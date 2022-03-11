Which mop bucket with wringer is best?

You should be mopping high-traffic areas — such as kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways — weekly. This means you need a durable mop bucket with a wringer that won’t splash and make cleaning tougher than it needs to be.

Rubbermaid’s WaveBrake 35-Quart Plastic Mop Bucket with Wringer is the best option for commercial use. It is an extra-large bucket that is suitable for cleaning large spaces without the need to change the water. The bucket also has durable castors that won’t scuff floors for easy transport.

What to know before you buy a mop bucket with wringer

Why you need to mop

If you think sweeping or vacuuming is all you need to do on your vinyl or tile floors, you might be unintentionally damaging them. Mopping reduces allergens and sanitizes your floor, but it also helps prevent scratches by removing debris that can mar your floor just by walking on it. Damp mopping also provides a deep clean that just isn’t possible to achieve by other methods.

Best mopping tips

While mopping may seem like a simple task — just dampen the mop and swirl — there are a few strategies you need to keep in mind to achieve the cleanest clean:

Only use mop buckets with wringers: Using a mop bucket with a wringer is the best and most efficient way to mop. It’s best to mop with a damp mop, not a wet mop. A wringer can help you make sure your mop isn’t too wet when you put it on the floor. Wet mops do not clean as effectively, and the excess water can damage your floor.

Use a figure-eight motion: When mopping, it is important to swirl the mop in a figure-eight motion. This ensures you will use all portions of the mop equally, giving you the best chance for a thorough clean.

Use clean water: As soon as your cleaning solution becomes dirty, you are swirling dirt back onto the floor. You should empty and refill your mop bucket if it becomes dirty. Another alternative is to have a dedicated mop bucket for rinsing and wringing or purchase a mop bucket that has two compartments.

What to look for in a quality mop bucket with wringer

Capacity

A 2.5-gallon mop bucket is too small to clean a gymnasium. Similarly, you do not need a 35-quart mop bucket to clean a home bathroom. Choose the right size mop bucket for your needs.

Wheels

Wheels let you easily move your mop bucket from place to place. The wheels must be durable, rotate freely, and not leave scuff marks on the floor.

Splash guard

Using a mop can be messy. You will appreciate a mop bucket that has a built-in splash guard.

Removable wringer, reinforced handle and pour spout

At some point, you will need to empty your mop bucket. To do this, you must remove the wringer and lift, using a reinforced handle you can trust. A pour spout simplifies the task even more.

Graduated measurements

To help you mix a cleaning solution that has the right ratio of water and cleaning product, look for a mop bucket that has graduated measurement markings inside.

How much you can expect to spend on a mop bucket with wringer

You can purchase a budget mop bucket with a wringer for as low as $10. These models will be smaller and won’t have wheels, making them best for home-cleaning tasks. For larger jobs, you can spend $80 or more on a heavy-duty commercial option.

Mop bucket with wringer FAQ

Why are mop buckets different colors?

A. Mop buckets are color-coded to prevent cross-contamination when cleaning. Yellow is for areas with moderate germs, such as gyms and sinks, while green is for food service areas like a bar or kitchen. Red is designated for areas with the greatest amount of contamination, such as urinals and toilets, while blue and black are for general-use applications.

Do I need to clean a mop bucket?

A. Yes. Even if you aren’t mopping in areas of high contamination, you will need to regularly clean your mop bucket. One way to do this is to use 1 gallon of water and ¾ cup bleach. Let the cleaning solution sit for five minutes before cleaning with a sponge and cleaning gloves. If you clean your floor with ammonia, you cannot clean your mop bucket with bleach. A mixture of hot water and vinegar is acceptable for this task. However, it is vital to remember that bleach and vinegar cannot mix, so never mix cleaning products. When finished, empty the bucket and rinse thoroughly.

What are the best mop buckets with wringer to buy?

Top mop bucket with wringer

Rubbermaid WaveBrake 35-Quart Plastic Mop Bucket with Wringer

What you need to know: The Rubbermaid WaveBrake is a rugged 35-quart option that is packed with user-friendly features.

What you’ll love: The patented WaveBrake baffles reduce splashing and the pour spout makes emptying easier. The bucket has built-in handles, and the wringer stands on its own when removed. The manufacturer has tested the wringer to ensure it holds up for at least 40,000 cycles.

What you should consider: Some users noted the mop may occasionally get caught in the wringer.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top mop bucket with wringer for the money

O-Cedar 2.5-Gallon Quick Wring Bucket

What you need to know: This is a small, budget mop bucket and wringer that is ideal for home use.

What you’ll love: This bucket is easy to assemble. It holds 2.5 gallons and has a pour spout for emptying. You do not need to bend down and grab a lever for wringing, so it is kinder to your back.

What you should consider: The wringer is not as efficient as designs found in higher-priced models.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Carlisle Commercial Mop Bucket With Side Press Wringer

What you need to know: This solid midsized option is from a respected manufacturer. It has a 26-quart capacity.

What you’ll love: The wringer has been tested to endure up to 50,000 cycles. It has four non-marking swivel casters for ease of movement. The bucket has a compact design to facilitate storage.

What you should consider: When wringing, this mop bucket tends to splash and drip a little more than other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.