Which standing fan is best to cool my home?

The average cord length of standing fans is 6-10 feet. Many people find the length is too short to reach outlets, so they purchase extension cords to bridge the gap.

The best standing fan for your home

According to many people, standing fans are a staple appliance in their homes. Standing fans are powerful and portable, making them one of the most versatile fans you can buy. Because they have larger blades than other fans, they’re capable of greater airflow output. As a result, standing fans are capable of cooling larger rooms and spaces.

With so many standing fans on the market, you may be wondering which one is right for your home. This buying guide covers everything you need to know and provides some recommendations as well.

What to consider before buying a standing fan

Size of the room where you want to use the standing fan

Standing fans, also called pedestal fans, are usually recommended for larger rooms such as living rooms or open layout spaces. Many people use them in bedrooms or kitchens, though some feel they’re a bit too powerful or noisy for these rooms.

Size of the standing fan

Standing fans have larger footprints than many other types of fans. Their bases measure an average of 14-20 inches. Height varies from 16-60 inches.

Make sure there’s enough floor space and clearance to accommodate a standing fan. In addition, you need to leave space around the fan and in front of the fan so it circulates air efficiently.

Cost

Basic standing fans with limited features run $25-$50. Mid-range standing fans with advanced settings such as timers or quiet modes cost $55-$100. Standing fans with unique features including better aesthetics or more powerful airflow cost $100-$300.

Features of standing fans

Speed settings

Most standing fans are equipped with at least two speed settings. More advanced designs have three or more speed settings, such as Simple Deluxe 18-Inch High Velocity Pedestal Fan. Premium standing fans may have as many as 10 speed settings.

Adjustability

Stand fans are often adjustable to allow consumers to customize the direction of air circulation.

Some fans tilt up and down or left and right, whereas others have multidirectional tilt up to 360 degrees. Many standing fans are height adjustable up to 48 inches.

Oscillation

One of the most desirable options in a standing fan is oscillation, meaning the fan moves side to side on its own.

Oscillating fans, like this one by SPT, are helpful for pushing air across a room for better overall circulation. Fixed-position fans concentrate airflow in a single direction, which means only part of a room benefits from its breeze.

Noise level

Like other fans, standing fans produce a modest amount of noise while they operate. Fortunately, there are quieter standing fans available. Pelonis Ultra Quiet Fan, for example, operates half as loudly as other fans at a mere 38 dB.

Remote control

It’s common for standing fans, such as this Black + Decker model, to come with remote controls. Fortunately, you don’t need to spend big bucks for this high-tech convenience, since many affordable standing fans come with remote controls.

Misting kits

There are a few standing fans that come with misting kits that disperse tiny droplets of water into the air while the fan operates. Not only does this make cooler air blow out of the fan, it adds a modest amount of moisture to dry spaces.

Best standing fans to cool your home

Best standing fans for $50 or less

Lasko Remote Control Stand Fan

This affordable oscillating fan offers three quiet speeds and has adjustable tilt and height. It comes with a remote control for quick and convenient adjustments.

Sold by: Home Depot

Amazon Basics Oscillating Dual Blade Standing Fan

In addition to three power settings, this fan offers three breeze modes, including nature, sleep and normal. It’s comfortable for work-from-home and remote learning spaces.

Sold by: Amazon

Lasko Elegance & Performance Large Room Pedestal Fan

Users appreciate the safe design of this fan, whose plug has a built-in fuse that cuts off the electrical current if it detects a potentially hazardous electrical fault. The fan has a simple, no-tools assembly.

Sold by: Amazon

Best standing fans for $50-$100

TaoTronics Oscillating Pedestal Fan

Thanks to a brushless motor, this fan operates quietly and efficiently. The fan has a 90-degree tiltable head and offers nearly 4 feet of adjustable height.

Sold by: Amazon

Hunter Home Comfort Retro Oscillating Pedestal Fan

The retro styling of this standing fan includes all-metal construction with a brushed silver finish. It offers up to 85 degrees of oscillation and has adjustable tilt and height settings.

Sold by: Wayfair

Lasko Compact Power Standing Fan

A crowd favorite for its compact design, this standing fan promises full-room circulation with airflow that reaches up to 65 feet. It has advanced settings including a 7-hour timer, three fan speeds and a fuse-protected plug.

Sold by: Wayfair

Boneco F120 Stand Fan

This modern design has three speed settings and circulates over 350 cubic feet per minute. The fan is backed by a 3-year limited warranty.

Sold by: Bed Bath & Beyond

Best standing fans for $100 or more

XtremepowerUS High Velocity Standing Shop Fan

Given its high-velocity airflow, this heavy-duty fan works well in large spaces, including commercial and industrial settings. Users appreciate its telescoping neck for easy adjustments.

Sold by: Amazon

Rowenta Turbo Silence Oscillating Standing Fan

This whisper-quiet Rowenta fan is feature-rich with five speed settings, an 8-hour timer and an energy-save mode.

Sold by: Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond

Deco Breeze Stand Fan

If design is a top consideration, this decorative standing fan delivers with a birdcage design and antique-inspired base.

Sold by: Amazon

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.