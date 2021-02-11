Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
2021 New Mexico Legislature
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
Larry Barker
Marijuana News
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Space & Technology
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
Wildfires
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccine
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Winds
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Weather Forecast Maps
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Top Stories
Extremely windy and dry start to the weekend
Video
Another warm, windy day across New Mexico
Video
Cooler temperatures across the state Friday
Video
High fire danger returns again Thursday
Video
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Olympic Gold: Men’s Gymnastics Struggling to Survive
Top Stories
The Latest: Jays eye Buffalo; affiliate shifts to New Jersey
Top Stories
Zidane hopes Messi’s 45th ‘clásico’ is not his last
Judge orders one accuser of Texans QB Watson to be ID’d
The Latest: Rose salvages 72 and stays in front at Masters
Masters Day 1: The Englishman did not disappoint
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
👑 BestReviews
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
📷 Photo Galleries
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Business Hiring Due to COVID-19
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
Decor
Illuminate your outdoor space with these garden lights
Now Trending on KRQE.com
New Mexico college offering cannabis course
Video
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs New Mexico state budget
2021 Legislative bills signed by Gov. Lujan Grisham
Albuquerque man asks City for help with homeless after series of bonfires in alley
Video
Albuquerque companies struggling to hire new employees as business picks up
Video
New Mexico governor gets request to send troops to US border
Downtown Albuquerque residents fed up with empty lot
Video
Extremely windy and dry start to the weekend
Video
Don't Miss
What’s happening around New Mexico April 9 – April 15
Dog found injured in Albuquerque ditch now ‘rolling’ his way into a new home
Video
Some NM communities begin first-come, first-served vaccine clinics
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
Photos: Prince Philip through the decades
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
MORE NEWS RESOURCES