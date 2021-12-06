Deadline to sign up for new, more affordable health plan through Jan. 15 at beWellnm

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Enrollment for health insurance plans on bewellnm.com is now open. The Office of Superintendent of Insurance explains in a news release that New Mexicans can now sign up for a health plan until January 15, 2022.

For a new plan to start on January 1, 2022, the sign-up deadline is December 23, 2021. ” We urge every family and individual to compare their current plans to those now available through the New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange, beWellnn,” said Insurance Superintendent Russell Toal in the news release. “Many of the new plans have rates that are 75% to 100% lower.”

Additional information on health insurance choices can be found online at bewellnm.com You can also call 1-833-862-3935 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 ap.m. or chat online or make a virtual appointment through their website.