look that’s whimsical and a fit that’s comfortable. What’s more, other collections, such as the Van Gogh Museum line, and classic styles are also available.

If you want your choice in footwear to be about more than appearances, you’ll also love that Cariuma focuses on sustainability in the materials and the manufacturing process. So you can feel good about slipping on these trendy, casual kicks.

Cariuma collaborations

If you have your heart set on a pair of “Peanuts” sneakers, keep in mind that there is a good chance they will sell out quickly. This is the third time the company has worked with “Peanuts” on a collaboration, and they went quickly each time. “Peanuts” is just one of the collaboration collections Cariuma currently has to offer. A few other popular collaborations include:

Van Gogh Museum: Made to celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary, this line showcases florals and landscapes in a Vincent van Gogh artistic style.

These popular collaborations are just some of the collections offered by Cariuma. The company is frequently bringing back popular collaborations when they sell out or offer new ones.

Cariuma commitment to sustainability

If you are new to Cariuma, you’ll be pleased to learn that the company has a passion for sustainability. In addition to adhering to ethical practices in making products, it also uses eco-friendly materials, such as cotton, cork, rubber, sugarcane, bamboo and other natural or recycled items.

Cariuma’s commitment goes even further. For every pair of sneakers purchased, it plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest to help revitalize the ecosystems and animals that inhabit them. The result is products you can feel good about purchasing and wearing.

Cariuma sneaker styles

Skate shoes are the most popular style of Cariuma sneakers. Often preferred by skateboarders, these shoes also pair perfectly with many casual styles. They stand out in terms of comfort too.

Cariuma also offers variations of their skate shoes as well as slip-on and high-top sneakers. Regardless of the style you choose, they are available in sizes for men and women.

Best Cariuma sneakers

“Peanuts” Skate Canvas OCA Low Sneakers

Classic skate shoes with a low profile, these canvas sneakers are both cool and comfortable. They feature Snoopy on a skateboard, which is perfect for skate fans. They come in a choice of black, white or pink.

Sold by Cariuma

“Peanuts” Skate Slip-On Pro Sneakers

The “Peanuts” collaboration line also offers a slip-on style. These laid-back shoes are easy to put on and take off, and they look great, too.

Sold by Cariuma

“Peanuts” Skate Naico Pro Sneakers

“Peanuts” characters are featured on the sides and heels of these skate shoes, so they are fun and functional. They are made of a combination of suede and canvas for durable wear.

Sold by Cariuma

Van Gogh Museum Sunflowers Canvas OCA Low Sneakers

The sunflower graphics of these Cariuma sneakers make them ideal for summer as well as art enthusiasts. They are vegan and made of organic cotton that’s breathable and sustainable.

Sold by Cariuma

Van Gogh Museum Wheatfields with Crows OCA Low Sneakers

You’ll be right on trend with these low-profile sneakers that feature a classic Van Gogh work of art. They are made of canvas and have the Vincent signature on the sides.

Sold by Cariuma

Pantone Canvas OCA Low Sneakers

Be bold with these sneakers from the Pantone collection that come in a choice of attention-grabbing colors. From neutral brown to bright blue, there’s a color for everyone in this collaboration.

Sold by Cariuma

Catiba Pro High Sneakers

If you are a serious skateboarder, Catiba Pro sneakers are for you. Made of canvas and suede, they are designed to provide reliable grip and ankle support. They are good-looking, too.

Sold by Cariuma

National Geographic Peace Lily OCA Low Sneakers

Get back to nature with these sneakers that sport a peace lily design. They’re part of the National Geographic collection and are made of sustainable canvas.

Sold by Cariuma

Avatar Off-White/Blue NAIOCA PRO Sneakers

These sneakers are part of a limited edition that honors the oceans. This pair features the word “Avatar” on the side and tongue and has a blue ripple design on the bottom.

Sold by Cariuma

Off-White Canvas NAIOCA Sneakers

White sneakers are in this year, which makes this pair a stylish pick. However, they come in several other colors too. Made of canvas and natural rubber, they offer an excellent blend of comfort and foot support.

Sold by Cariuma

