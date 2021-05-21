Which bug repellent for pets is best for summer?

The best summertime bug repellent for pets
Summer is arguably the best time for pets to play outside together. However, in addition to sharing a good time, their interaction with each other and the environment can lead to the spread of bugs.
Pet owners know it’s no fun to deal with bugs. In addition to causing stress and being a nuisance, some of these unwanted creatures can transmit dangerous diseases and cause skin irritation.
One of the best and easiest ways to keep bugs at bay is to use bug repellents. Our top pick is Vet’s Best Natural Mosquito Repellent Spray for Dogs & Cats because it is one of the most effective mosquito repellents out there.
Bugs you can repel
Bug bites or infestations can be dangerous and annoying for your pet. Repellents work on a variety of bugs.
Ticks
If your pet spends time playing outside in the grass and bushes, the chance they will come across ticks is very high. Ticks are carriers of Lyme disease and tick paralysis which are dangerous to pets.
Mosquitoes
Mosquitoes spread heartworms from one pet to another through their bites. Heartworms can cause heart failure, lung disease, organ failure and, in severe cases, pet death.
Fleas
Fleas are the most common bugs that attack animals. They love to hide under the pet’s fur, where they also feed on the pet’s blood. Pets with fleas develop sores, allergic dermatitis and unkempt hair as a result of the persistent scratching.
Bed bugs
Bed bugs are hard to get rid of because they can move from one pet to another with ease. When they get into a home, they cause serious infestations.
Ants
Some ants are poisonous and can cause severe allergic reactions. Fire ants can attack and bite your pet, which can cause your pet to develop itchy hives.
Stinging bugs
Bees, wasps and other crawlers can sting your pets. These stings can result in severe swelling, seizures, severe allergic reactions and respiratory distress.
Poisonous bugs
Fireflies, spiders, monarch butterflies and some centipedes have poisonous toxins that can harm pets if they come into contact.
Price of bug repellents
The price of bug repellents depends on the manufacturer, the size of the product, the cost of ingredients and the retailer. Repellents come in many forms. Some options, like plug-ins or sprays, will cost under $20. Other options, like electronic indoor repellents and top-quality repellents in large quantities, will likely cost more than $20.
Safe bug repellents for pets
The overall best bug repellent for pets
Vet’s Best Natural Mosquito Repellent Spray for Dogs & Cats, 8-oz bottle
This natural pest repellent spray comes in an 8-ounce spray bottle and is suitable for dogs and cats. It has a pleasant smell and is formulated using DEET-free plant-based ingredients that include geraniol oil, lemongrass oil and citronella plants. You can apply it directly on cats and dogs that are older than 12 weeks whenever they go out and reapply after about two hours.
Best insect repellent for pets
Flys-Off Insect Repellent Spray for Dogs & Cats, 6-oz
This insect repellent spray is ideal for use against lice, fleas, ticks, flies, mosquitoes and gnats. The bottle has a user-friendly pump and spray mechanism for easy application. For optimal results, spray it on your pet and comb it through, then spray it on your pet’s bedding and other surfaces.
Best collar repellent for cats
Dr. Mercola Flea & Tick Collar for Cats, 1 Collar
This flea and tick repellent collar keeps pesky pests off your cats and kittens. Infused with all-natural insect repellent essential oils, it is an effective way to ward off pests with no harsh chemicals. Ingredients include wintergreen, geranium and almond oils. It is hassle-free, mess-free and easy to wear. It lasts for four months and keeps your cat smelling fresh.
Sold at Amazon
Best vitamin repellent for pets
Flea Away Flea & Tick Oral Treatment for Dogs & Cats, 100 Chewable Tablets
This oral treatment for dogs and cats is a natural and safe way to protect your pets from pests. The chewable vitamins promote healthy skin, shiny fur and strong bones, all while covering up the smell of carbon dioxide that attracts pests to your pets. It also clears sores and scabs caused by pests on your pet’s skin.
Sold at Amazon
Best ultrasonic repeller for homes with pets
Neatmaster Ultrasonic Pest Repeller
This plug-in repellent comes with three function modes with different light colors: red for serious pest infestation, purple for moderate infestation and green for light infestation. It has a large coverage area and does not have any harmful poisons or chemicals.
Sold at Amazon
Best backyard bug repellent
This spectrum lawn spray treats up to 5,000 square feet of lawn and kills mosquitoes, fleas, beetles, earwigs and ants. You attach its quick hose-end sprayer to a garden hose and spray your outdoor spaces. It can last all summer and offers up to 12 weeks of protection.
Sold at Amazon
Best repellent for bugs, pests and more
This bug-repelling gadget will work anywhere effectively. All you need to do is plug it in and you are good to go. It uses innovative ultrasonic technology to protect people and pets against different kinds of pests, such as mosquitos, ants, fleas, cockroaches, spiders and even rats.
Sold at Amazon
Best dog blanket repellent
Insect Shield Insect Repellant Dog Blanket
This dog blanket repellant gives year-round protection for your pets. It has built-in revolutionary technology that wards off flies, ticks, mosquitoes and fleas. It is odorless, breathable, soft, cozy and warm, keeping your pet’s bed comfortable and pest-free. It is machine washable and easy to maintain.
Sold at Amazon
Best indoor pest control device
Gloue Ultrasonic Pest Repeller & Pest Plug
This easy-to-use noiseless pest control device is made for use in the home and protects both pets and people. It is so silent that you can install it in your baby’s room. It can effectively control and cover an area of up to 1,200 square feet.
Sold at Amazon
