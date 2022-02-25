Which dining room wall art is best?

Wall art is a polished finishing touch to your dining room decor. The right piece can elevate your decorating scheme and inspire conversation among family members and guests. Regardless of design style, dining room wall art is an essential part of any interior look.

The Wrought Studio “Water Reflection” By Steven Wang ― Wrapped Canvas Painting is a perfect example. Featuring an abstract rendering of sunlight-dappled water, this piece will add an element of serenity to your dining room.

What to know before you buy dining room wall art

Type of wall art suitable for the dining room

Your dining room is a gathering place. You might not spend as much time in it as you do your living spaces, but it’s a shared space for your family and friends. For this reason, you should steer clear of edgy dining room wall art, which runs the risk of being unsuitable for children or inappropriate for your guests’ sensitivities. Depending on the direction they’re facing, some of your diners will be looking right at the artwork for the duration of each meal.

If you intend to hang just one piece of wall art in this room, make it a statement piece that can serve as a conversation starter and ice breaker.

Aside from the tips above, subject matter, design style and color scheme are all determined by your taste and decor.

Abstract vs. literal

Often thought of as being loftier artistically than its literal counterpart, abstract dining room wall art is open to the viewer’s interpretation. By contrast, literal art captures the subject matter in its exact form as determined by its physical characteristics.

How far above the table you should hang it

Dining room wall art should be placed above eye level, whether you’re sitting at the table or standing. At the same time, these pieces shouldn’t be placed too close to the ceiling. Using a tape measure and a pencil, lightly place marks for the top of the piece about one-quarter to one-half of the way down the wall from the ceiling. Hang the artwork using these marks as a guide.

What to look for in quality dining room wall art

Orientation

Dining room wall art designed in a portrait orientation is taller than it is wider, while pieces created with a landscape orientation are the opposite: their width is greater than their height.

Shape

The majority of dining room art is square or rectangular, but you can find circular and oval versions.

Size

The dimensions of dining room wall art should not only be appropriate for the length and height of the wall. The size of the artwork should also suit the square footage of your dining room.

Color scheme

You can have a great deal of fun with the color scheme of dining room wall art thanks to its popularity, which means great choice and availability. Ultimately, the color scheme of the artwork you choose should coordinate with that of your dining room.

How much you can expect to spend on dining room wall art

Well-made dining room wall art ranges from $30 to upwards of $1,000, depending on the quality and the artist who created it.

Dining room wall art FAQ

Is a food theme required for dining room wall art?

A. Certainly not, unless this is what you desire. Some people enjoy artwork that heavily correlates to a dining theme, but feel free to branch out and get creative.

What are good alternatives to framing dining room wall art?

A. Many wall art pieces are now finished with a wrapped canvas. This design is produced by wrapping the edges of a canvas around a 1½-inch thick wooden frame. An image — anything from a painting to a sketch — is then printed on the canvas. This construction gives it a polished look without requiring a frame.

What is the best dining room wall art to buy?

Top dining room wall art

Wrought Studio “Water Reflection” By Steven Wang ― Wrapped Canvas Painting

What you need to know: Create a tranquil environment for your family and friends with this dreamy abstract rendering of water.

What you’ll love: Depicting an abstract representation of sunlight-dappled water, this print of an oil painting will set a serene tone. Sold with two wall hooks to make hanging easy, you can display this piece horizontally or vertically.

What you should consider: Discrepancies between the way the colors appeared online and in real life were points of dissatisfaction for several buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top dining room wall art for the money

Gracie Oaks “Meadow Flowers I” ― Picture Frame Print on Canvas

What you need to know: These soft, lovely meadow flowers will welcome diners to your table as you gather to share meals.

What you’ll love: Stretched by hand and printed individually, this gallery-wrapped print is composed of the latest archival ultra-chrome inks, so its images are crystal-clear. Situated on a solid wood stretcher, it features floral blooms and leaves in earthy shades.

What you should consider: A couple of buyers reported issues with the frame that centered around flimsy construction and damage upon arrival.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Bloomsbury Market “Wine Cellar” ― Five-Piece Unframed Painting on Canvas

What you need to know: Experience the festive, relaxed ambiance of a wine and food tasting when you display this wall art in your dining room.

What you’ll love: If the idea of a food-and-drink theme appeals to you, consider this statement-making set. Together, the five pieces depict a tasting held in a wine cellar. The high-definition giclee makes the entire scene, from the walls to the glasses of wine, pop. Colorful grapes and cheese help set the scene.

What you should consider: The literal take on eating and drinking might not appeal to people who are not into themed decor.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Megan Oster writes for BestReviews.

