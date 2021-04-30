Which brands make the best electric ranges?

The best electric ranges

A range is the heart of any kitchen. It includes both a stove and oven as a single unit and is a foundational appliance for steaming, sauteing, frying, baking and more. Having a good range is essential for making the cooking process efficient and enjoyable.

Electric ranges, which run on electricity instead of gas, offer many benefits over gas ranges, including easier cleaning and more surface stability for pots and pans. If you’re interested in an electric range for your home, read on for some important considerations and information on favorite models.

Standard electric ranges

Top electric range

Bosch 800 Series 30-Inch 4.6-Cubic Foot Slide-In Electric Range

What you need to know: A sleek and capable option, it offers a built-in look with a five-element cooktop and true convection functionality.

What you’ll love: The smartly placed controls don’t require you to reach over hot pots and pans when making adjustments.

What you should consider: It’s lacking in oven capacity.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Best electric range for the money

GE 30-Inch 5.3-Cubic Foot Electric Range

What you need to know: Affordably priced and available in a variety of colors, it’s a smart buy that’s easy to match with any décor.

What you’ll love: Its air frying capabilities are handy for preparing healthy meals, and it has short preheat times.

What you should consider: The bottom drawer isn’t very durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Best Buy

Electric ranges worth considering

Samsung 30-Inch 5.9-Cubic Foot Freestanding Electric Convection Range

What you need to know: This simple yet attractive model offers flexible cooking options.

What you’ll love: It distributes heat evenly and features two self-cleaning modes that make it easy to keep it looking spotless.

What you should consider: The cooktop can discolor over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Best Buy

LG 6.3-Cubic Foot Self-Cleaning Slide-In Electric Range with ProBake Convection

What you need to know: Designed to line up perfectly with standard kitchen counters and offering a low profile, it’s perfect for islands and those wanting a streamlined look.

What you’ll love: It offers plenty of space for baking and features an infrared grill system that cuts down on cooking time.

What you should consider: The control knobs may be within reach of young children.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Amana 4.8-Cubic Foot Electric Range

What you need to know: A good choice for tight budgets, this wallet-friendly model looks more expensive than it is.

What you’ll love: The modern control panel makes it easy to navigate, and the Temp Assure technology in the oven ensures even cooking.

What you should consider: It only has four burners on the cooktop.

Where to buy: Sold by Best Buy

LG 6.3-Cubic Foot Smart True Convection InstaView Electric Range

What you need to know: With a large capacity and air frying capabilities, it offers a lot of versatility in cooking options.

What you’ll love: The knock-twice viewing window makes it easy to check on your food’s progress.

What you should consider: The bright blue interior is striking but shows grease easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Frigidaire Gallery 5.7-Cubic Foot Electric Range with True Convection

What you need to know: It’s a convenient range with fast boil and preheat modes to help you get dinner on the table quickly.

What you’ll love: The included temperature probe makes it easy to get perfect roasts, while a smudge-proof exterior keeps it looking great.

What you should consider: Its self-cleaning mode isn’t very powerful.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot, Best Buy and Amazon

Cafe 30-Inch 5.7-Cubic Foot Smart Slide-In Electric Range

What you need to know: Featuring a low-profile design with front-mounted controls, this stylish smart unit is ideal for open kitchens and island placement.

What you’ll love: It allows for smartphone control thanks to wireless connectivity and is equipped with dual- and tri-ring burners.

What you should consider: The high price tag can be a dealbreaker for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Best Buy and Home Depot

Double oven electric ranges

Top double oven electric range

LG 7.3-Cubic Foot Double Oven Electric Range with ProBake

What you need to know: With one of the largest-in-class oven capacities, this model is superb for avid home chefs.

What you’ll love: Rear-mounted elements provide even heat distribution to every rack.

What you should consider: The control panel is very sensitive.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Best Buy

Best double oven electric range for the money

Whirlpool 6.7-Cubic Foot Double Oven Electric Range with True Convection

What you need to know: A great choice for many families, this unit offers ample cooking space and comes at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: It features a Frozen Bake technology that allows you to skip the preheating stage.

What you should consider: Its unusual plug placement can make installation tricky.

Where to buy: Sold by Best Buy

Double oven electric ranges worth considering

GE Profile 6.6-Cubic Foot Slide-in Double Oven Electric Range

What you need to know: This contemporary model offers reliable cooking temperatures for consistent results.

What you’ll love: It’s equipped with WiFi connectivity and allows for voice control via an associated app.

What you should consider: The glide touch controls can take some getting used to.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Best Buy

GE 30-Inch 6.6-Cubic Foot Double Oven Electric Range with Steam-Cleaning Convection

What you need to know: This reliable model offers convection functionality, several burner sizes and a Sabbath mode.

What you’ll love: A dedicated warming mode makes it easy to keep food hot without overcooking it.

What you should consider: The stovetop is prone to scratches.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Best Buy

Verona 36-Inch Electric Double Oven

What you need to know: An elegant upscale model, it’s pricey but made with premium materials.

What you’ll love: The side-by-side oven placement is easy to access for those who don’t want to do a lot of bending.

What you should consider: It takes up quite a bit of space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Samsung 30-Inch 5.9-Cubic Foot Flex Duo Double Oven Electric Range

What you need to know: This small option is useful for those with limited space who want the convenience of a double oven.

What you’ll love: The tri-ring and bridge burner elements offer stovetop versatility.

What you should consider: It’s not a true double oven, but offers greater flexibility.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

