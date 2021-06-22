Best carpet sweeper

Did you know that early vacuum cleaners were so large that it took up to three people to use it?

Which carpet sweeper is best?

Filling the void between broom and vacuum cleaner, a carpet sweeper features rotating brushes that sweep up dirt and debris and deposit it into a dirt tray that you can empty straight into the bin. It’s quieter and lighter than a vacuum but more convenient than a broom.

If you’re not sure where to start on your search for a carpet sweeper, understanding all the available features can help you choose a top carpet sweeper, such as the rugged Rubbermaid Dual Action Carpet Sweeper.

What to know before you buy a carpet sweeper

Manual vs. electric

Carpet sweepers are either manual or electric. Manual models have brushes that automatically rotate when you push them along, while electric models have brushes that are powered by a motor. Unlike vacuum cleaners, neither have suction power. Manual vacuum cleaners are practically silent. You can use them anywhere and don’t need to worry about recharging them or having access to a power socket. Electric carpet sweepers are a little more powerful and you don’t need to push them with as much force, but they’re slightly louder from the motor and you need to either plug them in or recharge them between uses.

Corded vs. cordless

Electric carpet sweepers are either corded or cordless. Cordless carpet sweepers are ideal for use in sheds and other outbuildings that don’t have power outlets, and they’re easier to use when cleaning large spaces where you’d otherwise need to switch outlets several times. The downside is that they have a limited runtime before they need recharging. Corded carpet sweepers will never run out of juice, but they’re less convenient than cordless models.

Brush width

Check the width of the cleaning head or brushes on any carpet sweepers you’re considering. The wider the brushes, the more carpet sweepers can clean in one pass, which ultimately saves you time, especially when tackling large spaces. On the other hand, wider cleaning heads are heavier and less maneuverable, so bigger isn’t necessarily better.

What to look for in a quality carpet sweeper

Weight

One of the big draws of carpet sweepers is that they’re significantly lighter than vacuum cleaners. This makes them easier to get out of the closet for quick spot cleans and great for users who struggle with the weight of vacuums. Consider the weight of your chosen model before buying.

Adjustable handle

Carpet sweepers can be a pain to push around if the handle is too short. Some models feature adjustable handles that you can make longer or shorter to meet your needs.

Dirt tray

The dirt tray of a carpet sweeper is the container in which debris is collected. A quality carpet sweeper will have a dirt tray that’s easy to remove for emptying and is large enough that you won’t need to regularly stop and empty it.

Multi-surface

Unless you only have one type of flooring all over your home or space you intend to clean, it’s great to have a multi-surface carpet sweeper. Despite the name, many carpet sweepers can also sweep hard floors, such as tile and vinyl flooring. If you have deep pile carpet, keep in mind that some can only sweep low pile carpet.

How much you can expect to spend on a carpet sweeper

Carpet sweepers are relatively affordable. Expect to pay anywhere between $20-$100.

Carpet sweeper FAQ

Why use a carpet sweeper instead of a vacuum?

A. People use carpet sweepers instead of vacuums for a variety of reasons. For starters, they’re usually silent or close to it, which is ideal when you have pets that hate vacuums or napping kids in the house. Carpet sweepers are also extremely lightweight and often cordless, which saves fussing around with cords and power outlets. That said, carpet sweepers are often used for quick spot cleaning — such as cleaning up after kids’ meal times — rather than for a full clean, so many people own carpet sweepers in addition to vacuum cleaners.

How does a manual carpet sweeper work?

A. A manual carpet sweeper features a collection of rollers and brushes in the base, connected by bands or gears. The rollers move when you push a manual carpet sweeper, which in turn moves the gears or bands and forces the brushes to rotate. The brushes then deposit debris into dirt trays that are positioned in the base of the sweeper. Electric carpet sweepers work similarly, except that they have motors that cause the brushes to rotate.

What’s the best carpet sweeper to buy?

Top carpet sweeper

Rubbermaid Dual Action Carpet Sweeper

What you need to know: This heavy-duty carpet sweeper is durable and effective enough for commercial use.

What you’ll love: Features two types of brushes to better clear up a range of debris. Works on low pile carpets and hard floors. Dirt trays are easy to empty.

What you should consider: Not great for corners and edges.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top carpet sweeper for the money

Bissell Perfect Sweep Turbo Rechargeable Carpet Sweeper

What you need to know: Perfect for buyers who want an electric carpet sweeper at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: Cordless rechargeable model with a 60-minute battery life. Collects dirt in an easy-to-empty container. Runs quietly. Extremely lightweight.

What you should consider: Good for spot cleaning but can’t compare to a vacuum for whole-floor cleaning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fuller Brush Co. Electrostatic Carpet & Floor Sweeper

What you need to know: This sturdy carpet sweeper is an excellent choice for those who want a traditional manual model.

What you’ll love: The electrostatic properties attract dust and hair like a magnet. Compact and lightweight. Works on low pile carpets and hard floors.

What you should consider: Some buyers find the handle too short to use comfortably.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.