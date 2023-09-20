You’ll have everything you need to cook with these kitchen gadgets

Amazon is a treasure trove of kitchen gadgets you never knew about before but now need more than anything else. As a home cook, you may find it hard to pull the trigger with such a broad scope of products that range from lackluster to life-changing.

From modern, unique knives to time-saving cooking gadgets that perform a simple function, Amazon has plenty of kitchen items to be excited about. Many of these kitchen accessories also make great gifts for friends and loved ones.

Best cooking gadgets on Amazon for meal preparation

Oxo Good Grips 15-Piece Everyday Kitchen Utensil Set

You can accomplish nearly any cooking task with this comprehensive set of heat-resistant, nonstick-safe cookware. It includes a grater, swivel peeler, ice cream scoop, potato masher, can opener, whisk, silicone spatula, meat tenderizer, pizza wheel, flexible and square turners, a spoon, slotted spoon and 12-inch tongs. A sleek stainless steel holder with a removable drip tray keeps the utensils organized.

Etekcity Kitchen Scale

A scale is one of the most useful kitchen accessories; they’re more precise than measuring cups and tablespoons, and this one improves your baking and cooking skills. Small and easy to store, it measures up to 11 pounds of human food, pet food or packages. The stainless steel plate holds a detachable bowl to keep your scale sturdy while you use it.

Dash Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer

This mandoline gives you a safer way to slice vegetables without fear of blood and stitches. Its unique safety guard keeps your hands away from the blade altogether. There are more than 30 ways to slice, chop, julienne and mince a wide scope of veggies. The whole thing folds flat into an easy-to-store board that’s great in small kitchens.

Delamu Sushi Making Kit

This sushi-making kit comes with everything you need to make sushi, including a bamboo roller, a knife and a rice mold. It has what you need to make most standard forms of sushi. The rice roller eliminates the difficult task of molding the rice. Newcomers will appreciate several beginner-friendly recipes in the box.

Best essential kitchen gadgets on Amazon

Sweet Alice Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinders

These bottomless electric salt and pepper grinders add a freshly cracked dose of flavor to every table or kitchen. The gravity sensor activates when you tip the grinder over. It doesn’t just work for peppercorns and salt but also coriander and the other grounding spices in your pantry.

Zereooy Oil Sprayer Mister

This is designed to spray a consistently fine mist without waste. The steel-topped oil mister also works for vinegar, soy sauce, marinade and similar oils. You can adjust the spray from a fine mist to a hefty splash.

Best kitchen countertop appliances on Amazon

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

The standard Ninja earned its reputation as one of the best air fryers on the market. Air frying might not burn all of the calories out of what you’re cooking, but eliminating oil lowers the fat content by as much as 75%. The inner plate was designed for maximal crispiness.

Dash 4-Inch Mini Waffle Maker

This miniature waffle maker is great for people who want a delicious breakfast without a massive portion. The simple design is as easy as plugging it into the wall, greasing the plates, pouring the batter and waiting. It also works for waffle sandwiches, desserts and other snacks.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Who doesn’t love a good breakfast sandwich? You can cook the eggs, warm the muffins and heat precooked meats in four easy steps. The breakfast sandwich maker’s tiered setup is easy to follow. Place the muffins on top and behind, and enjoy the sandwich in just five minutes. The sandwich maker’s inner parts are removable and dishwasher-safe.

Best cutlery on Amazon you may not have

Paudin 7-Inch Nakiri Knife

The Nakiri knife chops, dices, minces and slices with a versatile design that blends a chef knife and a cleaver. The blade is made with high-quality German steel that keeps a razor-sharp edge through many uses. The ergonomic handle is lightweight and easy to maneuver, whether you’re slicing carne asada or mincing onions.

Shi Ba Zi Zuo 6.7-inch Stainless Steel Slicer Cleaver

This stainless steel Chinese chef knife is small enough to control easily but large enough to get through intricate cuts. It’s excellent for cutting racks of ribs and breaking down large cuts of meat. The large, flat side is great for cracking garlic and transporting food. It’s small for a cleaver but large for a kitchen knife.

