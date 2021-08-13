Best Nintendo Switch stylus

The Nintendo Switch sold over 80 million units in the same time frame when the Nintendo Wii U and the 3DS sales combined only reached 63 million. Yet, the Wii U and 3DS consoles both came with an official stylus for their touchscreens.

Which Nintendo Switch stylus is best?

The stylus has carved a prominent place in Nintendo’s history over the past decade and a half. The Nintendo Switch doesn’t come with a stylus, but there are plenty of stylus pen solutions available. Whether you like to play games requiring precise touches or you just don’t want to use your fingertip more, universally compatible stylus products are considered a great option.

AccuPoint Active Stylus is put on a pedestal because of its top-quality electronic stylus with two different tips, which can easily adapt to whatever you are doing. In addition, its sleek design and long battery let users use their stylus between multiple devices.

What to know before you buy a Nintendo Switch stylus

What games do you play on the Switch?

Some games like Super Mario Maker 2 and a number of indie titles make use of the Nintendo Switch’s touchscreen. However, if you want to experience such games properly, you will probably need a stylus. For example, making levels in the Super Mario Maker games is a hassle without one, so it would save you time and frustration, but it can be more comfortable.

Not all games on the Switch even utilize the touchscreen or would benefit from a stylus, so be sure to consider what games you play or plan to purchase.

Are fingerprints the issue?

Provided that you are considering a stylus just because you do not want fingerprints on your screen, there are potentially other options. If you prefer using your finger on the screen surface, you could find a screen protector for the Switch that would allow you to use the console without getting any smudges or prints on the screen.

What other devices do you have?

If you have other touchscreen devices like tablets, computers, drawing pads and smartphones, you may want to find a universal stylus that can follow you among all of your favorite electronic devices. Should this be the case, you might want something more adaptable and able to work well with many different devices. Before making a purchase, find out if a stylus is compatible with all the devices you want to use.

What to look for in a quality Nintendo Switch stylus

Precision

Some stylus tips are designed to transfer your inputs into precise and exact movements. Replacing finer tips is not as cheap, but it allows for detailed drawing and lines with your stylus. All in all, the best styluses allow for precise control over your touchscreen.

Comfort

A good stylus is comfortable and easy to hold. If you are planning to use a stylus for long periods of drawing and gaming, it needs to feel good in your hand. Do not try to pinch a stylus that is too small for a comfortable grip. On the other hand, using a stylus that is the wrong size can hurt your hands, so it is better to invest in something easier to hold for longer periods.

Durability

A good stylus will last for a while. Many get around the problem of durability by having replaceable components. Hence, if a tip gets damaged, there would be no need to purchase a brand new stylus. Be sure that your stylus is made of sturdy materials that will last as long as you need it.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nintendo Switch stylus

You can get a simple stylus that is compatible with the Switch for under $10. Still, if you would like a fancier piece of hardware, high-quality styluses are available anywhere between about $15-$30.

Nintendo Switch stylus FAQ

Is there an official Nintendo Switch stylus?

A. Technically there is, but it is not readily available. When Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training was released in the Nintendo’s e-shop, a simple stylus was officially released for the console. Unfortunately, that release was not global, and it is no longer available anyway.

Also, pre-orders for physical copies of Super Mario Maker 2 in Japan and the UK featured the pre-order bonus of a special Mario stylus. However, that stylus was not made available for purchase separately. While there have been Nintendo-brand stylus products for the Switch, a third-party option is the best currently available.

What kind of stylus works with the Nintendo Switch?

A. Almost any universal stylus will work with the Switch. If it is designed to work with smartphones and tablets, it will function. Some types of universal styluses have tips designed for different purposes, so not all tips may be optimal for any given type of gameplay, but the stylus would at the very least function.

What’s the best Nintendo Switch stylus to buy?

Top Nintendo Switch stylus

AccuPoint Active Stylus

What you need to know: A high-quality, dual-sided electronic stylus that is great for anyone who needs it to be highly responsive.

What you’ll love: It emits electronic pulses, so your Nintendo Switch is not doing all the work to try and detect the stylus on the screen. The micro USB port is hidden under the fiber mesh tip to maintain a sleek look. Battery life lasts about 12 hours and the aluminum barrel of the stylus should remain durable and stable for a long time. The precision tip is only 2 millimeters long and very accurate for drawing or tapping the screen.

What you should consider: This model is a bit on the expensive side, and you will have to plug it in to charge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nintendo Switch stylus for the money

MEKO 2-in-1 Stylus

What you need to know: This very affordable stylus hides two different functions in a body that appears to be a simple business pen.

What you’ll love: Swap the cap from one side to the other to switch between an ultra-thin disc tip and a fiber mesh tip. Both tips are easily replaceable, so do not worry if they are damaged or lost. The stylus comes with some replacement tips in case you need them later. It is hard to beat the price.

What you should consider: It is not designed for long-term durability, so swapping out the replacement parts can be tricky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Evertouch Capacitive Stylus

What you need to know: This affordable and convenient stylus will last for a long time and is great for traveling with you and your Nintendo Switch.

What you’ll love: The stylus comes with lanyard attachments to attach your stylus to the Switch, a key ring and more. The soft fiber mesh tip does not cause streaks on the screen. Overall, the stylus is very lightweight.

What you should consider: It only has one type of stylus tip, so this is not good for precise drawing on the screen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

