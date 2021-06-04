Gaming & Accessories

Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
KRQE Investigates
Larry Barker
Politics – Government – Elections
Space & Technology
Unemployment News
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
Wildfires
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccine
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
COVID Cases by County, by Day
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Today’s Pollen & Air Quality
Winds
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Weather Forecast Maps
Albuquerque Weather
Rio Rancho Weather
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mountains
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas Weather/Northeast NM
Roswell/Southeast NM
Las Cruces Weather
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Bright future: Gauff reaches French Open quarterfinals at 17
Top Stories
Isotopes drop game 4 of 6 with Las Vegas on Sunday, 11-8
Video
Top Stories
Chester’s Pick 6: Top 6 plays or players of the week
Video
The Latest: Djokovic drops 1st 2 sets to teen at French Open
Nationals in a familiar spot — another early-season hole
LEADING OFF: Voth hurt, Nats manager worries about more
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
👑 BestReviews
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
📷 Photo Galleries
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
Gaming & Accessories
Best Xbox controller charging station
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Arizona wildfires prompt Health Alert in Albuquerque, Bernalillo County
Video
Hazy skies and dry conditions Monday morning
Video
KRQE Newsfeed: Gas tax, Summer school, Hazy skies, Arizona fires, UNM architecture
Video
Popular Albuquerque park renamed
Video
Arizona wildfires force more evacuations, highway closures
Albuquerque woman on life-support after husband allegedly beat her
Video
Fastest-growing counties in New Mexico
Hazy skies and dry conditions Monday morning
Video
Don't Miss
City reveals results from cannabis store location and gas tax survey
Video
What local and national vaccine incentives are up for grabs?
Top 11 counties in New Mexico to raise a family
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: 77th Anniversary D-Day and the Battle of Normandy
PHOTOS: Albuquerque clothing drive, Old Town market, ink and calligraphy event
Gallery
PHOTOS: What a CA home, $1 million over asking price, looks like
Gallery
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
MORE NEWS RESOURCES