NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s back-to-school tax-free holiday is almost here. The annual New Mexico Gross Receipts Tax Holiday will start at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and end on Sunday, Aug. 6 at midnight.
During the tax-free holiday, the state provides a deduction from gross receipts for retail sales of qualifying tangible personal property, allowing retailers to sell the items “tax-free.”
The FYI-203 Gross Receipts Tax Holiday document contains a list divided into categories, but there is a set dollar maximum in some categories. To qualify for the deduction:
- Clothing or shoes must be priced at less than $100 per unit.
- The price limit for desktops, laptops, tablets or notebook computers is $1,000, and for related computer hardware, it is $500.
- School supplies for use in standard, general-education classrooms must be under $30 per unit.
Online, mail-order and telephone order purchases are eligible for the tax-free weekend if the items are both ordered and paid for during the tax-free weekend. The items also have to be billed to a New Mexico address.
List of Taxable and Nontaxable items below. (“T” is “Taxable”; “NT” is “Nontaxable”)
Article of Clothing, Footwear and Accessories (less than $100)
|NT
|→ Aerobic clothing
|T
|→ Antique clothing (collectable – not for wear)
|NT
|→ Antique clothing (for wear)
|T
|→ Appointment books
|NT
|→ Aprons/Clothing shields
|T
|→ Arch supports
|T
|→ Arm warmers
|T
|→ Athletic gloves, pads, supporters
|T
|→ Athletic or sport uniforms or clothing
|NT
|→ Athletic socks
|T
|→ Athletic supporters
|NT
|→ Baby clothes
|NT
|→ Baby diapers
|T
|→ Ballet shoes
|T
|→ Bandanas
|T
|→ Barrettes and bobby pins
|T
|→ Baseball gloves
|T
|→ Baseball shoes with cleats
|T
|→ Bathing suits, caps, and cover-ups
|T
|→ Batting fabric
|T
|→ Beach caps and coats
|T
|→ Belt buckles (when sold separately)
|T
|→ Belts for weightlifting
|NT
|→ Belts with buckles attached
|NT
|→ Belts without buckles
|NT
|→ Bibs
|T
|→ Bicycle shoes with cleats
|T
|→ Billfolds, wallets
|T
|→ Blankets
|NT
|→ Blouses
|T
|→ Bobby pins
|T
|→ Boots, specialty (including but not limited to climbing, fishing, hiking, riding, ski, waders)
|NT
|→ Boots, general purpose (winter, dress, cowboy)
|NT
|→ Bow ties
|NT
|→ Bowling shirts
|T
|→ Bowling shoes
|T
|→ Bracelets
|T
|→ Braces and supports worn to correct or alleviate a physical incapacity or injury
|NT
|→ Bras
|NT
|→ Bridal apparel, sold
|NT
|→ Bridal gowns and veils, sold
|T
|→ Briefcases
|T
|→ Buttons
|NT
|→ Camp clothing
|NT
|→ Caps and hats, including sports
|T
|→ Checkbook covers
|NT
|→ Chef’s uniforms
|T
|→ Chest protectors
|NT
|→ Choir and altar clothing
|T
|→ Cleated and spiked shoes
|NT
|→ Clerical vestments
|T
|→ Cloth and lace, knitting yarns and other fabrics
|T
|→ Clothing repair items such as thread, buttons, tapes, iron-on patches, and zippers
|NT
|→ Coats and wraps
|T
|→ Coin purses
|NT
|→ Corsets and corset laces
|T
|→ Cosmetic bags
|T
|→ Cosmetics
|T
|→ Costumes
|NT
|→ Coveralls
|NT
|→ Cowboy boots
|NT
|→ Diapers (adult and baby, cloth, or disposable)
|NT
|→ Dress gloves and shoes
|T
|→ Dress shields
|NT
|→ Dresses
|NT
|→ Earmuffs
|T
|→ Elastic ponytail holders
|T
|→ Elbow pads
|NT
|→ Employee uniforms, but not athletic or protective
|T
|→ Fabric
|T
|→ Fanny packs
|T
|→ Fins
|T
|→ Fishing boots (waders)
|T
|→ Fishing vests (non-flotation)
|T
|→ Football pads, pants, shoes, gloves
|NT
|→ Formal clothing, sold
|NT
|→ Fur clothing, coats, and stoles
|NT
|→ Galoshes
|T
|→ Garment bags
|NT
|→ Garters/garter belts
|NT
|→ Girdles, bras, and corsets
|T
|→ Gloves (protective), such as rubber, surgical, welding, work, and garden
|T
|→ Gloves (sports), i.e., baseball, bicycle, football, golf, handball, hockey, racquetball, tennis, and weightlifting
|NT
|→ Gloves and mittens (generally), such as dress, winter, and leather
|T
|→ Goggles
|NT
|→ Golf clothing, caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants
|T
|→ Golf gloves
|NT
|→ Graduation caps and gowns
|T
|→ Hair bows, clips, nets, and bands
|T
|→ Hand muffs
|T
|→ Handbags and purses
|T
|→ Handkerchiefs
|T
|→ Hard hats
|NT
|→ Hats (general purpose: cowboy, baseball, knit)
|T
|→ Headbands
|T
|→ Helmets (bike, baseball, football, hockey, motorcycle, sports)
|NT
|→ Hosiery (panty hose, support, etc.)
|T
|→ Hunting vests
|T
|→ Insoles
|NT
|→ Jackets
|NT
|→ Jeans
|NT
|→ Jerseys – other than athletic wear
|T
|→ Jewelry
|NT
|→ Jogging apparel
|NT
|→ Jogging bras
|T
|→ Knee pads
|NT
|→ Lab coats
|T
|→ Leg warmers
|NT
|→ Leotards
|T
|→ Life jackets and vests
|NT
|→ Lingerie
|T
|→ Martial arts attire
|T
|→ Mitts (baseball fielder’s glove, hockey, etc.)
|NT
|→ Neckwear, including ties and scarves
|NT
|→ Nightgowns and night shirts
|NT
|→ Overshoes and rubber shoes
|T
|→ Pads (football, hockey, soccer, elbow, knee, shoulder)
|NT
|→ Pajamas
|NT
|→ Pants
|NT
|→ Ponchos
|T
|→ Ponytail holders
|NT
|→ Prom dresses
|T
|→ Protective masks (athletic, sport or occupational)
|T
|→ Purses
|NT
|→ Raincoats, rain hats, and ponchos
|NT
|→ Religious clothing
|T
|→ Riding pants
|NT
|→ Robes
|NT
|→ Rubber thongs, flip-flops
|NT
|→ Running shoes without cleats
|T
|→ Safety clothing and glasses
|T
|→ Safety shoes not adaptable for streetwear
|NT
|→ Sandals
|NT
|→ Scarves
|T
|→ Scuba gear
|NT
|→ Shawls and wraps
|T
|→ Shin guards and padding
|NT
|→ Shirts
|T
|→ Shoe inserts
|NT
|→ Shoelaces
|NT
|→ Shoes, general athletic
|T
|→ Shoes, specialty: athletic, ballet, bicycle, bowling, cleated, football, golf, jazz/dance, soccer, track, etc.
|T
|→ Shoes with cleats, spikes
|NT
|→ Shoes without cleats
|NT
|→ Shorts
|T
|→ Shoulder pads (football, hockey, sports)
|T
|→ Shoulder pads, for dresses, jackets, etc. (but not athletic or sport protective pads)
|T
|→ Shower caps
|T
|→ Skates (ice, in-line, roller)
|T
|→ Ski Boots
|NT
|→ Ski masks
|T
|→ Ski suits (snow)
|T
|→ Ski vests (water)
|T
|→ Skin diving suits
|NT
|→ Skirts
|NT
|→ Slacks
|NT
|→ Sleepwear, nightgowns, pajamas
|NT
|→ Slippers
|NT
|→ Slips
|NT
|→ Sneakers
|NT
|→ Socks
|T
|→ Sports clothing and uniforms and equipment such as mitts, helmets, and pads
|T
|→ Sports pads (football, hockey, soccer, knee, elbow, shoulder)
|NT
|→ Stockings
|NT
|→ Suits, slacks, jackets, and sports coats
|NT
|→ Suspenders
|NT
|→ Sweat suits
|T
|→ Sweatbands: arm, wrist, head
|NT
|→ Sweaters
|NT
|→ Sweaters, sweatpants
|T
|→ Swim masks, fins, goggles
|T
|→ Swimsuits and trunks
|T
|→ Tap dance shoes
|T
|→ Tennis skirts and dresses
|NT
|→ Tennis shoes
|NT
|→ Ties/neckwear
|NT
|→ Tights
|NT
|→ Trousers
|NT
|→ T-shirts
|NT
|→ Tuxedos, purchased
|NT
|→ Undergarments such as long johns
|NT
|→ Underwear
|NT
|→ Uniforms (occupational, military, scouting, school)
|T
|→ Uniforms for sport
|NT
|→ Vests, except hunting and water
|NT
|→ Walking shoes
|T
|→ Wallets, billfolds
|T
|→ Weightlifting belts
|T
|→ Wet and dry diving suits
|NT
|→ Windbreakers
Computers (up to $1,000) and Computer-Related Items (up to $500)
|NT
|→ CD (blank)
|T
|→ CD (pre-recorded music, voice or otherwise)
|NT
|→ Central processing unit
|NT
|→ Computer (desktop, laptop, notebook, and tablet)
|NT
|→ Computer cables
|NT
|→ Computer disks (floppies and blank CDs)
|NT
|→ Computer hard drive
|NT
|→ Computer ink cartridges
|NT
|→ Computer keyboards
|NT
|→ Computer memory equipment
|NT
|→ Computer memory equipment (disks, flash/thumb drives)
|NT
|→ Computer microphones
|NT
|→ Computer modems
|NT
|→ Computer monitor
|NT
|→ Computer motherboards
|NT
|→ Computer mouse
|NT
|→ Computer paper
|NT
|→ Computer printer
|T
|→ Computer scanners
|NT
|→ Computer speakers
|T
|→ Computer video camera
|T
|→ Computer software – unless bundled with a qualified computer sale
|NT
|→ Computer Zip drives
|T
|→ Computer/Software manuals
|NT
|→ E-Readers (if the model has computing functions such as word processing, spreadsheets, etc.)
|T
|→ E-Readers (Internet access only, no other computing functions)
|T
|→ Headsets, for use with a computer
|T
|→ Joy sticks
|NT
|→ Printer paper
|NT
|→ Tablet Computers
School Supplies (under $30) & Other School Items (applicable price limitations listed below)
|NT
|→ Assignment books
|T
|→ Backpacks (for hiking and similar activities)
|NT
|→ Backpacks (for school) – under $100
|NT
|→ Binders
|NT
|→ Binder clips
|NT
|→ Blue books
|NT
|→ Book bags
|NT
|→ Book covers
|NT
|→ Book markers
|NT
|→ Books (for school) – under $30
|T
|→ Books (not for school use)
|NT
|→ Calculators – under $200
|NT
|→ Canvas for oil painting
|NT
|→ Cellophane (transparent) tape
|NT
|→ Chalk
|NT
|→ Chalkboard erasers
|T
|→ Chalkboards
|NT
|→ Clipboards
|NT
|→ Construction paper
|NT
|→ Correction tape, fluid, or pens
|NT
|→ Colored pencils
|T
|→ Compact disc players
|NT
|→ Compasses
|NT
|→ Composition books
|NT
|→ Crayons, watercolors, and other art supplies
|NT
|→ Daily planners
|NT
|→ Data storage devices, such as CD drives
|T
|→ Digital cameras
|T
|→ Digital video cameras
|NT
|→ Divider folders
|T
|→ Dry boards for writing
|T
|→ Duffel bags
|NT
|→ Erasers
|T
|→ FAX machines
|NT
|→ File jackets
|NT
|→ Flash cards
|NT
|→ Folders
|NT
|→ Glue and glue refills (stick and liquid)
|NT
|→ Graph paper
|T
|→ Gym bags
|NT
|→ Highlighters
|NT
|→ Index cards
|NT
|→ Labels
|NT
|→ Loose-leaf binders
|NT
|→ Maps and globes – under $100
|NT
|→ Markers
|NT
|→ Masking tape
|NT
|→ Memo pads
|NT
|→ Modeling clay
|NT
|→ Notebook filler paper
|NT
|→ Notebooks
|NT
|→ Oil paints
|NT
|→ Paper (notebook or printer)
|NT
|→ Paste
|NT
|→ Pen ink
|NT
|→ Pencil box
|NT
|→ Pencil erasers
|NT
|→ Pencil lead
|NT
|→ Pencil sharpener
|NT
|→ Pencils, including mechanical and refills
|NT
|→ Pens, including felt, ballpoint, fountain, and refills
|NT
|→ Portfolios
|NT
|→ Poster board
|NT
|→ Poster paper
|NT
|→ Legal pads
|NT
|→ Lunch boxes
|NT
|→ Protractors
|NT
|→ Rulers
|NT
|→ Scissors
|NT
|→ Sheet protectors
|NT
|→ Staplers and staples
|NT
|→ Tape and tape refills and dispenser
|NT
|→ USB flash drives; thumb drives
|NT
|→ Watercolor paint set
|NT
|→ ZIP drives
Other Items
|T
|→ Cellular telephones
|T
|→ Crib blankets
|T
|→ Diaper bags
|T
|→ Eyewear
|T
|→ Game controllers
|T
|→ Games – board, video, computer, action, adventure, role playing
|T
|→ Ice skates
|T
|→ Key chains and cases
|T
|→ Luggage
|T
|→ Magazines
|T
|→ Movies (DVD and VCR)
|T
|→ MP3 players and iPods
|T
|→ Musical instruments and related items
|T
|→ Patterns
|T
|→ PDA’s
|T
|→ Periodicals
|T
|→ Sewing accessories (such as measuring tapes, needles, patterns, scissors, pins, and thimbles)
|T
|→ Shaving kits/bags
|T
|→ Suitcases
|T
|→ Sunglasses
|T
|→ Receiving blankets
|T
|→ Tape recorders and microcassettes
|T
|→ Thread
|T
|→ Umbrellas
|T
|→ Videogame devices
|T
|→ Watch bands
|T
|→ Watches
|T
|→ Wigs, toupees, and chignons
|T
|→ Yarn
|T
|→ Zippers
For more information on the tax-free holiday, click here.