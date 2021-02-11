Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
2021 New Mexico Legislature
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Recalls
Space News
Technology
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Winds
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Weather Forecast Maps
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Top Stories
Cool temperatures heading into Wednesday
Video
City of Albuquerque issues shutdown notice for dust-generating businesses Tuesday
Staying breezy, but cooler
Video
Strong wind across central, southern New Mexico Tuesday
Video
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
1st-timer Arizona joins mainstays in women’s NCAA Final Four
Top Stories
Stanford rallies to beat Louisville 78-63, reach Final Four
Top Stories
Gonzaga’s bid for a perfect season moves on to Final Four
Quite a show: Zags stay undefeated with 85-66 win over USC
South Carolina drubs Texas 62-34 to reach Final Four
Official collapses, wheeled off court on stretcher
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
Black History Month
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
📷 Photo Galleries
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Business Hiring Due to COVID-19
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
Furniture
Best patio essentials 2021
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Albuquerque woman comes home to find stranger in her bedroom
Video
APD: Alcohol, speed were factors in I-25 crash that killed 2 children
Video
City of Albuquerque issues shutdown notice for dust-generating businesses Tuesday
APD investigates deadly shooting at SE apartment complex
Video
WATCH LIVE: 2021 New Mexico Special Session begins
Albuquerque high school opts for gender-neutral prom royalty
Video
New Mexico Legislature Live Stream
Cool temperatures heading into Wednesday
Video
Don't Miss
New Mexico church camp preparing to house thousands of migrant children from border
Video
Albuquerque high school opts for gender-neutral prom royalty
Video
White Sands National Park sees increase in visitors during pandemic
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Week in photos from around the world
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
MORE NEWS RESOURCES