Which knitting loom is best?

For beginning knitters and old pros alike, a knitting loom is a great crafting tool. These simple machines let anyone who can wrap thread around a peg create scarves, socks, hats and larger knitted items. The best knitting loom will be simple to set up and easy to use, with quick results.

For a big loom that makes short work of large projects, the Addi Express King-Size Knitting Machine is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a knitting loom

Punchcard vs. manual vs. electronic

Knitting looms are available in either punchcard, manual or electronic versions.

Punchcard looms provide an easy reference guide that is simply threaded with yarn. These are best for simple projects that are not individualized, as punchcard machines are one-size-fits-most. They are limited in how big they can knit, but they can create intricate, fine knits.

Yarn gauge

While a loom can let you knit with very fine yarn that would be difficult on traditional needles, some looms can’t handle super chunky or bulky yarn. If you plan on making warm winter scarves, make sure the loom you select can handle that weight of yarn.

The distance between pegs on your loom affects both how easy it is to use and the weight of yarn it can fit. Pegs that are close together can be challenging to thread and may not work well for small children or people with hand pain. Punchcard and electronic knitting machines are both single gauge, which means the distance to the pegs is set and cannot be changed.

Shape of the loom

Knitting machines are available in circle or rectangle shapes. The shape of the loom affects what you are able to knit, so keep that in mind.

What to look for in a quality knitting loom

Solid construction

No matter what type of loom you choose, make sure its construction is solid and durable. There should be no flimsy-feeling pegs or frames, and everything should fit together easily.

Adjustable pegs

Adjustable pegs are great for accommodating a large variety of yarn weights, knitters, and projects. Removing a peg or two allows thicker gauge yarn to be easily threaded, while closely spaced pegs make beautifully fine knitted pieces.

Clear instructions

Nothing is worse than getting a new craft machine and being unable to assemble it. The best looms come with clear instructions and may even have videos available online for visual learners.

How much you can expect to spend on a knitting loom

Looms for home use range from just $20 to right around $300. Industrial knitting machines can cost well over $1,000.

Knitting loom FAQ

Do knitting looms need specialized yarn?

A. They can use the same yarn as hand knitting, but it may need to be wound onto a special spool or cone. If a yarn you like needs to be moved to a cone, many craft stores will wind it for you. Otherwise, you’ll need to transfer it manually.

How detailed can a knitting loom get?

A. Looms can produce fine, detailed knit goods. However, there is a learning curve, and you need to know at least the basics of casting on and casting off. It’s also good to understand how knit stitches work so you can see the loom’s craftsmanship.

Start with simple projects and patterns until you get the hang of your loom. This ensures you the best chance of success.

Who are knitting looms good for?

A. Looms are great for a wide variety of people. If you experience hand pain but want to continue knitting, a knitting machine with wide pegs is easy to use and can help you continue to create beautiful knits.

Children can also learn how to use a knitting machine. They will need adult supervision at first, but many of them will enjoy creating their own patterns with an electronic machine.

What’s the best knitting loom to buy?

Top knitting loom

Addi Express King-Size Knitting Machine

What you need to know: Crafters looking for something that can handle large projects will appreciate this loom.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to use and creates consistent, high-quality knits. It can accommodate knitting up to almost 18 inches wide. You can use super chunky yarn in it.

What you should consider: It’s very expensive for a manual knitting loom.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top knitting loom for the money

Novelinks Round Knitting Looms Set

What you need to know: This set is great if you’re not sure if knitting is for you.

What you’ll love: This set includes round looms in five sizes, from 11½ to 3½ inches, for projects (and yarns) of all sizes. The looms are lightweight and come with a carrying case for easy transport.

What you should consider: The included instructions are not very clear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Alimelt Round Knitting Loom Set

What you need to know: Use this loom for yarns of all different weights.

What you’ll love: The pegs can be removed to accommodate chunky yarn, but this set is also great for finer knitting. It comes with a crochet hook, too, and all materials are eco-friendly, with no chemicals used.

What you should consider: The pegs on this loom are very close-set, making threading tricky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

