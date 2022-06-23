An L-shaped desk looks like two desks pushed together. Sometimes they are different lengths, but usually, each side matches between 30-70 inches.

Which L-shaped desk is best?

An L-shaped desk might just be what you need to take your workspace up a notch. It has twice as much surface space as the average desk, making it perfect for a home office or study. With more room to work, there is also more space for storage and drawers or shelving so you can have everything ready at your fingertips. Check out the Sauder Harbor View Computer Desk for an attractive yet practical desk with accommodating storage solutions.

What to know before you buy an L-shaped desk

Materials

An L-shaped desk is typically constructed from wood, engineered wood, laminate or tempered glass and steel. Wood is the most expensive and the heaviest to move, while engineered wood or modified density fiberboard provides a lightweight, less expensive option with a similar aesthetic. Laminate is practical, lightweight and comes in at the lowest price but doesn’t always look as good as MDF. Tempered glass and steel are both sturdy and sleek but more difficult to move.

Desk height

Most L-shaped desks are set at a fixed, single height that comes up to around 30 inches. Then there are tiered desks, which feature one side of the L-shape raised a few inches above the other. In both cases, the height is not adjustable. If you want the height to be customizable, then a standing desk is the way to go. An L-shaped standing desk includes at least one surface which can be raised 10-20 inches to fit your needs.

Storage space

The most popular storage solution for an L-shaped desk is shelving but it’s not the only option. An L-shaped desk can feature shelves, drawers, cabinets or any combination of the three. Some feature a built-in hutch that serves as a bookshelf above the desktop for additional storage. Of course, there are quality L-shaped desks that offer no storage at all. In this case, you might want to purchase a desk organizer separately to supplement that need.

What to look for in a quality L-shaped desk

Reversibility

A reversible desk can be set up so the L-shape portion of the desk is on either side. This can be done to accommodate the shape of a room or the style in which you work, especially if you are left-handed. It is important to keep in mind that not all L-shaped desks are automatically reversible. Alternatively, some L-shaped desks feature keyboard trays or shelving that can go on either side even if the L-shape is not reversible.

Cord management

If you’re placing your L-shaped desk in a corner against the wall, you’ll want a cut-off back corner or a round back corner. Both create space between the wall and the desk, leaving room for cords and cables that need to reach low printers or outlets. This stylistic detail is especially important if there is limited room beneath the desk for threading wires to the wall.

Adjustable feet

If you’re worried a floor might not be level, adjustable desk feet are the perfect solution. These feet can be raised or lowered about an inch to even things out. Adjustable feet are also useful if you want to raise the entire desk just a little to fit your height preferences.

How much you can expect to spend on an L-shaped desk

An L-shaped desk costs $80-$800 depending on the materials and how elaborate the design is overall. The more materials used, the higher the price.

L-shaped desk FAQ

Is assembly required?

A. An L-shaped desk will require assembly. If you want to avoid putting it together yourself, retailers like Amazon charge $200-$300 to assemble the desk for you.

How do you know if you need a footrest?

A. If your feet don’t rest flat on the floor as you type at the desk then you might want a footrest to align your posture and reduce back pain. Some footrests are adjustable so you can get just the right height for your body.

What’s the best L-shaped desk to buy?

Top L-shaped desk

Sauder Harbor View Computer Desk

What you need to know: This 66.14 by 66.14 by 30.28-inch desk is made from engineered wood with metal hardware. It comes in salt oak, curado cherry or an antiqued paint wood-tone finish.

What you’ll love: It’s durable and attractive with one cabinet and three drawers for storage. It has a slide-out keyboard with metal runners that can be attached to either side. The bottom drawer is designed to fit file folders.

What you should consider: Assembly can be difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top L-shaped desk for the money

Mr Ironstone L-Shaped Desk

What you need to know: This 50.8- by 50.8- by 29.5-inch desk is made from laminate and steel. It comes in four color schemes including a faux white marble top, vintage top, rustic brown top and a black top.

What you’ll love: It’s durable and the faux marble top with a goldtone frame is particularly attractive. There is a monitor stand for gaming. It’s easy to assemble, reversible and the feet are adjustable.

What you should consider: It’s a little smaller than the standard L-shaped desk.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vasagle Alinru L-Shaped Computer Desk

What you need to know: This 34.5- by 54.3- by 29.5-inch desk is made from engineered wood and black steel. It comes in charcoal gray, rustic brown and a grey-beige combo.

What you’ll love: It has two shelves, but one can be removed to fit a computer tower. It has a cut-off back corner for cord management. It’s sturdy, practical and easy to assemble.

What you should consider: It is smaller than the standard L-shaped desk and it is not reversible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

