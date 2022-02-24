Which sympathy thank you cards are best?

During a period of mourning, it can be difficult to find the strength to carry on. Leaning on our loved ones around us can be one of the only things that help us forward. Finding the words to express our gratitude for their help can seem impossible. Sending them a simple card that says we’re grateful can let them know they’re in our hearts.

Some of the best sympathy thank you cards are the Hallmark Funeral Thank You Cards. These two simple designs are able to say enough.

What to know before you buy a sympathy thank you card

Style

Sympathy thank you cards have two style factors to consider: design and messaging.

Design: The design of a sympathy thank you card refers to the images used anywhere on the card. Common images for sympathy thank you cards include flowers and peace-related images like doves and olive branches. Some designs may use no images at all, only messaging.

Personalization space

Some cards take up most of the space with a long printed message while others are entirely blank. Depending on whether you’re the type to include a long, personal note or simply sign the card, say something small and be done with it, you’ll want to make sure the interior space of the card matches. Otherwise, it could look off.

What to look for in a quality sympathy thank you card

Bulk size

When ordering a set of sympathy thank you cards one must consider the number of cards included. Card sets can come in many sizes from as low as 10 to as high as 50 or more. When ordering a set of sympathy thank you cards it’s important to order more than you think you’ll need to allow for any possible mistakes during your personalization.

Extras

Sympathy thank you cards typically include some combination of the same three extras. The most common extra is matching envelopes for your cards. If your prospective set doesn’t include envelopes then keep looking. Others may include stickers to seal the envelopes with designs that match the card. Finally, some sympathy thank you cards come in sets that include multiple designs of card rather than only one.

How much you can expect to spend on a sympathy thank you card

Sets of thank you cards are almost always sold in bulk with prices typically in the range of $10-$15 so it’s more important to consider the price per card. Simple sympathy thank you cards usually cost between $.25-$.75 with more involved designs going for $.75-$2.50. The rare, individually sold sympathy thank you card can cost as much as $15.

Sympathy thank you card FAQ

What is the proper etiquette for sending a sympathy thank you card?

A. Sending a sympathy thank you card is a little different from sending any other thank you card. To start, the usual rule of sending thank you cards no longer than a few months after the event is no longer applicable. Everyone grieves in different ways, so not finding the strength to send cards until as long as a few years after the event is common. You also don’t need to send them to everyone who came. Excluding anyone who didn’t play an active role in the funeral or those who didn’t go out of their way to assist in some way is perfectly fine.

Are sympathy thank you cards necessary if I’ve thanked someone in person?

A. That depends on the parties in question. Some of the more old-fashioned individuals may feel more appreciated by receiving a card while others wouldn’t even notice not receiving a card. You’ll have to use your best judgment.

What’s the best sympathy thank you card to buy?

Top sympathy thank you card

Hallmark Funeral Thank You Cards

What you need to know: These Hallmark sympathy thank you cards come in lovely designs and have plenty of space for personalization.

What you’ll love: This set of Hallmark sympathy thank you cards come in two designs with 25 cards in each design. The envelopes for these cards are included. The interior of each card design is completely blank for adding a personal message.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported only receiving half the envelopes that were supposed to be shipped. Others received no envelopes at all.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sympathy thank you card for the money

Hadley Designs Sympathy Thank You Cards

What you need to know: This set of sympathy thank you cards includes everything you need to mail them except for postage.

What you’ll love: This set includes 24 beautiful navy and burgundy floral cards and envelopes. The cards have varying messages on the front and are blank inside, so they can be highly personalized.

What you should consider: If you want cards that say it all, these aren’t the ones for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Honeyplum Funeral Sympathy Thank You Cards

What you need to know: Another excellent choice of sympathy thank you card for anyone who doesn’t need to highly personalize their card.

What you’ll love: This set of sympathy thank you cards includes 36 cards and matching envelopes. The design is lovingly minimalistic, perfect for those who dislike overly flowery sympathy thank you card designs. The inner design is placed high enough to allow for some personalization but also won’t look odd should there not be personalization.

What you should consider: These sympathy thank you cards are priced a little higher than other sets that include more cards and other extras.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

