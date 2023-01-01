(STACKER) – The holiday season is quickly approaching, which heralds a number of enjoyable events and time off for travel. As people make vacation plans, the 7 in 10 U.S. households with pets have to decide whether to take their furry family members along or leave them in the hands of a sitter.

Fortunately, there are solutions for many of the obstacles that stand in the way of a perfect pet-friendly vacation—it just takes a little planning. As a pet parent, you will need to factor in extra time for travel, as your fur babies might require regular breaks to stretch their legs and relieve themselves. Health certificates also need to be up-to-date, especially if the trip involves crossing state lines. Finally, while you pack for yourself, remember to pack for your pets; they might not have as many “clothes,” but their medication and supplements are just as important as your pajamas and towels.

To make traveling with your pets easy and fun—as all holiday trips should be—Bounce compiled a list of eight ways to prepare for holiday travel with a pet using information from different sources, such as The Humane Society, Best Friends Animal Society, and American Kennel Club, among other sources.