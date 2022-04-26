Best cat allergy medicine for seasonal allergies

If you suffer from seasonal allergies, you know how miserable it can feel. A cat’s body can also react to environmental aspects such as pollen or dust. You may notice them biting at their skin or scratching more frequently. Itchy eyes, a rash, sores, coughing, head shaking and runny nose are some of the other the signs your cat has seasonal allergies.

The good news is that there are plenty of prescription medications and natural remedies that can help your feline friend feel better in no time. The type of medicine is determined by the severity, so it’s best to consult a vet if you’re uncertain. If the symptoms don’t clear up within a few days, take your cat to the vet to be sure something else isn’t the cause.

Best prescription-strength cat allergy medicine

If you want to knock out your cat’s symptoms fast, these are some of the most trusted allergy medications available. Keep in mind that, with the exception of the medicated wipes, all require a prescription from your veterinarian.

Atopica Cyclosporine Oral Solution

Prescribed to cats who suffer from allergic dermatitis, this topical cream relieves itchiness so the cat doesn’t lick or scratch the affected area. It’s safe to use for a long time and often doesn’t require added steroids.

Chlorpheniramine Maleate Compounded Chew For Cats

If the allergies don’t subside quickly, you might want to administer an antihistamine. This prescription medication is used to treat sneezing, coughing or eye irritation from pollen, dust or other environmental factors. It is available in tuna or chicken flavors in blister packs ranging from 15 to 60 chews.

Hydrocortisone (Generic) Cream 1% For Cats

For rashes or skin irritation on your cat’s body, a good dose of hydrocortisone should clear that up quickly. It works by blocking histamines that cause allergic reactions such as inflammation, seborrheic dermatitis or insect bites. You only need to apply it to the affected area and is safe if your cat accidentally licks the area.

Pet MD Chlorhexidine Cat Wipes

Cat wipes are best used for itchy or irritated skin caused by allergies. The wipes are soft enough for any sensitive areas on the body and can also treat irritation on the cat’s face and eyes. Remember to always wipe with gentle motions to not stress the cat any further. In addition to skin allergies, Chlorhexidine is great for hot spots and dermatitis.

Best natural cat allergy medicine

If you would rather hold off on prescription medication and try a natural remedy first, these popular options use natural ingredients to relieve your cat’s symptoms.

HomeoPet Feline Nose Relief

If your cat is suffering from nasal congestion or sinus problems, this contains chemical-free and natural ingredients. The doses are administered by spraying it over their food and can even be dropped into their water bowl. The bottle contains 90 doses and the liquid has no smell or taste.

NaturVet Aller-911 Allergy Aid

Available in a small tub with 60 chews, this seasonal allergy medication is made from natural antioxidants to boost your cat’s immune system. It provides daily relief from a runny nose, sneezing or itchy eyes. The included omega-3 fatty acids also help with the respiratory system and promote proper skin moisture to relieve itching or irritated skin.

Animal Essentials Seasonal Allergy Herbal Supplement

This herbal supplement contains a proprietary blend of nettle leaf, licorice root, burdock root and eyebright herb. Administered as a few drops on your cat’s food, it helps to regulate the histamine levels and is suitable for cats of all ages. All the ingredients are naturally occurring vitamins and minerals, and can even be ingested by humans.

Liquid-Vet Advanced Itch & Allergy Supplements for Cats

Cats are sensitive to strange smells or substances, which is why this supplement includes a formulation for sensitive skin. Available in two flavors, it includes omega-3 and hyaluronic acid to relieve symptoms associated with seasonal allergies. It can be ingested by kittens as young as 2 weeks and is simply added to their meals.

Strawfield Pets Cat Probiotics

Sold in a large 120-chew container, this natural allergy medication includes probiotics, lysine, salmon oil and catnip. To also aid in digestive support, the probiotics contain five strains that help with the prevention of urinary tract infection, bad cat breath and cat diarrhea. For the treatment of allergies, the wild salmon oil reduces dry or itchy skin and sneezing.

NaturVet Hemp Allergy Aid Plus Hemp Seed Soft Chews

These have ingredients such as turmeric and omega-3 to help relieve itchy skin and irritated eyes. It also includes a blend of hempseed oil and fatty acids to promote a healthy immune system. While it can be administered when allergies flare up, it is a perfect treat for cats over 12 weeks old to keep them in the best shape.

Allerpet Cat Allergy Relief

This natural liquid is applied to your cat’s fur through the included soft glove. Its aim is to remove pet dander, most often the cause of allergies as it contains irritating proteins. The liquid forces the dander to combine and then the glove removes it through stroking. Ingredients include aloe vera, green tea, chamomile and rosemary. Effective in eliminating your cat’s sneezing, running nose, nasal congestion or coughing, it’s available in a 12-liquid ounce bottle with either a pour cap or a spray nozzle.

