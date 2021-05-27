Housing & Furniture

Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
KRQE Investigates
Larry Barker
Politics – Government – Elections
Space & Technology
Unemployment News
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
Wildfires
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccine
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
COVID Cases by County, by Day
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Today’s Pollen & Air Quality
Winds
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Weather Forecast Maps
Albuquerque Weather
Rio Rancho Weather
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mountains
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas Weather/Northeast NM
Roswell/Southeast NM
Las Cruces Weather
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
The Latest: Patrik Schick scores from way pout at Euro 2020
Top Stories
Tsitsipas says his grandmother died just before French final
Top Stories
NM United not happy with Saturdays draw, but have a lot to takeaway
Video
Eriksen’s teammates to ‘play for Christian’ at Euro 2020
8 hurt as vehicle crashes into Texas race track guard rail
Trio of walkoffs helps Phillies move above .500
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
👑 BestReviews
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
📷 Photo Galleries
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
Housing & Furniture
The best wooden dog house
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Now Trending on KRQE.com
New images surface of Couy Griffin at Capitol insurrection
Video
Drivers continue to drive through barricades in El Vado parking lot
Video
Corrales fire that damaged cars and home contained, under investigation
Video
Widow of murdered State Police officer files wrongful death lawsuit
State offering $100 for people to get their vaccine this week
Suspect flees following NMSP officer-involved shooting in Española
Health Alert is issued as haze returns to Albuquerque metro
Gallery
Record hot temperatures Monday along with visible haze
Video
Don't Miss
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing Erika Chavez in crash
Video
What’s happening around New Mexico June 11 – June 17
After dad dumps last child support payment – 80,000 pennies – on lawn, mom and daughter pay it forward
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: 2021 Westminster Dog Show
Photos show damaged Santa Fe obelisk covering
Video
Photos: Hoover Dam’s massive reservoir hits record low, with no end to drought in sight
Gallery
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources - Maps
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
2021 New Mexico Wildfires Locator Map
MAP: 2021 Free Summer Lunch Programs & Story Time in the Park
Map: New Mexico Veterans’ Monuments and Memorials
Map: Albuquerque Public Art Locator
MORE NEWS RESOURCES