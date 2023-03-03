A season of renewal and rebirth, spring is just around the corner. It’s the perfect time of year to refresh your space inside the home as the outside blooms. That can mean swapping out small winter-themed accessories around the home in favor of more color and brightness or reinventing a space with new artwork, linens or textures.

These modern, elegant and lively items for all around the home will help herald in spring.

In this article: Lemon Lavender Scented Jar Candle, Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter and Nearly Natural Artificial Ficus Tree.

Best modern wall decor

Ardemy Flowers Wall Art Canvas

A large art canvas is an easy way to significantly change the look and feel of a space, if only for a season. The colorful display makes for a perfect spring addition to your wall, brightening up the room with its floral landscape.

Kate and Laurel Modern Octagon Floating Shelf

Gold accents are trending in 2023, and this elegant floating shelf combination provides a modern touch that’s on point. Though it comes at a high price, the well-made shelf provides versatility and practicality around the home that can be adorned with books, plants and springtime decorations.

Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter Vase

For those on a budget, this pair of wall frames feature gold accents and offer versatile use. Real plants, faux flowers and even ornaments can be nestled in these modern white containers to be hung on the wall around the home.

Best modern decor for the senses

Saint Mossi Modern Chandelier

For those seeking a more dramatic overhaul of a common area, consider this modern crystal light fixture. Mounted flush against the ceiling, three lights cast down on an array of hanging crystal pendants, reflecting light in all directions for a luxurious effect.

Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Scented Jar Candle

Fresh, spring decor can provide a refreshing aroma in addition to a pleasant sight. This beautiful jar candle from Yankee Candle provides a faint glow and natural flame in any room in the home, while the lemon lavender scent compliments the season of joy. What’s more, with proper care, this large candle can burn for up to 150 hours.

Govee Smart Floor Lamp

Elegant and minimalist, this floor lamp fits into any home, though its smart capabilities are what make it worth the investment. Brightness and color, from pure white to a unique blend, are chosen from a smart device. You can also select from pre-programmed settings curated for a specific mood, activity or occasion.

Best modern decor accessories

DII Easter Basics Kitchen Towel Collection

A cute towel set makes for an inexpensive and practical way to change up your kitchen ambiance. This set of four towels features spring pastel colors in modern plaid designs for seasonal enjoyment.

Mckanti Drink Coasters

Swapping out drink coasters every season makes for a small but meaningful change. This set of eight hand-woven coasters provides a light accent around a kitchen island or coffee table. Plus, the metal holder is a convenient, modern extra.

Nearly Natural Ficus Artificial Tree

Artificial trees are increasingly popular, and they are not a sign of an inability to care for a real plant. Instead, faux plants like this sizable ficus provide beauty and comfort in spaces that may struggle with proper lighting and moisture, like a basement bedroom or bathroom.

Best modern living room decor

Signature Design by Ashley Modern End Table

This modern end table boasts a stylish angled base in brushed metal with a glass top for a clean aesthetic. While it’s a larger financial investment, it’s a refreshing and creative addition to a living room.

Safavieh Adirondack Collection Modern Ombre Rug

For a more significant change to your space, look to the floor with this bright, high-quality area rug. The blending of red and orange in this large rug is fitting for a new season where days grow longer, while the stain-resistant material holds up to daily use.

HPD Drapes Heritage Plush Curtains

Consider a new color or pattern of curtains for your spring home makeover, which can be a permanent or seasonal change. The velvet texture of these curtains creates a soft, cozy ambiance while the lighter blue shade is calming and refreshing.

La Jolie Muse Chevron Decorative Pillow Cover Set

New pillow covers are a simple and affordable way to liven up your space. This set features bright golden accents and a trendy geometric pattern ideal for the start of spring.

Chanasya Blue Throw Blanket

A throw blanket is another addition offering both aesthetic and practical use in your home. This boho-chic blanket is trendy and contemporary. Its color matches shades that are typical of spring while the lightweight, breathable material is ideal for cool evenings.

