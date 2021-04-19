Best cheap digital cameras

Just like high-end models, many inexpensive digital cameras allow the user to manually adjust the aperture, ISO and shutter speed so that you can control the exact light and exposure settings for each photograph.

Digital cameras have come a long way in the past few decades. You can now find sleek, pocket-sized options that can take high-quality photographs for a fraction of the cost of professional DSLR cameras. Our guide’s digital cameras are great for beginner photographers, travelers, kids and teenagers, and anyone looking to capture high-resolution imagery.

You can purchase several of the options in our guide for under $100, so you can find the most economical digital camera for your lifestyle.

We live in an age where most people already have a quality camera handy at all times, built directly into their phone. However, cell phone cameras are not without their limitations. Even inexpensive digital cameras usually have much higher megapixel resolutions than the most advanced smartphones, leading to higher image quality.

Digital cameras are also great for portraits and action shots, have greater zoom functions, won’t drain your phone battery and won’t cause your photos to take up storage space on your phone. Many digital cameras may have more advanced aperture and light settings so that you can get the most out of each shot.

As long as you’re not a professional photographer, you most likely won’t need to shell out a ton of money on an expensive camera when less expensive models can do the trick. The following cameras are great for the casual photographer or photography enthusiast.

Kodak PIXPRO FZ53 Digital Camera

The super slim design stores easily in your front or back pocket so that you can have easy camera access for every photo-worthy moment. You’ll also appreciate the facial and blink detection features as well as the 28-millimeter wide-angle lens, letting you capture beautiful scenery or close-up portraits.

Canon PowerShot ELPH 180 Digital Camera

With both silver and red models available, this powerful digital camera sports an eight times optical zoom so that you can focus on objects far in the distance. It also records 720 HD video and has several lens presets for a variety of effects.

Sony DSC-W830 20.1-Megapixel Digital Camera

This Sony camera has several different scene modes, including night, landscape, soft skin, white balance and several other modes to fit your shooting style.

CEDITA Digital Vlogging Camera

This inexpensive camera is excellent for anybody looking to make high-resolution videos without spending big bucks. The retractable flashlight and 180-degree flip-up screen are great for vlogging and self recordings. It also has facial detection and anti-shake functions to prevent blurry photos or videos.

Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ421-RD 16MP Digital Camera

The 42 times optical zoom lens on this Kodak camera offers some of the best functionality for any camera in this price range. The 16-megapixel camera ensures you’ll have crisp images, while the 3-inch LCD screen is great for checking your photos’ quality and appearance.

Canon IXUS 185 Digital Camera

The IXUS camera is a compact and reliable point-and-shoot option with easy-to-use controls and impressive photo quality. For quick shots, the smart auto mode can identify the correct settings for your aperture, shutter speed and flash, so you don’t have to worry about missing the perfect photo.

AbergBest 21 megapixel Digital Camera

The seven fun color options are great for younger photographers just getting started. The simple controls make it easy to learn. The 21-megapixel resolution, in conjunction with the 1080 HD video resolution, provides a cheap, portable and quality solution for those who love to showcase their photos and videos.

Panasonic LUMIX FZ80 4K Digital Camera

It may be the most expensive option on the list, but if you’re looking for a good mid-range model that can deliver 4K video, up to 60 times zoom and 30 frames per second burst setting, then you might want to consider this model from Panasonic. This camera also features USB charging and Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can quickly charge on the go and share photos with your mobile devices.

KIDSCAM HD Digital Camera

The low cost of this camera means you might not get all of the fancy features you’d find on other digital models. This camera is great for kids and is easy to throw in your bag while traveling or road tripping so you won’t miss any critical moments.

AKASO EK7000 Pro 4K Action Camera

Designed for active lifestyles, this super-compact digital camera is waterproof up to 131 feet, features remote control operation and can be installed on your bike, helmet or vehicle dashboard to record all of your adventures. The 2-inch touch screen makes this camera easy to use, while the 16-megapixel lens can record videos in 4K HD.

