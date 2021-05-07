The best Swedish dishcloth

Swedish dishcloths were created in 1949 by a Swedish engineer. They now come in fun designs and are helpful for household messes, washing dishes and wiping up spills.

Swedish dishcloths

Dishcloths are vital for everyday kitchen use, but Swedish dishcloths are different. They are reusable dishcloths that can potentially replace your sponge and paper towels while being a more sanitary and earth-friendly option. They’re the perfect item for keeping your kitchen, dishes and counters tidy.

Want to know more? We’ll save you time by answering your questions here. You’ll find excellent options for Swedish dishcloths, like the DⅡ Swedish Dishcloth Cleaning Collection, plus what to know before purchasing.

What to know before you buy a Swedish dishcloth

Environmentally friendly

These practical dishcloths cut down on paper towel consumption significantly, making them extremely popular. Depending on your dedication level, you may be able to replace paper cloths with Swedish dishcloths entirely. They can wipe up messes, clean kitchens, and be used as a sponge for dishes, reducing the need for paper towels.

On top of this, many are compostable, meaning they’ll break down into the earth when you toss them out.

Longevity

Many brands claim that each cloth will last up to a year. Since they’re washable, it’s easy to get rid of stains and re-use them. This means that if you designate some for kitchen cleaning and others for household tasks, you could be buying one or two packs of dishcloths a year instead of a large pack of regular paper towels each month. You could potentially save $100 or more a year.

Materials

Most Swedish dishcloths contain 70% plant cellulose and another 30% cotton. They dry out quickly and are reusable, in addition to being completely biodegradable. You’ll be able to use these for all kinds of messes in your home, from drink spills to dusting. They look similar to a paper towel but are much sturdier.

What to look for in a quality Swedish dishcloth

Machine washable

Being machine washable is vital for reuse. If you can throw them in with the laundry, you’ll save yourself time instead of washing them by hand.

Dishwasher safe

Another option is for them to be dishwasher safe so that you can toss them in with dirty dishes instead of your clothes in the laundry. With this variety, you simply load them with your dirty dishes on the top rack, and you can have peace of mind knowing that your dishtowels are clean.

Absorbency

You want to make sure that you’re choosing a highly absorbent version, much like a paper towel, but reusable. You’ll benefit from this when it’s time to clean up a spill. Some Swedish towers are said to absorb 15-20 times their weight.

Design

Swedish dishcloths come in a variety of styles. Look for one that fits your home aesthetic, the same as you would any other kitchen accessories. You can pick up a pack in nearly any kind of pattern, from bright and colorful to neutral tones.

How much you can expect to spend on Swedish dishcloths

You can buy a pack of Swedish dishcloths for $8-$30. Since they also keep you from buying sponges and paper towels, they end up costing even less in the long run.

Swedish dishcloth FAQ

Q: Can they replace paper towels and sponges for good?

A: There’s been some debate about this. Swedish dishcloths are good for spills and moderate dish cleaning. However, they aren’t always the best choice for filthy dishes since most don’t have a rough exfoliating side. They do work well as paper towel replacements, though. Most can clean anything you’d use a paper towel for, with the possible exception of napkins. Overall, they work well as an environmentally friendly option for moderate messes.

Q: How often should I wash a Swedish dishcloth?

A. You can rinse out a Swedish dishcloth after use and then wash it in the dishwasher or laundry when it gets dirtier. It might be after a day or two, depending on how dirty they are. They dry quickly, which cuts down on bacteria, but it’s still a good idea to throw one in the wash each day and start fresh with a new one the following day, as with other dishcloths.

What’s the best Swedish dishcloth to buy?

Top Swedish dishcloth

DⅡ Swedish Dishcloth Cleaning Collection

What you need to know: These are pretty dishcloths that will help you clean in an environmentally conscious way.

What you’ll love: They are usable for most cleaning tasks and easy to wash.

What you should consider: There are some complaints about them drying stiffly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Swedish dishcloth for the money

Skoy Cloth Eco-Friendly Swedish Dishcloth

What you need to know: These are inexpensive options but also very authentic.

What you’ll love: You can clean them in multiple ways, including by using a microwave and they’re biodegradable.

What you should consider: Some complaints about the product stiffening as it dries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nordhus Design Swedish Dishcloths

What you need to know: This pack of 10 dishcloths comes highly recommended and is excellent if you want to order in bulk.

What you’ll love: They’re biodegradable, compostable and are free from odors.

What you should consider: This pack of 10 is more expensive than the other two options, but you get more dishcloths, so the price is not that much more money individually.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

