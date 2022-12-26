The first wooden tables were made by ancient Egyptians as far back as 2500 B.C.

Which white side table is best?

The side table is the most convenient piece of furniture to pair with a chair or sofa. It gives you usable surface area without taking up too much space in the center of the room.

A white side table is clean, elegant and bright. Popular in modern and shabby chic circles, it’s an excellent addition as a single item or in a matching set. The Decor Therapy Bailey Bead Board Side Table is a stylish white table with practical storage and rich details.

What to know before you buy a white side table

Size

A side table stands between 14 and 30 inches in height. It should be about 2 inches shorter than the arm of the chair or sofa you pair it with, but it can be up to 2 inches taller than the arm of a couch if necessary.

The surface is round, square or rectangular depending on the style. The tabletop is about 16 to 22 inches wide.

Materials

Wood, plastic, metal, stone and engineered wood are the most popular materials used to construct end tables in this color:

Wood : This table is constructed from high-quality materials, such as oak, maple or walnut. Since wood is not naturally white, the wood is stained or painted. It is strong and solid but can cost the most.

: This table is constructed from high-quality materials, such as oak, maple or walnut. Since wood is not naturally white, the wood is stained or painted. It is strong and solid but can cost the most. Plastic : Inexpensive and lightweight, a plastic table usually has a gloss or shine to it. Plastic is easy to clean but doesn’t always hold up under strain.

: Inexpensive and lightweight, a plastic table usually has a gloss or shine to it. Plastic is easy to clean but doesn’t always hold up under strain. Metal : This table is strong and lightweight with a sleek, modern or industrial look. It doesn’t come with much room for storage but it’s great for compact spaces.

: This table is strong and lightweight with a sleek, modern or industrial look. It doesn’t come with much room for storage but it’s great for compact spaces. Stone : Marble is one of the best-known white stones for side tables. It’s durable and beautiful but expensive. It’s also prone to staining or etching.

: Marble is one of the best-known white stones for side tables. It’s durable and beautiful but expensive. It’s also prone to staining or etching. Engineered wood: Also known as manufactured wood, engineered wood is made when wood fibers and artificial materials are bound together. It isn’t as heavy as solid wood and is usually less expensive.

Base

An end table can stand on feet or on a solid, flat base:

Feet are fashionable and evenly distribute weight between three to four wood or metal legs. They look great but can be difficult to clean under.

are fashionable and evenly distribute weight between three to four wood or metal legs. They look great but can be difficult to clean under. Solid base bottoms are usually constructed from the same material as the upper section. The base sits flush against the ground with some weight to it in order to keep the table from wobbling.

What to look for in a quality white side table

Storage space

A great side table doesn’t just give you a table surface, it also provides you with storage for clearing away clutter. This means shelves for books and magazines or drawers for remotes and coasters. The standard side table can usually fit one or two shelves and one to three drawers.

If you want concealed shelving, look for a side table that comes with removable baskets or a cabinet door. This lets you store everything out of sight but still gives you more storage room.

Solid white vs. antique white

There are several shades of white, but the two major categories are solid white and antique white. Solid white is bright and even. Antique white can be a slightly darker, distressed shade made to look older than it is. Distressed wood features chipped paint or faux scrapes to achieve a particular effect.

Tech station

Some modern side tables feature built-in charging stations with one to three outlets and USB ports. The outlet accessibility means you don’t have to reach behind the table to the wall or deep behind the couch to plug something in. It’s ideal for charging phones, tablets and other tech devices. It’s also great if you want to plug in a table lamp.

How much you can expect to spend on a white side table

A single side table costs between $30-$200, while a set of two can cost up to $300.

White side table FAQ

What is the difference between an end table and a side table?

A. These tables are similar, and the terms are often used interchangeably. The main difference is that a side table tends to have more surface space than an end table does.

Is assembly required?

A. Most side tables need at least a little assembly but not all do. Metal and plastic tables often require little to no assembly, while wood and engineered wood tend to have more involved instructions.

What’s the best white side table to buy?

Top white side table

Decor Therapy Bailey Bead Board Side Table

What you need to know: This antique white table is square and made from engineered wood measuring 14 inches by 17 inches by 26.5 inches.

What you’ll love: There’s a top drawer with beautiful detailing and a metal handle. It has an open shelf at the bottom for additional storage. It’s attractive, compact and very easy to assemble.

What you should consider: It’s a darker shade of white.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Kohl’s

Top white side table for the money

Apicizon Round Side Table

What you need to know: This solid wood white table is round and measures 16.5 inches by 16.5 inches by 20.5 inches.

What you’ll love: The tabletop is painted white, but the three beechwood legs retain their natural wood tones. It’s compact and lightweight but durable. Additionally, it’s easy to assemble.

What you should consider: There is no storage space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Safavieh Home Collection Carrie Side Table

What you need to know: This coastal pine and aluminum square table has two wicker baskets and measures 13 inches by 15.9 inches by 27.6 inches.

What you’ll love: The baskets are great for storage, and the color offers a great contrast to the white finish of the pine. There is a convenient top drawer with a simple metal handle.

What you should consider: The baskets can be difficult to maneuver, and there’s no wooden shelf separating the baskets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Kohl’s

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.