Which mop bucket is best?

Using a mop without a bucket means your just pushing around all the dirt and grime. A good mop bucket allows you to absorb the nasty things on your floor before draining them into the bucket to be disposed of later. You don’t even need a huge, commercial-grade mop bucket, just a simple quality one.

If you want the best mop bucket, you’ll want the Rubbermaid Commercial WaveBreak Bucket/Wringer Combo. While it’s expensive and larger than you might need, it has all the features you’ll want and high-quality construction for maximum durability.

What to know before you buy a mop bucket

Size

Make sure your prospective mop bucket is large enough to handle the amount of flooring you need to clean without being so large that the mop bucket becomes a hindrance instead of a help. Too small and you’ll need to dump and refill the bucket a few times, while a mop bucket that’s too large will make it very difficult to move around. A mop bucket that’s too large could also increase the amount of water and cleaning solution you need, creating unnecessary water and product waste for you.

Wringers

There are two main wringer types that allow you to keep your mop damp instead of soaked. Most wringers use a squeeze lever to press the water out of your mop, but you can find funnel wringers that let you push your mop into the funnel and twist to remove the excess water.

Color coding

Mop bucket colors are used to designate where the mop bucket should be used instead of serving as a personal style choice.

What to look for in a quality mop bucket

Wheels

A mop bucket with wheels is vastly more easy to use than one without. Wheeled mop buckets let you move the unit across your floors without needing to bend over and pick it up. You can also find buckets with wheels that lock to help keep them in place.

Handles

Even if you have a wheeled mop bucket, you’ll eventually need a good handle to pick up your mop bucket to dump out its contents. Select a mop bucket with a reinforced handle so it won’t break from carrying the strain of lots of water.

Graduations

Some mop buckets include measurement markings on the inside. These can help you measure out exactly the amount of water and cleaner that you need to prevent waste.

How much you can expect to spend on a mop bucket

Mop buckets increase in price the higher the quality and larger the capacity. You can find what is essentially a plain bucket for $20 or less while the high-grade commercial buckets can be priced starting at $80 and reaching much greater heights. Unless your mopping needs are commercial, you’ll probably spend between $20-$80 for a mop bucket that’s specifically made for mopping without the commercial sizes and functions.

Mop bucket FAQ

Can dirty mop water be disposed of down the drain?

A. Yes and no. It depends on the type of cleaner you added to the water. Some cleaners are illegal to dispose of down drains, as all water eventually finds its way back into the environment, and the cleaner can be harmful or even deadly. If it is safe to dispose of it down a drain, flush it down a toilet or other utility sink; you don’t want trace chemicals in your kitchen sink or bathing area.

Does a mop bucket need to be cleaned if it is used for cleaning and if so, how would you clean it?

A. Yes, you’ll need to clean your mop bucket as all the dirt, grime and chemicals can build up on the inside of the bucket over time. The best way to clean it is to fill it with a gallon of water and 3/4 cup of bleach. Let sit for a few minutes, then put on some cleaning gloves and scrub it with a sponge, followed by a good rinse.

What’s the best mop bucket to buy?

Top mop bucket

Rubbermaid Commercial WaveBreak Bucket/Wringer Combo

What you need to know: Rubbermaid is a top-of-the-line brand for a reason, and its mop bucket is high quality.

What you’ll love: The caster wheels make no marks or sounds, and the capacity is perfect for mopping large areas.

What you should consider: This is quite an expensive and a very large, hard-to-store option.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon and The Home Depot

Top mop bucket for the money

O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop and Bucket System

What you need to know: The low cost of entry makes this mop bucket ideal for those mopping smaller areas or just getting into the use of mop buckets.

What you’ll love: A foot pedal on the mop bucket allows you to wring out the liquids without bending over.

What you should consider: The included mop isn’t particularly durable, but it can be easily replaced.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon and The Home Depot

Worth checking out

Carlisle Commercial Mop Bucket with Side Press Wringer

What you need to know: This mop bucket is perfect for those who need or want a commercial mop bucket without the usual high cost.

What you’ll love: The smaller size than most commercial mop buckets allows this mop bucket to be stored much more easily.

What you should consider: The durability and weight could both stand to be higher than they actually are.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon and The Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.