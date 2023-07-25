NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s back-to-school tax-free holiday is almost here. The annual New Mexico Gross Receipts Tax Holiday will start at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and end on Sunday, Aug. 6 at midnight.

During the tax-free holiday, the state provides a deduction from gross receipts for retail sales of qualifying tangible personal property, allowing retailers to sell the items “tax-free.”

The FYI-203 Gross Receipts Tax Holiday document contains a list divided into categories, but there is a set dollar maximum in some categories. To qualify for the deduction:

Clothing or shoes must be priced at less than $100 per unit.

The price limit for desktops, laptops, tablets or notebook computers is $1,000, and for related computer hardware, it is $500.

School supplies for use in standard, general-education classrooms must be under $30 per unit.

Online, mail-order and telephone order purchases are eligible for the tax-free weekend if the items are both ordered and paid for during the tax-free weekend. The items also have to be billed to a New Mexico address.

List of Taxable and Nontaxable items below. (“T” is “Taxable”; “NT” is “Nontaxable”)

Article of Clothing, Footwear and Accessories (less than $100)

NT → Aerobic clothing T → Antique clothing (collectable – not for wear) NT → Antique clothing (for wear) T → Appointment books NT → Aprons/Clothing shields T → Arch supports T → Arm warmers T → Athletic gloves, pads, supporters T → Athletic or sport uniforms or clothing NT → Athletic socks T → Athletic supporters NT → Baby clothes NT → Baby diapers T → Ballet shoes T → Bandanas T → Barrettes and bobby pins T → Baseball gloves T → Baseball shoes with cleats T → Bathing suits, caps, and cover-ups T → Batting fabric T → Beach caps and coats T → Belt buckles (when sold separately) T → Belts for weightlifting NT → Belts with buckles attached NT → Belts without buckles NT → Bibs T → Bicycle shoes with cleats T → Billfolds, wallets T → Blankets NT → Blouses T → Bobby pins T → Boots, specialty (including but not limited to climbing, fishing, hiking, riding, ski, waders) NT → Boots, general purpose (winter, dress, cowboy) NT → Bow ties NT → Bowling shirts T → Bowling shoes T → Bracelets T → Braces and supports worn to correct or alleviate a physical incapacity or injury NT → Bras NT → Bridal apparel, sold NT → Bridal gowns and veils, sold T → Briefcases T → Buttons NT → Camp clothing NT → Caps and hats, including sports T → Checkbook covers NT → Chef’s uniforms T → Chest protectors NT → Choir and altar clothing T → Cleated and spiked shoes NT → Clerical vestments T → Cloth and lace, knitting yarns and other fabrics T → Clothing repair items such as thread, buttons, tapes, iron-on patches, and zippers NT → Coats and wraps T → Coin purses NT → Corsets and corset laces T → Cosmetic bags T → Cosmetics T → Costumes NT → Coveralls NT → Cowboy boots NT → Diapers (adult and baby, cloth, or disposable) NT → Dress gloves and shoes T → Dress shields NT → Dresses NT → Earmuffs T → Elastic ponytail holders T → Elbow pads NT → Employee uniforms, but not athletic or protective T → Fabric T → Fanny packs T → Fins T → Fishing boots (waders) T → Fishing vests (non-flotation) T → Football pads, pants, shoes, gloves NT → Formal clothing, sold NT → Fur clothing, coats, and stoles NT → Galoshes T → Garment bags NT → Garters/garter belts NT → Girdles, bras, and corsets T → Gloves (protective), such as rubber, surgical, welding, work, and garden T → Gloves (sports), i.e., baseball, bicycle, football, golf, handball, hockey, racquetball, tennis, and weightlifting NT → Gloves and mittens (generally), such as dress, winter, and leather T → Goggles NT → Golf clothing, caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants T → Golf gloves NT → Graduation caps and gowns T → Hair bows, clips, nets, and bands T → Hand muffs T → Handbags and purses T → Handkerchiefs T → Hard hats NT → Hats (general purpose: cowboy, baseball, knit) T → Headbands T → Helmets (bike, baseball, football, hockey, motorcycle, sports) NT → Hosiery (panty hose, support, etc.) T → Hunting vests T → Insoles NT → Jackets NT → Jeans NT → Jerseys – other than athletic wear T → Jewelry NT → Jogging apparel NT → Jogging bras T → Knee pads NT → Lab coats T → Leg warmers NT → Leotards T → Life jackets and vests NT → Lingerie T → Martial arts attire T → Mitts (baseball fielder’s glove, hockey, etc.) NT → Neckwear, including ties and scarves NT → Nightgowns and night shirts NT → Overshoes and rubber shoes T → Pads (football, hockey, soccer, elbow, knee, shoulder) NT → Pajamas NT → Pants NT → Ponchos T → Ponytail holders NT → Prom dresses T → Protective masks (athletic, sport or occupational) T → Purses NT → Raincoats, rain hats, and ponchos NT → Religious clothing T → Riding pants NT → Robes NT → Rubber thongs, flip-flops NT → Running shoes without cleats T → Safety clothing and glasses T → Safety shoes not adaptable for streetwear NT → Sandals NT → Scarves T → Scuba gear NT → Shawls and wraps T → Shin guards and padding NT → Shirts T → Shoe inserts NT → Shoelaces NT → Shoes, general athletic T → Shoes, specialty: athletic, ballet, bicycle, bowling, cleated, football, golf, jazz/dance, soccer, track, etc. T → Shoes with cleats, spikes NT → Shoes without cleats NT → Shorts T → Shoulder pads (football, hockey, sports) T → Shoulder pads, for dresses, jackets, etc. (but not athletic or sport protective pads) T → Shower caps T → Skates (ice, in-line, roller) T → Ski Boots NT → Ski masks T → Ski suits (snow) T → Ski vests (water) T → Skin diving suits NT → Skirts NT → Slacks NT → Sleepwear, nightgowns, pajamas NT → Slippers NT → Slips NT → Sneakers NT → Socks T → Sports clothing and uniforms and equipment such as mitts, helmets, and pads T → Sports pads (football, hockey, soccer, knee, elbow, shoulder) NT → Stockings NT → Suits, slacks, jackets, and sports coats NT → Suspenders NT → Sweat suits T → Sweatbands: arm, wrist, head NT → Sweaters NT → Sweaters, sweatpants T → Swim masks, fins, goggles T → Swimsuits and trunks T → Tap dance shoes T → Tennis skirts and dresses NT → Tennis shoes NT → Ties/neckwear NT → Tights NT → Trousers NT → T-shirts NT → Tuxedos, purchased NT → Undergarments such as long johns NT → Underwear NT → Uniforms (occupational, military, scouting, school) T → Uniforms for sport NT → Vests, except hunting and water NT → Walking shoes T → Wallets, billfolds T → Weightlifting belts T → Wet and dry diving suits NT → Windbreakers

Computers (up to $1,000) and Computer-Related Items (up to $500)

NT → CD (blank) T → CD (pre-recorded music, voice or otherwise) NT → Central processing unit NT → Computer (desktop, laptop, notebook, and tablet) NT → Computer cables NT → Computer disks (floppies and blank CDs) NT → Computer hard drive NT → Computer ink cartridges NT → Computer keyboards NT → Computer memory equipment NT → Computer memory equipment (disks, flash/thumb drives) NT → Computer microphones NT → Computer modems NT → Computer monitor NT → Computer motherboards NT → Computer mouse NT → Computer paper NT → Computer printer T → Computer scanners NT → Computer speakers T → Computer video camera T → Computer software – unless bundled with a qualified computer sale NT → Computer Zip drives T → Computer/Software manuals NT → E-Readers (if the model has computing functions such as word processing, spreadsheets, etc.) T → E-Readers (Internet access only, no other computing functions) T → Headsets, for use with a computer T → Joy sticks NT → Printer paper NT → Tablet Computers

School Supplies (under $30) & Other School Items (applicable price limitations listed below)

NT → Assignment books T → Backpacks (for hiking and similar activities) NT → Backpacks (for school) – under $100 NT → Binders NT → Binder clips NT → Blue books NT → Book bags NT → Book covers NT → Book markers NT → Books (for school) – under $30 T → Books (not for school use) NT → Calculators – under $200 NT → Canvas for oil painting NT → Cellophane (transparent) tape NT → Chalk NT → Chalkboard erasers T → Chalkboards NT → Clipboards NT → Construction paper NT → Correction tape, fluid, or pens NT → Colored pencils T → Compact disc players NT → Compasses NT → Composition books NT → Crayons, watercolors, and other art supplies NT → Daily planners NT → Data storage devices, such as CD drives T → Digital cameras T → Digital video cameras NT → Divider folders T → Dry boards for writing T → Duffel bags NT → Erasers T → FAX machines NT → File jackets NT → Flash cards NT → Folders NT → Glue and glue refills (stick and liquid) NT → Graph paper T → Gym bags NT → Highlighters NT → Index cards NT → Labels NT → Loose-leaf binders NT → Maps and globes – under $100 NT → Markers NT → Masking tape NT → Memo pads NT → Modeling clay NT → Notebook filler paper NT → Notebooks NT → Oil paints NT → Paper (notebook or printer) NT → Paste NT → Pen ink NT → Pencil box NT → Pencil erasers NT → Pencil lead NT → Pencil sharpener NT → Pencils, including mechanical and refills NT → Pens, including felt, ballpoint, fountain, and refills NT → Portfolios NT → Poster board NT → Poster paper NT → Legal pads NT → Lunch boxes NT → Protractors NT → Rulers NT → Scissors NT → Sheet protectors NT → Staplers and staples NT → Tape and tape refills and dispenser NT → USB flash drives; thumb drives NT → Watercolor paint set NT → ZIP drives

Other Items

T → Cellular telephones T → Crib blankets T → Diaper bags T → Eyewear T → Game controllers T → Games – board, video, computer, action, adventure, role playing T → Ice skates T → Key chains and cases T → Luggage T → Magazines T → Movies (DVD and VCR) T → MP3 players and iPods T → Musical instruments and related items T → Patterns T → PDA’s T → Periodicals T → Sewing accessories (such as measuring tapes, needles, patterns, scissors, pins, and thimbles) T → Shaving kits/bags T → Suitcases T → Sunglasses T → Receiving blankets T → Tape recorders and microcassettes T → Thread T → Umbrellas T → Videogame devices T → Watch bands T → Watches T → Wigs, toupees, and chignons T → Yarn T → Zippers

