Which air fryer accessory is best?

An air fryer is an excellent addition to any kitchen, thanks to its health benefits and the incredible variety of uses one can find for them. With a set of additional air fryer accessories like pizza pans and racks with skewers, those possibilities expand even further and luckily enough, those expansions are typically quite affordable.

The best set of air fryer accessories is the COSORI 6-Piece Air Fryer Accessories XL Set. This set includes a cake pan, metal holder, pizza pan, egg bite molds, silicone mat and a rack with four skewers, but the best part is it’s dishwasher-safe.

What to know before you buy an air fryer accessory

Size and compatibility

The air fryer itself measures its capacity in quarts, so all air fryer accessories are marketed to work with certain sizes. Sizes are more important when looking for things like pans and racks since most molds, utensils, mats or gloves can typically be used with any size air fryer.

Quantity

Air fryer accessories most often come in packs of around six pieces, but it’s possible to find pieces on their own or in packs of 10 or 20 or more pieces. The larger the set of accessories, the less you’ll pay per piece, but you still have to pay a larger amount up front, so make sure you’ll need all the included pieces if you go that route.

Aftermarket

Some air fryer manufacturers make accessory sets specially for their product, but most of the time, you’ll be purchasing accessory sets made by third parties. When going the third-party route, make sure you’ll be purchasing a high-quality set and that they’ll fit your air fryer.

What to look for in a quality air fryer accessory

Appliance compatibility

There are several air fryer accessories you can purchase which can easily be used with several other kitchen appliances you may have like a pressure cooker, microwave or oven. These pieces are usually molds and pans or racks, but if you aren’t sure, the manufacturer usually says when a particular piece can be used with another accessory.

Accessory examples

You can easily separate air fryer accessories into two categories: standard accessories and specialized accessories.

Standard: Baking pans, mini mitts, basic molds (cupcakes, egg bites), cooking/skewer racks, utensils and guides or recipe books

Specialized: Food thermometers, toasting racks, pie weights, icing smoother, mandoline and specific molds (hot dogs, waffles)

How much you can expect to spend on an air fryer accessory

Air fryer accessories are quite affordable, considering you get a collection of useful pieces together as opposed to just one at a time. Most quality accessory sets cost $20-$40, though you can easily find small, lower-quality sets for less than $20 and very high-quality or larger sets for more than $40.

Air fryer accessory FAQ

Which air fryer accessories are the most useful to have?

A. The accessories people use the most frequently tend to be the most functional, like cooking racks and baking pans. These accessories can also be used in ovens or pressure cookers, making them even more valuable. At the end of the day, the most useful accessory comes down to what you’ll find yourself using most often on a personal level.

Are all air fryer accessories dishwasher-safe?

A. Not all air fryer accessories are dishwasher-safe, but most are. Each set of accessories has instructions and limitations for their specific pieces, so double-check your owner’s manual before throwing anything in your dishwasher.

Do air fryer accessories improve the taste of food?

A. At times, it’s certainly possible. Most improvement comes from an accessory’s ability to more evenly cook a food, resulting in a more even finished product.

What’s the best air fryer accessory to buy?

Top air fryer accessory

COSORI 6-Piece Air Fryer Accessories XL Set

What you need to know: A top-quality set of accessories for your air fryer to add some possibilities to your repertoire.

What you’ll love: The parts are all dishwasher-safe, and if 5.8-quart size is too big, they also offer a 3.7-quart option.

What you should consider: The accessories were found to be a little bit small for 5.8-quart air fryers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top air fryer accessory for the money

MONYES 17-Piece Air Fryer Accessory Set

What you need to know: This 17-piece set goes above and beyond what almost any other set includes.

What you’ll love: A sampling of this huge set of air fryer accessories includes muffin cups, an oil brush, egg bite molds and a pizza pan.

What you should consider: The included silicone oven mitts have the possibility of melting when taking items out of your air fryer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GoWISE USA Standard 6-Piece Air Fryer Accessory Kit

What you need to know: A reasonably priced set of air fryer accessories that can get you started on your air fryer journey.

What you’ll love: The metal accessories included are dishwasher-safe, and the nonstick coating on the pans makes using them a breeze.

What you should consider: Some air fryers might have a size discrepancy or incompatibility with the included accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

