What are the best Cyber Monday-only discounts?

Cyber Monday is full of deals on everything from cozy slippers to state-of-the-art smart TVs. Wading through all those sales can be a challenge, though. If you don’t want to miss out on top-notch deals that might get lost in the excitement around big-ticket items, BestReviews experts and testers have found top-notch products that are deeply discounted. In particular, retailers are offering excellent deals on Apple Watch, Instant Pot and Roomba.

Whether you’re interested in our staff picks, tech and electronics, home and kitchen goods, sports and fitness gear, apparel and beauty items, or toys, check out these Cyber Monday hidden gems.

Updated: November 26, 10:30 a.m. PT

Staff picks

Dremel Multi-Max Oscillating DIY Tool Kit: 36% off

According to BestReviews home improvement and DIY expert Beth Allen, this versatile tool kit is an excellent gift for DIYers. It comes with numerous attachments and offers plenty of power without vibrating excessively.

iRobot Roomba i7: 31% off

Jeremy Reed, BestReviews chief marketing officer, likes that you can map this robot vacuum to your home and tell it where to clean with Alexa voice commands. Its powerful suction is great for cleaning up pet hair.

Sunbeam Sherpa Heated Throw: 49% off

BestReviews content manager Sian Babish says the single-button operation makes this heated throw incredibly easy to use. She loves how soft and comfortable it is, and it’s available in six colors.

Keychron Ultra-Slim Wireless Mechanical Keyboard: 20% off

BestReviews writer Jay Gambol says this compact keyboard is ideal for those who work on the go. It’s compatible with Mac and PC devices and includes swappable keys for both configurations.

Reef Fanning Sandals: 54% off

BestReviews writer Jeffrey Harper likes these sandals because they have a built-in bottle opener, making them ideal for a day at the beach. They’re comfortable, thanks to their soft materials and shock absorbers.

The blue LED indicator light at the base of this kettle lets you know when it’s on, and it shuts off automatically when it’s done. This kettle has a wide opening to easily clean limescale build-up from the spout.

Tech and electronics

Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker: $75 off

BestReviews tech expert Jaime Vazquez recommends this Bluetooth speaker for its stylish appearance and top-notch sound. It has a compact design but still provides powerful audio that can fill a room.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS: ADD TO WISH LIST

This smartwatch is a favorite of BestReviews tech expert Jaime Vazquez because it has a large, bright display that makes it easy to read. It also offers improved health features over previous models, including electrocardiogram and oxygen stats.

Pix-Star Digital Photo Frame: ADD TO WISH LIST

This digital photo frame is recommended by our tech expert Jaime Vazquez because it offers excellent display quality and customization. The frame can even display photos from social media apps.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: 38% off

This light, slim tablet is perfect for taking your entertainment on the go. It has a sturdy metal frame to improve durability and offers up to 1 terabyte of expandable storage for apps, videos and more.

JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless In-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones: 50% off

These wireless earbuds offer outstanding pure bass sound to help your favorite music sound even better. The active noise-canceling feature can reduce audio distractions, and the 40-hour battery life means you can listen all day.

Enjoy all your favorite TV channels, streaming apps and more with this 4k streaming compatible TV stick. It’s straightforward to set up with your HD TV and the remote is easy to use.

Get rich and high-quality audio without the annoyance of tangled wires with these Google ear buds. They provide five hours of wireless sound via bluetooth and the charging case provides up to 24 hours of charge time.

Samsung Freestyle Smart Projector: 33% off

This smart projector automatically adjusts its picture to fit your display. The cradle rotates to almost 180 degrees, so you can get the exact angle you need for your display.

Kitchen

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven: ADD TO WISH LIST

BestReviews cooking and baking expert Andrea Boudewijn recommends this premium Le Creuset cast-iron cookware for its versatility that takes it from the stovetop to the oven. Its enamel coating is easy to clean, too.

KitchenAid 10-Speed Artisan Design Series Stand Mixer: 22% off

This popular stand mixer is a favorite of BestReviews cooking and baking expert Andrea Boudewijn because it can easily handle heavy loads and features coated attachments for added durability. The tilt-head design also lets you add ingredients without removing the bowl.

Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender: 45% off

This impressive countertop blender has earned high marks from BestReviews cooking and baking expert Andrea Boudewijn because it has strong stainless steel blades and a powerful motor. It also offers easy-to-use variable speed controls.

Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet and Ice Cream Maker: 7% off

Make delicious homemade ice cream with this trusted ice cream maker, a favorite of our cooking and baking expert, Andrea Boudewijn. It’s easy to operate and has a compact design that fits easily in most cabinets.

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1: 27% off

BestReviews cooking and baking expert Andrea Boudewijn is a fan of this electric pressure cooker because of its reliability and high-end features. Even beginners will find it easy to use, and it offers enough capacity for most families without taking up too much space in the kitchen.

Dash Multi Mini Waffle Maker: 30% off

Make four mini waffles in one go with this waffle maker. It is also non-slip and non-stick, making it easy to use and easy to clean.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Storage Set: 34% off

Get nine pieces of sturdy, durable storage containers in this Rubbermaid set. The lids are leakproof and airtight, and the containers are made to stack easily for efficient storage.

Home goods

Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station Solar Generator: $80 off

BestReviews home improvement and DIY expert Beth Allen recommends this solar generator for its lightweight, portable design. It can charge via a solar panel, AC adapter or 12-volt port and works well for low-wattage items such as tablets and smartphones.

Bissell Symphony Pet All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop: 28% off

This steam cleaner is a favorite of our cleaning expert, Ketia Daniel, because of its all-in-one vacuum and steam cleaner design. It doesn’t require chemicals to sanitize floors and works for multiple flooring types, including hardwood, tile and marble.

LG Wash Tower Laundry Center: $901 off

This stackable washer and dryer earn high marks from BestReviews cleaning expert Ketia Daniel because of their sleek design and easy-access controls. They also offer a large capacity and quieter operation than other laundry centers.

Medify Air Air Purifiers with H13 True HEPA Filter: 26% off

Our home improvement and DIY expert, Beth Allen, recommends this pair of portable air purifiers because they effectively remove dust, dander, odors, pathogens and other particles from the air in small homes. Their quiet operation won’t disturb sleep, either.

iRobot Roomba s9+: $121 off

Our cleaning expert, Ketia Daniel, recommends this robotic vacuum because of its powerful suction and long-lasting battery. It’s also quieter than previous Roomba models and can empty its own dustbin.

This oscillating tool gives you more precise control over your DIY projects. The kit includes cutting blades, sanding pads and a carrier bag for storage.

Sports and fitness gear

Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro: 40% off

BestReviews fitness expert Judd NeSmith loves these running headphones because of their fully wireless design and the volume and track controls on each earbud. They’re also sweat- and water-resistant, so they can hold up during even the toughest runs.

Garmin Instinct Solar: $115 off

BestReviews fitness expert Judd NeSmith recommends this fitness tracker because it’s highly durable and is made by one of the leading brands in the field. It can monitor heart rate, activity, stress and more. It also offers up to 54 days of battery life.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell Set: $200 off

This weight set earns high marks from our fitness expert, Judd NeSmith, because you can easily adjust the dumbbells’ weight based on your workout. They also have a space-saving design that won’t take up much room in your home gym.

NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle: 40% off

This exercise bike is a favorite of BestReviews fitness expert Judd NeSmith because it features an automatic trainer that adjusts its resistance as you ride. It also offers a global ride feature that lets you bike any route in the world.

Tempo Studio: $1,000 off

According to our fitness expert, Judd NeSmith, this home gym is one of the best on the market. It provides interactive feedback on your form during workouts and comes with dumbbells, barbells, collars, plates and more.

Theragun PRO: $150 off

BestReviews fitness expert Judd NeSmith recommends this easy-to-use massage gun to target muscle pain after workouts. It comes with six attachments and multiple rechargeable batteries. It also boasts four arm positions to tackle different muscles around the body.

Gaiam Total Body Balance Ball Kit: 15% off

This balance ball kit include a pump to inflate your ball and a full workout program to follow. It’s also made with an anti-burst structure to increase stability while you work on the ball.

This hiking pack includes a large pocket panel with dual zippers into the main compartment. A separate small front compartment and zippered pockets make it easy to ensure everything you’ll need on a hike is organized and within easy reach.

Beauty, health and wellness

Supergoop! Play Everyday Sunscreen SPF 50: ADD TO WISH LIST

BestReviews skin care expert Alina Zufall recommends this sunscreen because it offers long-lasting sun protection and comes in a generously sized bottle. It contains no harsh ingredients and features sunflower extracts to soften the skin.

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase: 25% off

This soft pillowcase promises to protect your skin and hair from friction. It’s available in numerous colors and helps keep you cool.

Remington Smart Beard Trimmer: 7% off

This high-quality beard trimmer has multiple length settings and remembers the settings you use the most often. It’s cordless and features a sleek design.

Mayloa Blow Dryer Brush: 46% off

This brush drys your hair without damaging it. The cord swivels, so you won’t have to worry about it getting in the way.

Hoka Running Shoes: 20% off

These trendy shoes are sure to make an excellent gift. The breathable mesh design keeps you comfortable while you work out. They’re available in three stylish designs.

This hair dryer and hot brush combo is made from ceramic and titanium material to reduce heat damage to the hair. It boosts volume at the root and is light and easy to hold.

This professional blowout hair dryer brush is an excellent value at 35% off.

A perfect holiday gift, this Essential Burt’s Bee’s Kit includes five of the brand’s most popular products and is now 20% off.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.