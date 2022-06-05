Which adjustable rolling pin is best?

Are you struggling to get an even bake on your pie crust or can’t quite get that pizza base right? You need an adjustable rolling pin. These rolling pins are far more versatile than your average rolling pin because they enable you to adjust the width of your dough with removable rings. Adjustable rolling pins are available in either wood or stainless steel and can be used in adjustable form or as a basic rolling pin. For a good all-rounder, you can’t go wrong with the Joseph Joseph Adjustable rolling pin.

What to know before you buy an adjustable rolling pin

Material

Adjustable rolling points are either available in wood or stainless steel. These two options are both great and have their advantages and disadvantages. A stainless steel rolling pin will be more durable, easier to clean, and lighter but could be a lot stickier when rolling out certain doughs. Stainless steel rollers are also at risk for rust if they aren’t appropriately cleaned but can withstand higher temperatures than a wooden one. A stainless steel pin can be placed in the freezer before rolling out doughs or pastries with a high butter content, improving the lamination quality.

A wooden rolling pin is a lot heavier because each tends to be made from one solid piece of wood. These rolling pins will also have to be hand-washed, unlike the stainless steel version. The perks of having a wooden rolling pin are weight and how they interact with dough. Wooden pins will also need to be treated with oil after every use to avoid cracking.

Length

Most adjustable rolling pins will measure 17 inches, with the adjustable rings included. Once the rings come off, returning the point to a normal rolling pin, it could measure anywhere between 13-13.8 inches. This makes these rolling pins extremely versatile.

Weight

A wooden rolling pin will be a lot heavier, but this can be advantageous for home cooks. The heavier the pin, the less work you will have to do when rolling. The weight of the rolling pin will do most of the work. A stainless steel rolling pin will be lighter, but this can be better or the more delicate doughs such as phyllo.

What to look for in a quality adjustable rolling pin

Removable rings

The rings that make a rolling pin adjustable are super handy when you’re looking to achieve a specific width of dough, but they’re even better when you can remove them and use the rolling pin as a normal rolling pin. You want rings that are easy to remove and put back on so that you can go about cooking and baking without any hiccups.

Dough width options

Most bakers and cooks will be looking for an adjustable rolling pin that will cover most tasks. From rolling pizza dough to cookie dough, you want a rolling pin that is as versatile as possible. Good width options to look out for include 1/16, ⅙, ¼ and ⅜ inches and occasionally a ⅛-inch rolling pin will do.

Measurements

A great addition to have with your rolling pin is a measurement scale that has been engraved or printed onto the pin. These handy measurements will come into use when you’re rolling your pie crusts, pizza bases, and various other pastries. Instead of getting out the ruler every time, your pin will help you accurately measure as you roll.

How much you can expect to spend on an adjustable rolling pin

An adjustable rolling pin will cost, on average, $20, with the low-end pins coming in at $9 and the high-end options costing around $30.

Adjustable rolling pin FAQ

Which rolling pin is better: metal or wood?

A. This will be up to you and your preferences. Wooden rolling pins are great and will get the job quickly and effectively but require a bit more care. A metal pin is easy to clean and good with maintaining a cold temperature but will be a lot more slippery.

What are adjustable rolling pins used for?

A. An adjustable rolling pin is used to achieve a specific width of dough. This can help you achieve more even bakes.

What’s the best adjustable rolling pin to buy?

Top adjustable rolling pin

Joseph Joseph Wooden Adjustable Rolling Pin With Removable Rings 13.6 inches

What you need to know: This versatile rolling pin made by a trusted brand is suitable for many different baking projects.

What you’ll love: This rolling pin is made from solid beechwood with measurements etched into the cylinder. The rolling pin offers the following dough width options: 1/16, 1/6, 1/4 and 3/8 inches. The discs are removable, making changing the width very easy.

What you should consider: This rolling pin must be hand-washed, so you can’t throw it in the dishwasher.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top adjustable rolling pin for the money

Gorilla Grip Wooden Adjustable Rolling Pin With Rings 13.8 inches

What you need to know: This affordable adjustable rolling pin has four dough width rings.

What you’ll love: This rolling pin has adjustable discs for widths including 1/16, 1/8, 1/4 and 3/8 inch. The pin is made from solid beechwood, making it chip-resistant and durable. It has a 1.8-inch diameter and is lightweight.

What you should consider: Some users have reported the rings are slightly faulty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Damuzhi Stainless Steel Adjustable Rolling Pin With Rings

What you need to know: This is a solid choice if you want a heat-resistant, dishwasher-safe adjustable rolling pin.

What you’ll love: This rolling pin made from high-quality stainless steel is dishwasher safe and won’t crack or splinter. It contains removable rings for various dough widths: 1/16, 1/8, 1/4 and 3/8 inch.

What you should consider: It must be dried immediately to avoid rusting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

