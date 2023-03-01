BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

The Iditarod is “The Last Great Race on Earth”

The Iditarod is an annual 1,000-mile dogsled race that has been going on for over half a century. It’s billed as “The Last Great Race on Earth,” and can take over two weeks to complete. While the mushers must pack survival gear, they also need to be aware of their team’s needs and have dog boots and harnesses with them at all times. However, even if you aren’t participating in what Guinness World Records calls “the longest annually contested sled dog race in the world,” you still need gear to keep your dog safe and happy throughout winter, and for the rest of the year as well.

In this article: Kurgo Blaze Cross Dog Shoes, Kurgo Dog Harness and Tug 360-Degree Tangle-Free Retractable Dog Leash.

What you need to know about the Iditarod

The Iditarod has two starts. First, there is the Ceremonial Start in Anchorage, Alaska, that takes place at 10 a.m. on March 4. This is where fans get to meet the mushers and the dogs, and Iditariders (supporters who won an auction) get to ride along for an 11-mile scenic journey through Anchorage. The Restart happens at 2 p.m. on March 5. The Restart is the official start of the race.

This year, there are 34 mushers. According to the current rules, only dogs suitable for arctic travel are permitted to enter the race. Teams start with 12 to 14 dogs and must finish in Nome, Alaska, with at least five dogs. Dogs that can’t complete the journey are dropped off at checkpoints where they are flown back to Anchorage and cared for until being picked up.

There are two Iditarod routes, a Northern and Southern route, that alternate from year to year. When there isn’t enough snow, the Fairbanks route is used. The fastest Iditarod time was achieved by Mitch Seavey in 2017. He finished the Fairbanks route in 8 days, 3 hours, 40 minutes and 13 seconds. By comparison, the slowest winning time was recorded in 1974. It was 20 days, 15 hours, 2 minutes and 7 seconds.

Best snow products for your dog

Kurgo Blaze Cross Dog Shoes

These dog boots can be worn all year round. In the summer, they protect from hot pavement, while in the winter, they protect from ice and snow. They have an adjustable fit, so they’re comfortable for your dog but won’t fall off.

Sold by Amazon

Pawz Rubber Dog Boots

For an affordable, easy-to-use option, consider purchasing these rubber boots. They slip on without fuss and let your dog feel the ground so they have a sense of security. Each pack comes with 12 boots.

Sold by Petco

Gooby Escape-Free Easy Fit Harness

This dog harness is made for small breeds. The largest size is suitable for 35-pound dogs. The step-in design makes it easy to put the harness on and remove it without hassle. If it ever gets dirty, just throw it in the washing machine and hang it up to dry.

Sold by Amazon and Petco

Kurgo Dog Harness

The Kurgo dog harness is a lightweight model that has five adjustable points so you can get the perfect, comfortable fit for your dog. Purchase includes a seatbelt to keep your dog safe in your vehicle as well.

Sold by Amazon

Blueberry Pet 3M Reflective Multicolored Dog Leash

Not only is this a stylish and colorful dog leash, it has a rugged build with reflective stitching for safety. It’s best when paired with its matching collar.

Sold by Amazon

Tug 360-Degree Tangle-Free Retractable Dog Leash

When you want to let your dog explore a little, don’t go off leash. Instead, use this retractable model that lets your pet wander up to 16 feet away, while still being tethered to you. The roll-on, roll-off feature makes it easy to lock or free the leash at any time with your thumb.

Sold by Amazon

Blueberry Pet Striped Dog Sweater

People aren’t the only ones who benefit from a little clothing. This stylish dog sweater provides a comfortable and comforting fit.

Sold by Amazon

