Which badge reels are best?

The best badge reels come in many different styles, but they all share one thing: the convenience of wearing and flashing your identification whenever you need it. And while badge reels are fairly straightforward, there are enough styles that it’s worth figuring out your preferences as you search for the right model.

The Will Well Two-Pack Of Heavy-Duty Badge Reels is a simple pick that gets the job done, featuring two black badge reels with a minimal design.

What to know before you buy a badge reel

Use

How you plan to use your badge reel has a lot to do with which model is best for you. For example, the best luggage tags usually include a transparent compartment for protecting and displaying personal information, though a badge reel could perform the same task for some people. In many cases, however, those using a badge reel use a card with no transparent layer covering it, instead attaching the card directly to the reel.

Cable length

The length of cables on badge reels varies, and while most models work for the average user, consider whether you’ll need a cable that’s longer than average. Cables range in length from as short as 22 inches to as long as 30 inches.

Quantity

Whether you’re buying reels for yourself or for a group, deciding how many you want to purchase at once also affects which ones work best. Most packs hold from two to four, but bulk packs can be purchased with many more.

What to look for in a quality badge reel

Sturdy

Finding sturdy badge reels is a great way to ensure you don’t need to buy them again, especially if you use them at work daily. While most are made of hard plastic, the cable they include usually consists of either coated nylon or steel, the latter being sturdier.

Easy to clip

Badge reels that are easy to clip are preferred to those that are too tight or may damage your uniform. It may be tough to gauge what a clip may be like before purchasing, so reading reviews is a great way to hear from users.

Preferred style

Most importantly, badge reels need to match your style. For most, a simple black, silver or white reel fits with the professional look they’re going for, while others prefer a decorative set that’s expressive and stylish.

How much you can expect to spend on badge reels

They range in cost depending on their quantity, style and quality. Cheap badge reels are priced around $5, while other models and bulk packs range from $8-$30.

Badge reel FAQ

What are badge reels?

A. Badge reels are devices that clip onto your clothing and include a retractable cable that attaches your badge or identification card. Badge reels can be found in a variety of styles and colors, usually featuring a circular cover for the piece that clips onto your clothing.

How can you customize badge reels?

A. There are a few commonly used ways. Some reels come pre-decorated, or with some kind of adhesive to let you customize it. You also can use adhesives of your own, printed displays or a combination of both to make decorations.

What’s the best badge reel to buy?

Top badge reel

Will Well Two-Pack Of Heavy-Duty Black Retractable Badge Reels

What you need to know: This is a simple, affordable solution for anyone looking to display an ID around the office, in travel or elsewhere.

What you’ll love: Its heavy-duty cord is made from steel wire, and can be extended up to 27 1/2 inches. In addition to the glossy black finish, it can also be purchased in matte black or silver, and you can choose a reel cover that’s round or one that’s square with round corners.

What you should consider: Some buyers preferred a set more decorative than these.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top badge reel for the money

Janyun 50-Pack Of Badge Reel Clip Holders For IDs

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a bulk pack, this is a great value and offers sturdy plastic and extendable reels that are well worth the price.

What you’ll love: They’re made from durable ABS plastic and feature retractable cables that can extend up to 28 inches. They come in black, white or an assorted-color pack.

What you should consider: The cord is made from nylon, so it might lack some sturdiness.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Botrinuo Three-Pack Of Decorative Retractable Badge Reel Clips

What you need to know: If you’re looking for something fun for everyday use, these feature a wide variety of beautiful designs.

What you’ll love: The retractable cable has an epoxy resin coating and measures 24 inches. They’re offered in 21 sets of designs, including floral, cute turtles and lovely elephants.

What you should consider: Some buyers said that the clips were difficult to apply and that long hair tended to get caught in the plastic piece.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.