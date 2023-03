NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque staple, Dion’s, is opening its first location in El Paso, Texas, later this year. This will be the second Dion’s location in Texas.

Right now, the only way for Texans to enjoy Dion’s pizza, salad, or subs is to head to Lubbock or visit New Mexico. The location will open across from The Canyons at Cimarron shopping center and will offer all of their regular menu items, including New Mexico’s famous green chile pizza.