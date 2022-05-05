Items you should have for hurricane season

Over the past 30 years, the U.S. has had an average of 14 named storms per season. This year, forecasters are predicting anywhere from 16 to 20 named storms with up to five of those storms reaching hurricane status. Even though hurricane season doesn’t begin until June 1, it is important to start preparing now so you are ready when the season hits.

Hurricane 101

How and where hurricanes form

Hurricanes are tropical cyclones that begin in the Atlantic or the eastern Pacific Ocean. They need a combination of warm water and wind to form. Once the warm, moist air rises, it creates a central low-pressure zone. Winds start the massive storm system rotating. Once those rotating winds reach a speed of 74 mph, the storm is classified as a hurricane.

When does hurricane season begin?

In the Pacific, hurricane season begins on May 15. In the Atlantic and Caribbean, it begins on June 1.

How to prepare for hurricane season

A hurricane isn’t like a tornado. You will know anywhere from three to five days in advance if you are in its path. The most important thing you can do to prepare is to create a plan of action. This includes making a checklist of supplies you will need (such as flashlights and emergency food), learning where shelters are located, mapping out multiple escape routes (in case you are evacuated and roads are closed) and having a family plan in place that covers individuals with limited mobility and pets.

In the weeks before hurricane season even starts, gather the items on your checklist so you have them on hand when they are needed. In the days leading up to an approaching storm, monitor a NOAA radio so you are aware of the current weather situation. This is also when you should start bringing in or fastening down objects in your yard, securing your windows, checking batteries in your carbon monoxide detector, filling up containers with clean drinking water and more. You do not want to save any activity until the last minute.

12 products to help you stay safe during hurricane season

Midland Emergency Radio

This battery-operated NOAA weather radio keeps you aware of changing weather situations. The convenient design allows this unit to function as an AM/FM radio and a flashlight with an emergency SOS strobe. It is compact enough to fit in your pocket, features a headphone jack and comes with a wrist lanyard.

Sawyer Products Mini Water Filtration System

In the event that clean drinking water isn’t available, this high-performance filter can help. It removes bacteria, protozoa and microplastics. The filter is rated for up to 100,000 gallons, and it can attach to the included pouch, a standard water bottle or you can use the straw to drink right from a water source.

Millennium Assorted Energy Bars

Fuel is essential. You need shelf-stable food items that can last in an emergency. These energy bars provide 400 satisfying calories that can help keep you nourished in an emergency. They are individually vacuum-packed to retain freshness, come in a variety of fruit flavors and are formulated to not make you thirsty or dry out your mouth.

Swiss Safe 200-Piece Professional First Aid Kit

If anyone gets injured, you need to be able to clean and treat the wound. This emergency first-aid kit contains 200 items that allow you to do just that. It also has a fire starter rod, a wire saw and a mylar blanket. The compact case is lightweight and water-resistant.

SupplyAid KN95 Protective Face Mask

Whether it’s dust from debris or other airborne hazards, a KN95 mask can help keep you safe. This five-ply foldable option filters out at least 95% of particles greater than 0.3 microns in size. The convenient five-pack of disposable masks means everyone can have protection.

Germ-X Hand Sanitizer

If there is no running water available to wash, hand sanitizer is the next best thing. This offering from Germ-X can kill up to 99.99% of common germs and bacteria in 15 seconds. It is fortified with vitamin E and moisturizers, so your hands do not feel dry after use.

First Alert Home1 Rechargeable Standard Home Fire Extinguisher

Even when there isn’t a threat of a hurricane, you want to have a fire extinguisher on hand for emergencies. This home model has a commercial-grade trigger and valve for reliable performance. It is a multipurpose extinguisher that is suitable for combustible materials, gasoline, oil and electric fires.

Coleman Lantern

Power often goes out during a hurricane. To help you see at night, this Coleman lantern provides 400 lumens on high and 100 lumens on low. It can last for up to 20 hours when kept on the low setting, and it features a USB charging port for your mobile devices.

BigBlue 28W SunPower Solar Phone Charger

Having backup power is essential. It can keep your communication devices functional for when you need them the most. This portable, solar-powered charger is waterproof, has two USB outputs and keeps your electronics safe with overcharge protection. The built-in intelligent chip determines the optimum charging speed for each device.

NOCO Boost Pro GB150 Lithium Jump Starter

This battery-powered jump starter can get your vehicle up and running in seconds. It is compact and powerful — able to perform up to 40 jump starts on a single charge. The mistake-proof design protects against sparks and reverse polarity to keep you safe. It can also be used as a portable power bank to recharge your devices.

Energizer T1000 LED Tactical Flashlight

This 1000-lumen tactical flashlight has a range of over 600 feet. It requires six AA batteries and is waterproof, so it can be used in all weather situations. The body is made of aircraft-grade alloy for durability.

Moko Fireproof Money and Document Bag

Important, hard-to-replace documents need to be kept safe. With its silicone-coated exterior and aluminum foil interior, this durable fireproof and water-resistant document bag can withstand temperatures up to 1,832 degrees. It is large enough to keep legal documents safe. The zipper and hook-and-loop closure help ensure maximum protection.

