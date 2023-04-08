More businesses than ever have shifted their employees to a remote working model. This lets employees manage their own time and output and can reduce the overhead of running a fully staffed office.

But only some have a home environment set up for remote working. One of the most significant components is a proper working-from-home desk. However, with the freedom of attending meetings and taking phone calls from anywhere, there also are gadgets that make remote work easier when not at a traditional desk.

In this article: Height-Adjustable Lap Desk with Cushion, Microsoft Wireless Comfort Keyboard and Mouse and Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

It’s all about striking a balance

It’s not easy to work remotely, whether from a home office or in a coffee shop. You might have the best intentions to get as much done as possible, but you never know which small elements could derail your plans.

The key is finding a balance between practical items, accessories, and devices or furniture that make you comfortable. For example, you can get a lap desk for working on the couch or in bed, but it shouldn’t be awkward to work on.

Similarly, you must eliminate as many distractions as possible. When working in an office, there aren’t usually disruptive elements. Sure, people talk loudly, or the printer keeps beeping, but blocking those out is easy.

However, when working remotely, you might decide to “quickly” catch up on some news on the TV. But before you know it, you become so distracted that it’s two hours later. The balance is critical for remaining focused while enjoying the comforts of not being in an office.

Best products that make remote work easier

Height-Adjustable Lap Desk with Cushion

You don’t have to sit at a rigid desk to complete your work. This lap desk is the perfect solution if you want to rest on the couch or stay in bed. It has two soft cushions underneath for comfort, and one can be folded double to lower the angle. It’s made from sturdy plywood and has a slot for your mobile phone.

Sold by Amazon

Microsoft Wireless Comfort Keyboard and Mouse

Working on a laptop can be cumbersome if you aren’t used to the smaller keyboard. Not restricted by wires, this wireless keyboard and mouse combination is great for having the right tools on hand. The keyboard has an ergonomic curve design, and the mouse has BlueTrack Technology to work on any surface.

Sold by Amazon

Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Remaining focused and keeping distractions to a minimum is critical. The best way to do that is with an excellent pair of noise-canceling headphones. These have two processors and eight microphones to eliminate ambient sounds. They have a 30-hour battery life.

Sold by Amazon

SteelSeries QcK Gaming Surface

A large mouse pad is an excellent investment to keep things neat and ensure your mouse functions correctly. While there are smaller ones for general office work, a gaming mouse pad often works best. This large mouse pad measures 15.75 inches wide and 35.43 inches long, enough to cover the entire working area.

Sold by Amazon

CubiCubi Home Office Desk

A robust and well-designed computer desk is a must-have for working remotely. This desk is made from wood and metal and stands 47 inches tall. It has a primary working surface with a smaller shelf for multiple monitors. It has a pull-out tray for your keyboard and two shelving tiers on either side for additional storage.

Sold by Amazon

Gold Industrial Table Lamp with 2 USB Ports

An industrial look is very fashionable, so make sure you can see everything clearly with this stylish desk lamp. It uses a dimmable E26 LED bulb, and you can easily adjust the brightness with the knob on the base. There are two USB ports on the base for charging your gadgets.

Sold by Amazon

HP DeskJet 4155e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer

Even though you work remotely, you never know when you’ll need to print documents. A small desk printer such as this one from HP is a great choice. It comes with six months of free ink if you activate HP+, and it can produce 8.5 black-and-white pages per minute.

Sold by Amazon

Mini Artificial Farmhouse Plants Home Decor

You don’t want your remote working environment to mimic a cold office. To be truly comfortable in your space, a few decorations can quickly lift the mood and increase productivity. These whimsical fake plant holders will surely do the trick.

Sold by Amazon

Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Trio

Stay jazzed during the day with this excellent coffee maker. It’s compatible with K-Cup coffee pods and has a 10-cup stainless steel thermal carafe to warm your brew. You can also use the single-serve grounds basket if you don’t have pods. Its features include a programmable timer, auto-pause and -serve, and auto-shutoff.

Sold by Amazon

Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank

Don’t be caught with gadgets running low on power. Keep all your devices charged when working remotely with this 24,000-milliamp-hour power bank. It has three USB ports and a smart display to check the capacity, and is compatible with several USB-C devices.

Sold by Amazon

Worth considering

Keep all your important documents backed up with the Toshiba Canvio Flex 1TB Portable External Hard Drive.

This back support cushion ensures you have the correct posture when working remotely to eliminate back strain.

Keep your laptop safe and all your gadgets organized with the SwissGear 1900 Scansmart 17-Inch Laptop Backpack.

If your laptop or home computer doesn’t have a built-in webcam, this one from Logitech is an excellent choice.

Don’t rely on your memory to keep track of tasks. This magnetic whiteboard comes with three markers and an eraser.

Having a desk is great, but you’ll need an office chair to go with it. This Homall High-Back Office Chair is extremely comfortable.

Remote workers don’t need to wear uncomfortable shoes, and the Ugg Women’s Scuffette is perfect.

The SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive USB is great if you need to transfer files quickly.

Declutter your workspace with this Mesh Desk Organizer with Sliding Drawer.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.