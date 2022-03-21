Which small whiteboard is best?

When you think of a whiteboard, images of giant rectangles filled with scrawling notes and complex figures come to mind. But whiteboards can also be small, useful for quick notes and lighthearted doodling. They’re also just as effective as full-sized whiteboards for serious work should space be your biggest concern.

The best small whiteboard is the Officeline Ultra-Slim Dry Erase Board. It’s available in two sizes that still come in small and includes some helpful accessories.

What to know before you buy a small whiteboard

Small whiteboard types

Small whiteboards come in a few varieties: standard, personal, cork and calendar.

Standard whiteboards are full-sized models on a smaller scale. They have all the same possible features of a full-sized model, such as magnetism and included marker shelving. Their longest dimension is usually between 1.5 to 3 feet, though some consider 3 feet too large.

Personal whiteboards take the standard model and decrease the size even further. Their largest dimension is no greater than 1-foot, but most stop at 11 inches. They may have magnetism, but it's rarely more than a backing to allow attachment to a refrigerator, etc.

Cork whiteboards split their surface area between dry erase and cork. Small models usually measure 1.5 to 3 feet like standard boards.

Calendar whiteboards use either the entire surface or most of it to fill with 31 equally sized customizable squares. Small models typically attach to your refrigerator magnetically. They're usually 2 to 3 feet at the longest.

Installation options

When small whiteboards aren’t intended to be a handheld slate, you can install them using one of three methods. The most common is magnetically attaching to a compatible surface, typically the refrigerator. If you want to install them on a standard wall, you’ll need to use adhesive strips. Some brands even include said strips. Small standard whiteboards on the largest end of the scale may consist of a mounting kit instead of adhesive.

What to look for in a quality small whiteboard

Materials

Small whiteboards are typically melamine or laminate.

Melamine is the most commonly used. It’s porous, making it highly susceptible to ghosting over time. Ghosting is when the ink absorbs into the surface, leaving a stain. It’s typically the most affordable, with better melamine costing more for decreased porosity.

is the most commonly used. It’s porous, making it highly susceptible to ghosting over time. Ghosting is when the ink absorbs into the surface, leaving a stain. It’s typically the most affordable, with better melamine costing more for decreased porosity. Laminate is a little costlier, though hardly expensive, but has even less porosity than the best melamine. However it’s easy to scratch with no way to repair any damage.

Extras

Many small whiteboards include several extras. The most common are some dry-erase markers and erasers. Some of the larger small whiteboards may have attachable shelving to hold said utensils. Magnetic options frequently include magnets.

How much you can expect to spend on a small whiteboard

Small whiteboards of any quality are low cost. The cheapest cost $10-$15. The best rarely exceed $50-$60. The average small whiteboard costs $25-$40.

Small whiteboard FAQ

Can I replace the frame of my small whiteboard?

A. That’s a little complicated. You can use many small whiteboards just fine without their frame. In fact, some market the easy removal of their frame as a feature for combining two or more small whiteboards into one continuous writing surface. This technically means you can replace a frame, but this isn’t recommended in practice. If you’re in a situation where you need to replace the frame, it would be easier to buy a new one altogether due to the low cost of small whiteboards and the limited market for empty individual frames.

What marker types stand out the best on a small whiteboard?

A. You’ll want to look for two aspects in a dry-erase marker for small whiteboards: tip size and pigmentation. As small whiteboards have little space to utilize, you should use fine-tipped dry-erase markers to be as economical as possible. It would help if you also aimed to use highly pigmented markers. These stand out best on the white surface.

What are the best small whiteboards to buy?

Top small whiteboard

Officeline Ultra-Slim Dry-Erase Board

What you need to know: This is a classic whiteboard but on a small scale.

What you’ll love: It’s scratch- and ghost-resistant. It includes a mounting kit usable for installation in either orientation. It includes several accessories, including a dry erase marker, an eraser and some magnets.

What you should consider: It offers magnetism, but the strength is low. You’ll need strong magnets to utilize it properly. The included accessories are just average.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top small whiteboard for the money

Quartet Combination Whiteboard And Corkboard

What you need to know: This white- and corkboard combo is perfect for students and office workers.

What you’ll love: The cork and whiteboard portions are equally split between its 17 by 23-inch dimensions. It comes with a black or white frame. The whiteboard portion is magnetic and includes two magnets. It also includes a dry erase marker. It includes adhesive strips for mounting.

What you should consider: Some consumers had issues using non-Quartet brand markers where the ink would immediately fade. Others had issues with the adhesive strips, saying they failed to stay stuck.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Arteza Framed Magnetic Whiteboard, Two-Pack

What you need to know: This two-pack fits anywhere you need.

What you’ll love: This package includes two 11- by 14-inch whiteboards, eight magnetic fine-point dry-erase markers, four magnets, two dry erasers and two marker holders. The whiteboards are mountable to magnetic surfaces thanks to eight rear-side magnets or using double-sided tape, though the tape is not included.

What you should consider: The included magnets are too weak for effective use. Some consumers had issues with the markers drying out quickly. Others reported the boards to warp over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

