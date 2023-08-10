BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

If there was an award for the world’s most stylish mom, Rihanna would at least be in the running, if not a shoo-in to take the cake. She’s a legend for her street style, even when accessorizing around a baby bump. And as the designer behind Savage X Fenty, RiRi is a trendsetter in lingerie and loungewear — in other words, an absolute force in the fashion world.

Now that she and her partner, A$AP Rocky, are expecting baby No. 2, Rihanna just dropped a capsule collection of maternity wear on Savage X Fenty, making moms and moms-to-be some of the best-dressed people around.

Rihanna is legendary for her pregnancy style

Since she made that surprise reveal of her second pregnancy during her high-flying Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, Rihanna has lived up to her reputation as one of the most stylish moms of all time. Remember during her first pregnancy, when she wore that bump-bearing, sheer Dior dress? It was a moment. It showed that Rihanna wasn’t here to hide her pregnancy — she wanted it front and center in her outfits. She wanted to accessorize it. She was glowing and she wanted the world to know.

Her second pregnancy has been no different. Rihanna has kept up with high-fashion public appearances in outfits that show off her bump, like the belly-baring pixelated denim jumpsuit she wore when she sat in the front row of Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2024 show, or the sheer, diamond-studded Jean Paul Gaultier bodysuit she sported while supporting A$AP Rocky at a recent performance in France.

Savage X Fenty is one of the most successful women-owned brands in the world

Driven at least in part by Rihanna’s style, her loungewear and lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, is one of the most successful women-owned brands in the world. It generated an estimated $150 million in revenue in 2020 and is now valued at an estimated $3 billion. That also makes RiRi the wealthiest female musician of all time and the youngest female billionaire in the world.

With the introduction of a maternity line, we only see more sales in the future for Savage X Fenty.

4 must-have items from the Savage X Fenty maternity line

Savage X Cotton Maternity Bralette

For a comfy bralette that’s perfect for lounging, the 2-ply cotton jersey used in the Savage X Cotton Maternity Bralette feels smooth and soft against your skin. It features nursing clasps at the straps and full maternity sling layers for easy single-handed fastening.

Sold by Savage X Fenty

Floral Lace Maternity Bralette

With criss-cross detailing and a lace front and microfiber lining in the cups, this bra feels smooth and soft inside while looking playful outside. It features triangle cups with nursing clasps at the straps and a full maternity sling layer for easy single-handed fastening.

Sold by Savage X Fenty

Savage Not Sorry Lace Maternity Bralette

The strappy maternity sling on this bralette does double duty: It looks great and lends extra support. This bralette has microfiber lining plus extra plush accents so it feels smooth on sensitive skin. It also features nursing clasps at the straps.

Sold by Savage X Fenty

Make More Graphic T-Shirt

Perfect for lounging — or wearing anywhere really. This graphic tee is made of cotton and sports a message we can all get behind: “Make more babies.”

Sold by Savage X Fenty

