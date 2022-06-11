Which neck traction device is best?

Neck pain will make even your daily activities uncomfortable, and there are multiple causes of neck pain, including neck injuries, herniated discs and arthritis. The right neck treatment depends on the cause of the neck pain, but your doctor might suggest using a neck traction device in many cases.

Neck traction devices gently stretch the neck muscles and decompress the spine to decrease your neck pain gradually over time. The EverRelief Cervical Neck Traction Device supports your neck and elevates your jawbone simultaneously.

What to know before you buy a neck traction device

Consult with doctor

There are multiple causes of neck pain, and a neck traction device can’t help with all neck pain. Speak to your physical therapist or doctor to figure out if a neck traction device is the best option for you before purchasing one.

Type of device

There are three kinds of neck traction devices, including posture pumps, over-the-door devices and air devices.

Air neck traction devices are the most versatile devices and look like a few neck pillows placed on top of one another. You simply pump air into the pillows with a pump and deflate it when you’re done. These devices are popular, portable and easy to use, but they’re not very durable.

are the most versatile devices and look like a few neck pillows placed on top of one another. You simply pump air into the pillows with a pump and deflate it when you’re done. These devices are popular, portable and easy to use, but they’re not very durable. Over-the-door neck traction devices need to be assembled. Attach the device to the top of the door and put your head into a chinstrap harness that hangs down and is connected to a pulley system. You fill a bag with water or pull on a cord to achieve the needed force to stretch your neck. These devices are durable but not very portable.

need to be assembled. Attach the device to the top of the door and put your head into a chinstrap harness that hangs down and is connected to a pulley system. You fill a bag with water or pull on a cord to achieve the needed force to stretch your neck. These devices are durable but not very portable. Posture pumps are an excellent option if you suffer from chronic, severe neck pain. You simply lie down and put your neck and head into the unit, and there’s a strap that goes over the forehead to hold your head in place. A switch controls the pressure of the device. These devices offer the strongest traction, but they’re expensive.

Comfort

You’re probably not going to use your neck traction device if it’s not comfortable. Comfort is typically more of a problem with over-the-door and air neck traction devices since these can place additional pressure on your chin, which might be uncomfortable, particularly if you suffer from TMJ. Speak to your physical therapist or doctor before buying a neck traction device if you’re not sure which kind of device is the best option for you.

What to look for in a quality neck traction device

Fit

Some neck traction devices, particularly air neck traction devices, can only fit necks up to a specific circumference. If you have a very big neck, be careful when selecting a device to make sure it fits your neck.

Ease of use

Most devices are easy to use once you’ve properly set them up. The device you buy should include directions on how to properly store and use it. Read through online consumer reviews before buying a neck traction device to see what people say about how well it works and how simple it is to use.

Assembly

Assembly is only an issue with over-the-door neck traction devices. These devices come with instruction manuals to teach you how to assemble them, and it’s not too complicated in most cases. Read through consumer reviews or check with the manufacturer to determine how simple it is to assemble the device if you’re concerned.

How much you can expect to spend on a neck traction device

Neck traction devices range in price from about $20-$300. The most inexpensive devices cost about $20-$30, while midrange devices go for $30-$60 and high-end devices vary in price from about $60-$300.

Neck traction device FAQ

For how long should you use a neck traction device at one time?

A. You don’t have to use neck traction devices for long amounts of time. Typically only a few minutes one or two times per day will work. Check with your physical therapist or doctor to ask what they suggest before you start using the device.

Do you still have to perform neck exercises if you’re using a neck traction device?

A. Perform your neck exercises in addition to using the device if your physical therapist or doctor suggests doing exercises.

Are neck traction devices safe?

A. Yes, if you follow your doctor’s and the manufacturer’s directions. When used properly, a neck traction device is a safe way to relieve neck pain over time.

What’s the best neck traction device to buy?

Top neck traction device

EverRelief Cervical Neck Traction Device

What you need to know: This device supports the neck and elevates the jawbone at the same time.

What you’ll love: This product is sold with easy-to-follow instructions and no assembly needed, so you can begin using it right away. The inflatable device also allows you to customize it to your comfort level, and it fits necks up to 17.5 inches.

What you should consider: The fabric fasteners on this device typically become loose, and the device might be too small for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top neck traction device for the money

Davi Smart Cervical Neck Traction Device

What you need to know: This safe neck traction device helps relieve both shoulder and neck pain.

What you’ll love: This product features a portable design, a comfortable fit for most and reliable traction to help treat arthritis, cervical muscle pain and other shoulder and neck problems. The device also doesn’t need any assembly.

What you should consider: The valve that increases and releases pressure often gets stuck, and it might deflate on its own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Neck Hammock Portable Neck Traction Device

What you need to know: This unique neck traction device is meant for use in any place at any time.

What you’ll love: This product includes two adjustable straps that are simple to use, and you only need about 10 minutes a day to decrease neck tension. The device is also easy to attach to a pole, railing or door.

What you should consider: The bungee cords on this device might be too firm or long for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

