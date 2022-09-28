Hurricane Ian is expected to be a major storm

According to News Nation, it’s been more than a century since a major storm like Hurricane Ian has targeted the Tampa Bay area. Currently, 2.5 million people are under the evacuation order, the National Guard has been activated and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have temporarily relocated to Miami to practice with the Dolphins. Being prepared is the best way to ensure your survival.

Why a hurricane is different

Many natural storms and natural disasters strike unexpectedly, leaving you little time to prepare. The best — and only — good thing about a hurricane is you have an early warning. You’ll have a fairly good idea if you’re in the potential path of the storm and how powerful it will be anywhere from three to five days in advance.

The bad news is the average hurricane has an unrivaled power for devastation. This is because these storms are so immense, usually about 300 miles wide, though some have been measured at over 1,000 miles wide. The typical hurricane generates enough raw energy to power the entire world 200 times over.

How to prepare for hurricane season

The three most important things you can do during hurricane season are prepare a plan of action, gather supplies and be vigilant. This includes regularly monitoring a weather radio and watching the environment. As a hurricane approaches, the barometric pressure drops, winds pick up, dark clouds become visible, the ocean level along the coast rises and you’ll hear an approaching roar.

Hurricane watch vs. hurricane warning

A hurricane watch means hurricane conditions are possible, while a hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are expected. One way to help you remember the difference is a watch is looking for a dangerous situation while a warning is cautioning you of a known situation. Watches are announced 48 hours in advance, while a warning is announced 36 hours in advance.

Hurricane preparedness items that are good to have no matter where you live

Midland Emergency Alert Radio

This battery-operated NOAA weather radio keeps you aware of the latest weather conditions in your area. It’s the most essential piece of preparation gear because it will tell you when you need to act.

Sawyer Products Mini Water Filtration System

After the storm, you need clean drinking water. Putting water bottles in the freezer might not be enough to get you by. This water purifying system filters out 99.99% of bacteria in up to 100,000 gallons of water.

Durecopow Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank

If you have no power, eventually, you’ll have no devices. This water-resistant solar charger is also shock-resistant and dustproof. It can help keep you connected long after all other power is gone.

LE LED Rechargeable Camping Lantern

Candles are dangerous. For lighting, it’s best to use a battery-powered lantern. This water-resistant model has a 360-degree beam angle and can last for up to 12 hours.

NOCO Boost Pro GB150 Lithium Jump Starter Box

Your vehicle needs to start if you must evacuate. This compact device helps ensure you won’t be stranded in an emergency. It has a mistake-proof design that keeps you safe, even if it’s your first time jump-starting a vehicle.

First Alert Home1 Rechargeable Standard Home Fire Extinguisher

After a major storm, there is a risk of fire. A multipurpose fire extinguisher is a must-have item that can quickly take care of minor gas, oil, electrical or combustible item fires to keep you and your family safe.

Blue Coolers Blue Seventy-Two 72-Hour Emergency Backpack Survival Kit

This backpack contains emergency items such as food, a blanket, a dust mask, a crank flashlight and more. It has enough supplies to sustain one person for up to 72 hours.

Sustain Supply Co. Premium Emergency Survival Kit

If you want to have essentials for a family of four, this survival kit is a solid choice. It has emergency water, non-perishable food, blankets, a first aid kit and more. It has enough supplies for up to 72 hours.

Redfora Complete Three-Day, Two-Person Emergency Kit

The beauty of this survival kit is it has a color-coded organization system. It features pouches for first aid, food and water, personal hygiene, lights and more. Everything is easy to find and ready to use.

