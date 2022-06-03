Which Cuisinart knife set is best?

When it comes to making your way around your kitchen, one of the only pieces of equipment that isn’t replaceable or unnecessary is the knife. No one single knife can perform every task with the same level of ease, so purchasing a knife set is an excellent way of preparing yourself and your kitchen for any possible dish. With Cuisinart, you can rest assured that your new set of knives is not only great quality but affordable as well.

The best Cuisinart knife set is the Cuisinart C77WTR-15P Classic Forged Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set in White. This Cuisinart knife set contains everything you could possibly need for almost any dish, as well as a few valuable extras like a knife sharpener to properly maintain your knives’ edges.

What to know before you buy a Cuisinart knife set

Included knives

Cuisinart knife sets include two sets of knives — the basics included in every set and the optional knives that round out a given set.

Basics: While some exceptions may be available, most Cuisinart knife sets include chef’s, santoku, slicing, paring, serrated and utility knives. The chef’s knife is the ultimate all-around performer, able to handle many basic tasks, while the santoku knife is a longer, thinner version better able to perform more intricate tasks. Slicing knives are thin and sharp blades used to thinly slice your foods, paring knives are very small knives for peeling and trimming and serrated knives are used for cutting into bread. Finally, the utility knife is like a miniature version of the chef’s knife for performing the same all-around tasks on a smaller scale.

Optional: Some of the optional knives in a Cuisinart knife set include but aren’t limited to the cleaver, fillet, carving and steak knives. Cleavers are commonly used by butchers to shear through tough meats and especially bone, but can be used like a chef’s knife in experienced hands. Fillet and carving knives handle the tasks associated with their names, filleting fish and carving foods into various shapes and sizes. Cuisinart knife sets that include steak knives include several so multiple diners can easily slice portions out of their steaks.

What to look for in a quality Cuisinart knife set

Non-knife extras

Cuisinart knife sets can have a wide range of extra pieces in their knife sets. The most common extras are knife blocks used to safely store your knives while also providing an attractive, decorative effect for your kitchen counter. Most Cuisinart knife sets that don’t include a knife block instead provide knife guards/sheaths for protecting your knives’ edges and yourself/other equipment contained in the drawer you store your sheathed knives in.

Kitchen shears and sharpening rods are also popular additions. The sharpening rod is an excellent method for maintaining your Cuisinart knives, while kitchen shears continue to explode into mainstream popularity after being a central aspect of Korean households and cooking styles for many years.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cuisinart knife set

Cuisinart knife sets are some of the most affordable knife sets on the market without sacrificing quality. Plenty of great Cuisinart knife sets are available for $50-$80, with the only sacrifice being lower handle qualities. The most expensive Cuisinart knife sets, those with the best blades, handles and extras, can get close to the $200 mark though few, if any, hit or surpass it.

Cuisinart knife set FAQ

If a Cuisinart knife set doesn’t come with a knife block, is it OK to just put them in a drawer?

A. It’s never safe to place an uncovered knife loosely inside a drawer. Not only does it increase the chances of accidental bodily harm, it can also lead to your knives damaging your other kitchenware, the drawer they’re in and causing your knives’ edges to lose their sharpness as they rattle around and rub against your other items. Very few Cuisinart knife sets exclude either a knife block for storage or knife guards to slip over your knives when not in use. It’s not recommended to purchase any knife or knife set that fails to include a safe storage solution unless you have a safe storage solution already.

What’s the best Cuisinart knife set to buy?

Top Cuisinart knife set

Cuisinart C77WTR-15P Classic Forged Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set

What you need to know: This Cusiniart knife set is one of its most inclusive and highest-quality sets available.

What you’ll love: This set is available in three color options: white handles with tan or grey knife block, and black handles with tan knife block.

What you should consider: If you don’t cook very often, you can find everything included in this set, from the knives to the extras like sharpener and scissors, for less money and lesser but reasonable quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot and Wayfair

Top Cuisinart knife set for the money

Cuisinart C55-12PCKSAM 12-Piece Color Knife Set With Blade Guards

What you need to know: This colorful Cuisinart knife set is an excellent starter kit for those new to cooking.

What you’ll love: All six included blades come with blade guards to both protect the edge and your fingers when placed inside a drawer.

What you should consider: Serious chefs should look elsewhere, as extensive use of these knives will negatively affect the edge as well as cause the colors to flake away.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Cuisinart C77SS-17P 17-Piece Artiste Collection Cutlery Knife Block Set

What you need to know: This 17-piece Cusiniart knife set contains everything you need to have, plus some valuable extras, at a great price.

What you’ll love: The knife sharpener, scissors and knife block are excellent additions to the set.

What you should consider: The handles of this knife set aren’t as high quality as other handles in more expensive Cusiniart knife sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

