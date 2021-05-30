Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
KRQE Investigates
Larry Barker
Politics – Government
Space & Technology
Unemployment News
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
Wildfires
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccine
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
COVID Cases by County, by Day
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Today’s Pollen & Air Quality
Winds
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Weather Forecast Maps
Albuquerque Weather
Rio Rancho Weather
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mountains
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas Weather/Northeast NM
Roswell/Southeast NM
Las Cruces Weather
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Cizikas’ OT goal lifts Islanders past Bruins 4-3 in Game 2
Top Stories
Price has 30 saves, Canadiens top Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 7
Top Stories
Sports Desk: NM Tech Rugby comes up short at championships
Embiid leaves with sore knee, 76ers lose to Wizards 122-114
Fans Gone Wild: Spectator runs out on court during NBA game
Embiid out for rest of Game 4 vs. Wizards with sore knee
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
👑 BestReviews
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
📷 Photo Galleries
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
Backpacks
The best commuter backpack 2021
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Suspect in custody following NE Albuquerque SWAT situation
Suspended Los Lunas School Board member speaks out against allegations
Video
New Mexicans flock to Elephant Butte for Memorial Day
Video
Mobile home park without water for nearly two days
Video
Albuquerque’s proposed marijuana ordinance stricter than state’s law
Video
Flooding hitting the metro
Video
NMSP seek information on runaway teen from Bayard, New Mexico
Video
Flooding hitting the metro
Video
Don't Miss
Albuquerque man plays “Taps” for neighbors on Memorial Day
Video
Mobile home park without water for nearly two days
Video
‘Worst disaster in Oklahoma history’: How the Oklahoma City bombing shined a light on the Tulsa Race Massacre
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
Photos: Pres. Biden lays wreath at Arlington National Cemetery
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Flooding in Ruidoso
Video
PHOTOS: 2021 Indianapolis 500
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
MORE NEWS RESOURCES